After falling over 70% since February 13th and gaining 20% as of 6/3/2020, the effects of coronavirus stand to fundamentally change the way airlines conduct business for years to come. The ability to be flexible, have access to a plethora of cash, and cater to the new aero-environment will be crucial for long-term success. Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) should be able to navigate through this period by having access to enough cash to survive for almost two years assuming airline traffic does not recover, catering to domestic leisure travel, and being able to be profitable at fares well below other airlines' break-even price.

Low-cost advantage

Spirit's single fleet of planes reduces a significant amount of variable costs associated with operating multiple different plane models. These reduced costs are directly reflected in Spirit's low-cost pricing system having an industry-leading margin all while remaining profitable at low fares. Some advantages of having a singular fleet is there can be an aircraft substitution without service disruption, increased ability to recover during irregular operations, and lowered maintenance and training costs.

These are all important as the unemployment rate soars, people looking to travel will be searching for a low-cost option. The reason Spirit is able to price its tickets so low is because it operates point-to-point flights in 23/25 of the top metros in the United States. This gives it the ability to service a large amount of leisure flyers as airline traffic is very slowly recovering from late March and April lows.

In fact, leisure travel is projected to increase significantly before long-haul business trips. According to Avi Meir, the CEO of TravelPerk, leisure travel should begin to significantly pick up by October 2020 while international business travel could take up to 18 months to see a return to normalcy. This point is stressed by Chip Rodgers claiming, "Corporate travel could recover as much as 70 percent overall by this time next year, assuming a best-case scenario, says the president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. But he does not expect large meetings, conferences, and conventions to rebound more than 50 percent before early next year. If and when they do, they could help stabilize and even raise airfares and hotel rates. 'Business travelers generate the most revenue for the travel industry, and are less price-sensitive than leisure travelers,' Rogers says". These projections stand as a reference point for the airline industry where leisure-first airlines will see a much quicker return to profitability as corporate traveling may not recover for many months to come.

For many of the larger airlines, they operate on a model where they subsidize their low-cost domestic flights by up-charging on long distance international flights. With international flights projected to remain at depressed travel rates, large airlines will not be able to efficiently subsidize their domestic flights and will see a prolonged period of bleeding cash. Although travel may not return to pre-coronavirus normalcy for many months, a low-cost airline that serves the leisure market stands to recover the soonest.

Valuation

In terms of the valuation of Spirit, the attractiveness of this stock has severely decreased after a roughly 28% gain, but the long-term thesis still stands. It is still 60% off its March highs and looks poised to return to those levels in the future. I would not expect a quick recovery to the mid-$40s, but its best-in-class EBITAR margin proves it has room to reduce ticket costs while still having competitive margins.

Source: Investor Presentation

Even with this competitive advantage, it seems that most airlines are trading in lockstep with each other. Most have seen almost 100% gains from their bottoms, but have entirely different fundamentals. A company like Spirit that targets leisure travel and has the flexibility of reducing its fleet size should be highly valued in the airline space. Instead, all of these companies are being valuated the same and there will eventually be a decoupling where profitable, fundamentally sound companies with strong balance sheets are valued accordingly.

Source: YCharts

Strong balance sheet

With depressed air travel rates, every airline is facing the burden of flying only a fraction of the passengers they did before. Spirit has been burning around $4 million in cash per day, even with aggressive initiatives to reduce costs. It believes that air travel will increase in Q2, but for the time being, it is faced with significant daily losses. These cost reductions are twofold; partly from the variable reduced fuel cost and capacity reductions and a reduction of its fixed costs. Spirit believes that by reducing its network capacity, it can save upwards of $850 million, which is faster than many other carriers. If air traffic continues to stay at depressed levels, it has plans to make further capacity reductions like negotiating with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY) for reduced future plane purchases.

With this, it has access to plenty of cash through multiple pipelines. Spirit expects to receive an additional $167 million through the payroll support program. It has access to an additional $30 million in a revolving credit agreement, $650 million in tangible assets it can borrow against, and applied for a $741 million under the CARES Act.

Currently, without the CARES Act loan, the company could sustain its operations for 14 months at a cash burn rate of $4 million per day. With the CARES Act loan, it could remain in business for 20 months. Although it typically takes years to return to a normal travel rate, air travel traffic will slowly increase and Spirit will not be burning $4 million per day. I believe that increased levels of leisure travel will reduce the average daily cash flow burn and should allow Spirit to stay solvent, even if air travel does not return to pre-coronavirus levels for many months to come.

Conclusion

The ability for Spirit to remain profitable at low-cost fares should allow it to take advantage of the increase in leisure travel and return to a state of profitability well before any of the larger airlines. Pairing this with a strategy that has decreased costs and boosted their access to cash will keep Spirit solvent until air traffic normalizes.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SAVE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.