Using a sum-of-parts valuation method, we can see that the company is not cheap especially considering the risks involved.

Introduction

I saw Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) pop in one of my screens for undervalued stocks and I decided to do a bit of due diligence. Some authors in Seeking Alpha have suggested that the stock is cheap either due to having a low P/E ratio of 4.3x or high dividend yield (before the dividend was suspended due to the coronavirus). However, I believe this company is a "value-trap," meaning that it appears cheaply priced because it is trading at low valuation metrics; however, the fundamentals justify this low valuation. The fundamental issues facing the company are discussed below.

Just a brief background on the company. Meredith is the largest magazine publisher in the US. The company owns a variety of physical magazine brands as well as digital assets/websites. Its magazine brands see wide circulation and can be frequently seen in grocery store aisles nation-wide. Some of the more popular brands are Better Homes and Gardens, Family Circle, People, Southern Living, etc. The company owns a number of digital assets as well. These websites are usually the equivalent of their print counterparts. This section of the business is referred to as "National media". Apart from the magazines and websites, Meredith also owns 17 local TV stations (“local media”) located in different areas in the US.

In terms of fiscal Q3 2020 results, the company reported $702 million revenue vs. $747 million from the same period last fiscal year (a decrease of 6%). The bulk of the decrease was due to closing down certain brands within the company’s portfolio (Money, Martha Steward Weddings, etc.) and changing the frequency of certain magazines from weekly to monthly. Management indicated that mid-March was a tough month for advertising in general due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the bulk of that impact is still not reflected in these results. We should expect a decline in revenue and earnings in the next quarter.

Print Media continues to be a tough business

The first reason I believe that Meredith is a value trap is that print media makes up a substantial portion of its revenues. Examining the company's revenues more closely, we can see that the National media segment (made up of both print and digital media) made up 73% of Meredith’s revenues in the nine months ending March 2020. The total revenues of this segment are $1.6 billion. Magazine related revenue is the bulk of it at $1.0 billion indicating the company’s continued reliance on the print side of the business. Excluding one-time charges due to restructuring, the operating income on this segment was $192.5 million indicating an operating margin of 12%.

The print industry has been in rapid decline in the past few years. The company has tried to make up this lost revenue with its digital advertising business. Looking over the segment breakdown, we can see that the company has been unsuccessful as its revenues are still dominated by the print business.

I believe the company has not been able to translate its past success with its magazine business to the digital world due to intense competition. Competition in the digital content space is fierce with the countless available blogs on cooking, gardening, etc. A lot of this competition is due to the availability of “content-platforms” like YouTube, Instagram, etc. as well as the low barrier to entry to create a website. Furthermore, digital advertising revenues overall have been in decline for “content websites” as a significant portion of ad revenue goes to bigger companies like Facebook (FB) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). I believe this segment of Meredith’s business is in broad structural decline due to business economics.

The company has a massive amount of debt due to the Time acquisition

The second reason I believe that Meredith is a value trap is that the company’s debt is massive and threatens to overwhelm it. As of Q3 2020, it had long-term debt of $2.3 billion against cash of $103 million. Moody’s recently downgraded the company’s debt to junk status putting more pressure on it to reduce its debt burden.

The actions reflect material and sustained deterioration in anticipated financial performance of Meredith due to coronavirus outbreak with anticipation of a relatively slow recovery in advertising revenue as coronavirus outbreak subsides...More specifically, the weaknesses in Meredith credit profile, including its exposure to automotive, luxury and travel advertising have left it vulnerable to shifts in market sentiment in these unprecedented operating conditions and Meredith remains vulnerable to the outbreak continuing to spread. - Moody's downgrades Meredith debt

The bulk of this debt was obtained in order to acquire Time Inc. in 2017 which was the owner of a series of prestigious brand magazines such as Time, Fortune, Money, People Magazine, Sports Illustrated among other assets. Meredith acquired Time for $2.8 billion in cash and assumed the company’s debt.

In a few months post-acquisition, the company ended up selling Time magazine for $190 million, Fortune for $150 million, and Sports Illustrated for $110 million and sold the digital version of Money magazine for an undisclosed amount. Out of Time Inc.’s major assets, the only one Meredith is still keeping is People magazine. The company spent $2.8 billion acquiring the company yet sold off all of Time's core assets for around $450 million. In my opinion, this has to be one of the most value-destroying acquisitions I have ever seen. This for me puts serious doubts on management’s ability to deploy capital and is the third reason I believe that Meredith is a value trap.

Note: I was digging through some older press releases and disclosures and I couldn’t find any additional major assets from Time apart from those mentioned.

The value of local broadcast is not enough

As mentioned above, despite being more known as a magazine publisher, Meredith also owns 17 local TV stations ("local media"). While earning less revenue than national media, the local media of the business is a lot more profitable. In fact, local media makes up 43% of Meredith's operating income. In nine months 3Q 2020, this segment earned revenue of $602 million and operating income excluding one-time items of $149 million with an operating margin of 23%.

The local television industry is rapidly consolidating. The reason for this is to better achieve certain economies of scale. This makes me believe that Meredith could be looking to sell this asset eventually as the company doesn’t have the financial position to make the necessary acquisitions to achieve scale.

If sold how much would this asset get? We can get a rough idea of how much this asset is worth by looking at the proposed offers for Tegna (TGNA). A private investment firm along with Trinity Broadcasting offered to buy the company at $20 per share. Including the company’s debt of $4.0 billion, the deal is worth $8.4 billion.

Tegna is a larger company with 62 television stations vs. Meredith’s 17, but the deal multiple it used is still valid to get a rough valuation of Meredith’s local business. Tegna had a trailing 12-month EBITDA of $765 million. Using the acquisition price of $8.4 billion, this implies an EV/EBITDA multiple of 11x. Applying this to Meredith’s television division's operating profit of $149, we get a rough valuation of $1.6 billion.

Sum-of-Parts Valuation

I want to do a sum-of-parts valuation to examine whether or not Meredith is truly undervalued. The National segment has a nine-month operating profit of $192.5 million. Annualizing this amount we get an operating profit of $256.7 million, forecasted full-year 2020 profit. Using an EV/ EBITDA multiple of 3-5x, we get an implied valuation of $770 million-$1.3 billion. I used a low multiple for this business segment as I believe the magazine industry is in general decline and Meredith’s digital assets are not able to replace this lost revenue substantially.

We already calculated the local media segment to be worth around $1.6 billion based on the deal multiples used for the Tegna’s potential acquisition. Meredith has a cash position of $103 million and long-term debt of $2.3 billion. Putting this all together gives us an enterprise value of $700 million. At 45.6 million shares outstanding, this gives us a target share price of $15.35, which is close to the market’s closing price of $14.95.

Conclusion

Going through the sum-of-parts valuation indicates that the company is not really cheap. I believe that Meredith can be considered a "value-trap" for investors relying on valuation multiples without looking at the economics of the business. The company has a lot of risks as it has a massive amount of debt and potential for a further decline in revenue due to the print industry continuing to shrink. The company is trading at fair value and is not really cheap given the risks involved. Meredith gets a hard “avoid” from me.

Key risks to the thesis

1. If you believe that the magazine business is going to make a comeback and that this portion of Meredith’s business deserves a much higher multiple.

2. If Meredith’s stations are more valuable than Tegna’s and thus deserve a higher multiple.

