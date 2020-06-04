Meredith: Better To Avoid This Value Trap
About: Meredith Corporation (MDP)
by: Value Kicker
Summary
Meredith is still heavily reliant on its print business which is an industry in decline.
The company has a large amount of debt due to the Time acquisition, which was value-destroying. Moody's recently downgraded the company's debt.
Using a sum-of-parts valuation method, we can see that the company is not cheap especially considering the risks involved.
Introduction
I saw Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) pop in one of my screens for undervalued stocks and I decided to do a bit of due diligence. Some authors in Seeking Alpha have suggested that