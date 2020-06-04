Protalix Therapeutics (PLX) has long been a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company with a single drug, taliglucerase alfa, generating a small amount of revenue. That drug and pegunigalsidase alfa, a clinical-stage potential therapy, are both based on a plant-based manufacturing platform that holds some promise for improvements over other protein production techniques. But it has been a long and rocky road for Protalix. Until now, it has not been an exciting company, so I have not written an article about it since 2013. Now, I think it is ready for individual investors to take a closer look at. An FDA approval of the new drug would raise Protalix's prospects significantly. Note that it has a very small market capitalization and its subject to the usual caveats about micro-cap stocks. Hopefully, success will propel it into the small-cap domain.

Pegunigalsidase Alfa data and FDA application

On May 28, 2020, Protalix and Chiesi announced they had submitted a Biologic License Application, or BLA, for pegunigalsidase alfa, to the FDA. The potential therapy is for Fabry Disease, which is currently typically treated with Replagal, marketed in the EU by Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG), or Fabrazyme, marketed by Genzyme. The submission uses the FDA's Accelerated Approval pathway, as the randomized Phase 3 trial has no reported results yet.

The application is based on the Phase 1/2 trial data including its extension study; interim clinical data from the Phase 3 BRIDGE switch-over study; and safety data from ongoing studies. Usually, approvals require blinded, randomized Phase 3 study data, which would be provided eventually by the BALANCE study. An additional switch study, BRIGHT, is similar to the BRIDGE study but uses a higher drug dose. Both BALANCE and BRIDGE are fully enrolled but will require more time to produce data.

The top-line BRIDGE results were announced on May 11. Fabry disease affects renal function. The study met the FDA-approved pre-specified endpoint of improved eGFR slope (Glomerular Filtration Rate). The baseline while on agalsidase alfa (Replagal) was -5.90. This improved to -1.19. Because there was no control group, nor did a group switch back to Replagal, this trial would not, in itself, typically be sufficient to gain approval. I refer to C. C. Abbott's Protalix: A Close Look At BRIDGE's 'Positive' 12-Month Interim Data for a more detailed, critical view. However, the data show a substantial improvement, and combined with Phase 2 data, could be sufficient for FDA approval. That will either be confirmed or reversed when the BALANCE study reports data.

Potential Milestone Payments, Cash Raise, and Warrant Issue

Upon the BLA approval, if approved, the Company will be eligible to receive a milestone payment from Chiesi. Some details of the pegunigalsidase alfa collaboration agreement have not been revealed, but Protalix received $25 million up front, up to $20 million for development, and up could get up to $760 million in milestone payments for U.S. rights. U.S. royalties are tiered between 15% and 40% of net sales. A separate, earlier agreement covers global, ex-U.S. rights.

On March 18, 2020, Protalix announced closing at $43.7 million private placement. 17.6 million shares of common stock were issued at $2.485, with a matching number of warrants issued at an exercise price of $2.36. Net proceeds were $41 million. The warrants look likely to be exercised, so that would raise additional cash. An article outlining the possible downside to the warrants is Biotech Beast's Critical Period for Protalix. My own take is that the warrants will raise some more cash while causing dilution. Unlike many investors, I do not mind dilution if it brings in cash that is needed to succeed in the longer term, so long as the price is fair. Currently, the number of shares outstanding is 32.44 million, so another 17.6 million shares issued would be substantially dilutive.

Q1 2020 Results

Protalix Q1 2020 results were released on June 1. Revenue from taliglucerase alfa was $5.0 million and additional $16.6 million came in from licensing and R&D services. Operating expenses were about $17 million, and financial expenses were $3 million. Resulting in a net income of $1.7 million. But for years, net income has been negative in most quarters. Earnings per share were $0.10.

At the end of Q1, the cash and equivalents balance was $49.2 million. Because most of the commercialization expenses will fall on Chiesi, this looks adequate to get through the FDA decision and initial commercialization if approval is granted. I suspect that it is also adequate to restart development on the rest of the pipeline.

Rest of Pipeline

Due to cash constraints, several pipeline programs have been put on hold. These could be reinstated if pegunigalsidase alfa starts to generate sufficient cash or if collaboration partners are found. They include PRX-110 for cystic fibrosis; PRX-106, an oral anti-TNF that has positive Phase 2 top-line results for ulcerative colitis; and an oral version of Humira, which would compete in the growing biosimilar market. In addition, Protalix has applied to the FDA to treat pediatric Fabry patients following appropriate study.

Caveats

The FDA could fail to approve pegunigalsidase alfa or decide that it wants the final Phase 3 randomized trial data before making a decision. If approval is granted, the drug will have to be sold into a small market dominated by larger competitors, so sales may depend on factors in addition to how doctors view the relative merits of the therapies. Meanwhile, all the usual caveats about small companies with thinly traded stocks apply.

Conclusion

According to Takeda, Replagal 2018 revenue was $490 million. If Chiesi and Protalix get an approval, the key question will be: how much of that market can they take? And how long will it take? If they can take 50% of the market in a reasonable period of time, that would be a $245 million annual run rate for Chiesi and perhaps $49 million in annual royalty revenue for Protalix, plus milestone payments that could be substantial. That would be a big upgrade for a company with a current market capitalization of just $110 million. We know what Protalix will do with the revenue: develop more products based on its ProCellEx platform. While there might be some gains shorter term if the FDA grants approval, I see this as a longer-term investor play.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.