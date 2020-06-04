Introduction

Gladstone (NASDAQ:GAIN) is a closed-ended fund that invests in the bonds and equities of small, private companies. The net asset value, "NAV," is the standard valuation method for such entities. Because closed-end funds' assets are financial securities, NAV changes over time, according to economic activity and risk at the time of evaluation.

The Covid-19 virus resulted in severe financial market implications. These market disruptions had strong fundamental drivers as a consequence of the national and international lockdowns. Every single market in the financial universe was affected, from stocks to bonds, to commodities.

Investment Thesis

In May 12th 2020, Gladstone reported a NAV of $11.17 for the three months ending March 31st 2020. Since that date, the financial markets rebounded. Non-investment-grade bonds bounced up by 9.8% while the S&P 500 rose 20.4%.

An investor applying the current changes in the financial markets to index NAV changes will find the current NAV to be $12.17. The current market price of Gladstone stock is $11.44. That translates to a 9.8% discount. Is this a buying opportunity?

The short answer is no. Despite that Gladstone reported a 5.4% unrealised depreciation in its investments carried from last quarter, this decrease is not enough. Gladstone failed to fully incorporate the risks resulting from national and international lockdowns in fair value calculations of its assets.

Portfolio Performance

Gladstone reported its FY2020 financial results earlier in May. Out of the 54 securities carried from the previous quarter, 24 had no change in value. Moreover, four investments increased in value. This casts doubt on the NAV figure provided by the company.

For example, one of the companies that saw no change in fair value is Brunswick Bowling Products, a company engaged in the production of bowling equipment and accessories. The latest financial statement states Brunswick's fair value of debt at $17.7 million, the same carrying value of last quarter. The effect of the lockdown was not incorporated in fair value calculations.

Similarly, Pioneer Square Brands, which produces mobile cases and bags to primary K-12 education, witnessed no change in its fair value of debt. In the latest financial statement, Gladstone stated the fair value of debt to Pioneer at $23.1 million, the same fair value price given by the management before the coronavirus market disruption.

Publicly traded bonds with similar rating, maturity and industry to Gladstone portfolio saw their values drop, reflecting the challenges of the pandemic. For example, KB Home (NYSE:KBH), which builds single-family homes across the country, saw its Ba3 debt maturing May 2023 decrease by 13% for the three months ending March 31st; on the other hand, Bassett Creek Services Inc., a Gladstone portfolio company which provides real estate renovation services, saw no change in its $37.5 million debt maturing April 2023.

Similarly, Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT), which designs and manufactures toys, saw its B1 debt maturing December 2025 decrease by 5.1% while Schylling, Inc., a Gladstone portfolio company in the same line of business, saw its $21.6 million debt maturing August 2024, unchanged from the previous quarter.

GAAP rules allow for different valuation methods. Gladstone uses trailing multiples in its debt valuation. For the three months ending March 31st 2020, the effects of lockdown were not completely manifested in corporate earnings and the company will have no choice but to devalue its debt securities in the next quarter ending June 30th 2020 as the effects of the lockdown are materialised on earnings.

Gladstone Defaulting Companies

Unlike what fair value figures suggest, Gladstone's investments are not immune to the effects of the lockdown. As of March 31 2020, four Gladstone investments were defaulting on their debt obligations. B+T Group was the latest to default sometime in the three months ending March 31 2020.

The reported cost basis of defaulting loans is $63.5 million in the latest quarter. This constitutes 14.0% of the cost basis of Gladstone's debt investments and 8.4% of the total fair value of its investments.

Below is a breakdown of debt investments originating from defaulting companies.

Company Investment Cost Fair value PSI Molded Plastics, Inc. Term Debt $ 26,618 $ 16,737 SOG Specialty Knives & Tools, LLC Term Debt $ 538 $ 538 SOG Specialty Knives & Tools, LLC Term Debt $ 8,399 $ 8,399 The Mountain Corporation Line of Credit $ 3,400 $ 3,400 The Mountain Corporation Term Debt $ 11,700 $ 2,572 B+T Group Acquisition, Inc. Line of Credit $ 2,800 $ 2,632 B+T Group Acquisition, Inc. Term Debt $ 14,000 $ 13,160 Total $ 67,455 $ 47,438

Source: Table created by author. Data from SEC 10-K filings. Figures in thousands

Net interest income and dividend payments

Gladstone's interest income is tied to the London Interbank Offered Rate, "LIBOR," for all its debt securities. This rate decreased significantly as a result of the Federal Reserve Bank stimulus. The average LIBOR for the three months ended March 31 is 1.434% compared to 0.173% at the time of writing this article. This translates to an 87% reduction. There are no signs that the Federal Reserve is planning to shift its monetary easing policy anytime soon.

Despite the decrease in interest income payable on Gladstone's debt investments, the company failed to reflect this in its fair value calculations. A decrease in the future cash flow of a debt instrument should result in a decrease in the asset fair value.

Adjusted NAV Value

For the reasons stated above, investors relying on reported NAV risk overpaying for GAIN. Financial analysts trying to estimate current NAV risk are overestimating the figure. Actual NAV is probably lower than what is reported, but by how much?

Bonds with a similar rating and maturity to Gladstone company portfolio decreased 7.5% on average while the Russell 2000 decreased 15% between December 31st 2019 and June 1st 2020. Applying these changes to Gladstone's assets yields a NAV of 10.17. This means that, at current prices, GAIN is not trading at a discount, but rather trading at a premium of 8.3%.

Risks

Gladstone is registered as a Regulated Investment Company and is exempt from tax on its corporate earnings as long as it pays 90% of its income in the form of dividends. In a low-interest environment, investors might deem Gladstone an attractive investment, resulting in an upward pressure on GAIN, contrary to this analysis.

Moreover, the Federal Reserve is planning to start a new corporate bond-buying program, which will put upward pressure on bond valuations. This in turn will put upward pressure on bond values, which comprise 75% of Gladstone's portfolio. If the Fed stimulus is enough to disrupt the market, Gladstone's NAV will go up, contrary to my opinion.

Summary

The adjusted NAV suggests that Gladstone is overvalued at current levels. I base my fair value conclusion on the performance of publicly-traded bonds with similar maturity and rating.

As the effects of the lockdown materialise on the profitability of Gladstone's portfolio, it will have no choice but to write down the values of its debt assets.

My advice to traders is to stay away because there is no room for capital appreciation. For value investors looking for dividend returns, I suggest you wait until the next earnings release early in August when all the effects of lockdown are demonstrated in lower reported NAV and share price.

