Shares are still opportunistically valued at ~12x forward revenues, while many other companies growing at >50% y/y are trading at high teens or multiples in the 20s.

The company's guidance, calling for 24-26% y/y growth in FY21, is likely very conservative; a twenty-point revenue deceleration in Q1 seems highly unlikely.

Elastic (ESTC), a search company that helps power the internal search functions within applications like Box (BOX), has long been one of my favorite companies in the software sector. A high-growth stock that has consistently delivered >50% y/y revenue growth since its IPO, Elastic has never (at least, not yet) been able to attract the sky-high mid/high-teens forward revenue valuation multiple that many of its SaaS peers have, leading me to believe that the company's best days are still ahead of it.

Elastic just released fourth-quarter results (which were great) and FY21 guidance (which was not, but I suspect there's more than a touch of conservatism in there). Reacting mostly to the light guidance, shares of Elastic plunked ~5% after the earnings report:

It's a good time, in my view, for investors to capitalize on the difference between Elastic's expectations and its reality. Elastic is one of the strongest names in GARP investing - "growth at a reasonable price", and the company has many individual merits as well:

Unique product. Elastic isn't like any SaaS company competing in crowded fields like HCM. Its flagship product and namesake, Elasticsearch, has few competitors, while many of the companies that are listed as its competitors (like MongoDB (MDB)) perform similar but general-purpose functions.

Lots of tertiary products. Elastic's brand is built on search, but the company has also expanded into other areas that can drive additional revenue growth, including application performance monitoring (NASDAQ:APM), the category that turned Datadog (DDOG) into a multi-billion dollar company.

Hyper-growth. Even in Q4, which had the March and April months impacted by the coronavirus, revenue growth clocked in at 57% y/y.

Valuation not befitting a >50% y/y growth company. Let's touch on this in more detail: at Elastic's current share prices near $85, the company has a market cap of $6.84 billion. Netting off the $297.1 million of cash on Elastic's balance sheet gets us to an enterprise value of $6.54 billion.

Meanwhile, Elastic has guided to $530-$540 million in revenues in FY21, representing a growth range of 24-26% y/y over FY20 revenues of $427.6 million. In Q1, meanwhile, Elastic is calling for growth to decelerate immediately to 33-36% y/y, more than twenty points lower than Q4's growth of 57% y/y.

Figure 1. Elastic guidance update Source: Elastic 4Q20 earnings release

There are a number of reasons why I think these expectations are unreasonable, but even if we take just the midpoint of Elastic's FY21 guidance at face value, we arrive at a valuation of 12.2x EV/FY21 revenues. (If Elastic grows at ~40% y/y, which in my view is far more likely, that multiple shrinks down to 10.9x). Though this isn't cheap at an absolute basis, relative to other software companies that are currently growing revues at a ~40-50% y/y pace, Elastic is trading miles behind:

In my view, Elastic has a good shot of catching up to peers, especially with its fundamentals holding up strong amid a pandemic. Stay long here and use the dip as an opportunity to buy.

Q4 download: usage-based pricing means any slowdown would be felt immediately

Let's now dig into Elastic's fourth-quarter results in greater detail. The earnings summary is shown below:

Figure 2. Elastic 4Q20 results

Source: Elastic 4Q20 earnings release

Revenues soared 53% y/y to $123.6 million in the quarter, showing seven points of deceleration relative to 60% y/y in Q3. It could have been a lot worse: Wall Street consensus had pegged Q4 revenues at $117.1 million, or just +45% y/y.

As previously mentioned, Elastic has guided for growth to fall to the low 30s as early as next quarter, and to the 20s for the full year. Investors may look at that as a signal of heavy coronavirus impact, but I don't believe that's the case. The reason lies in Elastic's pricing model. Unlike many other software companies that price per seat, or per month or another unit of time, Elastic is one of the few software companies like Twilio (TWLO) and Bandwidth (BAND) that actually charge based on usage. See Elastic's pricing statement below:

Figure 3. Elastic pricing Source: Elastic.com

What this means is that if there's any downturn in usage of Elastic's product, it will be immediately felt - unlike a non-usage based software company, which will likely take some time to adjust its subscription license to lower seats. Q4 already contained the hardest-hit months of the pandemic, March and April, and revenue growth still clocked in above 50% y/y. While it's fair to build in some caution about the lingering effects of the coronavirus in FY21, the implied twenty-point deceleration is out of line with the strong results we've seen in Q4.

CFO Janesh Moorjani's prepared remarks on the Q4 earnings call don't imply any red flags, and he noted that new customer acquisition was particularly strong:

In terms of business momentum during the quarter, we saw a pause in mid to late-March when customers were focused on taking care of their employees and operationalizing their business continuity plans as various knockdowns went into effect. After the distractions faded, we finished March strong with the momentum continuing into April [...] Further, although SMB growth was slower compared to other segments, we also have limited exposure to the SMB segment at roughly 15% across both self-managed and SaaS formats. Increased customer churn in the segment was offset by even higher new customer additions, reflecting the strategic value of our product offerings. Offsetting the impact in SMB, we benefited from continued strength in government spending outside the United States, and in the enterprise segment, reflecting early indications of success of our strategy to penetrate the enterprise deeper without solutions. All these trends demonstrate that the benefits of being a distributed company aren't limited to our internal capabilities. They extend to achieving diversification more broadly, which we view as a long-term advantage."

CEO Shay Banon also noted that the company "didn't miss a beat" in terms of sales. And so while the company is building its guidance around a scenario of "a difficult economic environment due to COVID-19 with only a gradual recovery over time," what I believe Elastic has really done is to set a low bar in FY21 that positions the company well for a series of beat-and-raises. We note as well that calculated billings grew at 52% y/y in Q4 - this gives us a good look into Elastic's long-term revenue pipeline, and offers no hints that the company is about to decelerate. Usually, billings growth will falter before revenue does.

There's a lot of positive news on the profitability front as well. Elastic grew its pro forma gross margin by 200bps this quarter to 75.8%, as shown in the table below:

Figure 4. Elastic margins Source: Elastic 4Q20 earnings release

Meanwhile, lower sales and marketing costs thanks largely to the grounding of travel. Q4 pro forma operating margins improved more than ten points to -10.3%, up from -21.7% in the year-ago quarter, while Elastic's pro forma EPS of -$0.12 also far exceeded Wall Street's mark of -$0.31.

Likewise, Elastic's free cash flow in Q4 slimmed down to near-breakeven, while margins improved substantially for both Q4 and the full year:

Figure 5. Elastic margins Source: Elastic 4Q20 earnings release

Key takeaways

For some reason, investors haven't taken to Elastic the way they have with other hyper-growth software stocks. On the other hand, I see a fantastic and unique product with a wide variety of use cases, and one whose growth has been barely impeded by the pandemic (we'd have seen it fairly quickly, thanks to its usage-based pricing).

Stick to Elastic and use any near-term dips to buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ESTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.