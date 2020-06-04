The Rally In Crude Oil, Collapse In Natural Gas, Hurricanes And Global Weather

Which Markets Have Been The Beneficiary Of Social Distancing Easing?

Many of you are probably thankful that the US stock market did not tank even further on COVID-19. We have seen a decent rally with the economy reopening the last few weeks, but that does not mean we are out of the woods yet with 35 million people still out of work.

Another big beneficiary from the easing of social distancing is crude oil (USO), which has rallied more than 100% the last 6 weeks after seeing a historical collapse below $0! This only happened in the commodity markets only once before, when the futures price of onions dropped precipitously. This helped provoke the creation of the historic "Onion Act" in 1958.

Anyway, crude oil is getting to the point that it may be overbought again. The recent rally earlier this week was brought on by the third tropical storm of the season (quite an active, early start). I expect that Tropical Storm Cristobal might actually become a hurricane before hitting land in the Gulf later this weekend, but the effects on both crude oil and natural gas (UNG) production will be minimal. We are still awash in too much of this stuff.

Source: CGQ of crude price and hurricane chart Jim Roemer

The Upcoming Hurricane Season Promises To Be Very Active

My hurricane season forecast is an active one. In weather forecasting, I use what we call "teleconnections" such as Sea Ice, Pacific Ocean temperatures and much more to make predictions. For example, look at the warm oceans in the Tropical South Atlantic (TSA) and Tropical North Atlantic (TNA). This combined with cooling towards a weak La Nina in the Pacific yields the 1995 analog for me on my in-house computer software - Climate Predict.

By the way, anyone that is a weather enthusiast and wants to access over 70 years of FREE snowfall, hurricane and other maps and data are welcome to use this software for FREE at Climate Predict Lite.

The positive TSA/TNA that can spawn strong hurricanes later this fall

The 1995 analog had more than 18 named storms, 5 of which were major hurricanes. Though not written in stone and climate change and other factors can alter this prediction, most of the storms were out to sea; but don't count on it, it can be an active season. For a full report regarding hurricane forecasting, you can see an article I wrote, here.

Source: Jim Roemer, Climate Predict Lite

Will The Low Solar Cycle Have A Big Influence On Our Weather?

There are a lot of folks out there who do not believe in global warming and who keep touting that severe cold winters and extreme weather in the years ahead will create major buying opportunities in many commodities. Many of them keep pointing to the upcoming major solar minimum, in which an inactive sun back in the early 1800s (infamous Maunder Minimum) resulted in extreme weather events, such as snow in NYC during the summer of 1812.

While the sun is expected to be inactive, we just had a very unusual, unexpected, strong solar flare on the sun. So don't put too much faith in this theory by those using political rhetoric who keep saying "God and the sun control" the weather. This is ridiculous. In my view, El Nino, La Nina and the warming oceans and the Arctic have much more of an effect on our planet's weather, then solar activity.

Natural Gas Prices - Little Hope (For Now) Of A Major Rally

With respect to the natural gas market, yes, prices for this time of the year are near historical lows and often natural gas prices rally into the early summer. However, it is going to take more than just a few "psychological" threats from hurricanes to get this market out of the doldrums. Even with the economy coming back on-line, just buying a commodity, or anything for that matter because it is cheap, does not make a lot of sense. There have to be solid fundamental reasons behind it and right now, I do not see that in the natural gas market.

If you recall, last November, I predicted a very warm early winter and was bearish in prices, as I outlined in an article for Seeking Alpha, here

So what about summer weather? If indeed there are a few months of extreme 95-100 degree heat, then we would begin to eat into the burdensome natural gas supplies.

Most of my weather forecasts are reserved for private clients but we may be having a special subscription feature on Seeking Alpha's Market Place in the not too distant future.

I can say however, that a potential weak La Nina and looking at historical trends following warm winters, could well mean a much colder winter next year. However, if this occurs, it will not be because of low solar activity. Nevertheless, at these prices, the upside potential a year or more out in natural gas is probably a lot higher than the downside risk.

In Conclusion

I do not see any immediate major weather threat that will curtail natural gas production enough to warrant a major rally. Longer term, however, if you are patient, buying UNG probably will eventually be profitable, if we have a hot late summer, active hurricane season and/or a potential cold winter. The more conservative play is selling way out of the money deferred put options in natural gas, 8 months or so out.

With respect to crude oil prices. Again, I would be wary of any huge additional major move up in crude oil prices in the "short term." The United States crude oil storage is still burdensome. Buying crude oil on tropical storms this early in the season usually does not work. However, if my forecast is right about an active fall season, there will be plenty of spreading opportunities with respect to gasoline, heating oil and crude oil.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.