Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN) CEO Jian Liu on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript
About: Fang Holdings Limited (SFUN)
by: SA Transcripts
Fang Holdings Limited (NYSE:SFUN)
Q1 2020 Results Conference Call
June 04, 2020 08:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Jessie Yang - Director of Investor Relations
Jian Liu - Chief Executive Officer
Zijin Li - Acting Chief Financial Officer
Conference Call Participants
Miranda Zhuang - Bank of America
Joash Reid - Reid Green & Co
Presentation
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And welcome to the Q1 2020 Fang Holdings Limited Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation, followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] I must advise you that this conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your