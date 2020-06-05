Transplant patients have advanced disease states that are best addressed by replacing the ailing organ with a healthy one from a donor. Otherwise, administering care to such critically ill patients carries extremely high cost despite having limited benefits to longevity or quality of life. Unfortunately, almost five patients die each day in the U.S. waiting list for lung, heart, and liver transplants due to inadequate supply. One of the bottlenecks is the use of cold storage, the current standard of care for the preservation and transportation of organs. Putting an organ into cold storage can only be done for a short amount of time and it also demands that only the healthiest organs can be used. TransMedics (TMDX) created the Organ Care System ("OCS") to help solve this problem. The OCS is a device that allows human organs to function outside of the body through warm perfusion, holding the organ at the body’s core temperature and delivering required oxygen and nutrients, reducing the risk of ischemic injury and severe post-transplant complications that are often associated with cold storage. The OCS also enables the direct examination of organ functionality, which increases the likelihood an organ will be deemed viable for transplant. The benefits of the OCS should help bolster the supply of organs while subsequently increasing the success rate of transplant surgeries, to the benefit of patients, physicians, hospitals and payers, alike.

TMDX has a razor/razor-blade model with almost all revenue coming from the sale of single-use OCS related consumables. This model of payment per transplant surgery can generate industry leading margins of 25%+ as TransMedics scales up over the next 3-5 years. Of note, TMDX received FDA approval of OCS Lung in 2018 and is awaiting the expected approval of OCS Heart by the end of 2020 and OCS Liver by summer 2021. Innovative companies that serve an unmet need, save lives, drive down costs, face little competition and are poised for strong profitability are rare. Such companies often command high enterprise value to sales multiples of 8-10x or more. TMDX currently trades at just ~4x our estimate of 2021 sales. A visible timeline of commercial revenue acceleration and development milestones through 2021 gives us confidence that TMDX has an opportunity to appreciate quite materially from today’s depressed level.

Serving an Unmet Need

The biggest issue facing the organ transplant market is the availability of organs. While 156 million people over the age of 18 in the United States have registered as organ donors, only 3 in 1,000 people die in a way that allows for organ donation. The White House has taken steps to increase the supply of organs by independently assessing potential donors and donation rates processed by Organ Procurement Organizations. According to TransMedics, there are 67,000 potential donors each year for lung, heart and/or liver transplant. However, the current transplant guidelines only allow for donation of these primary organs from donors after brain death ("OTCPK:DBD"), which only accounts for ~19,000 potential donors. The remaining ~48,000 potential donors experience circulatory death ("DCD"), and their primary organs are deemed unviable for transplant by the current standard of care. Organ health, patient suitability, geography and time constraints further reduce the available donor pool from this initial 19,000 figure. The actual utilization rates per the current standard of care are just 7.2%, 8.7% and 24.9% for lung, heart and liver, respectively.[3]

TransMedic’s innovative OCS aims to improve these utilization rates to more than 80% across the board. Clinical data in the OCS Lung EXPAND Trial resulted in a utilization rate of 87%, while OCS Heart EXPAND Trial yielded 81% utilization. On May 6, 2020 TransMedics released top line data from the OCS Liver PROTECT Trial that met primary endpoints and increased liver utilization to 98%. The primary benefit of OCS is the ability to finally utilize organs from DCD patients, which not only allows TMDX to build market share within the current transplant structure but should allow them to drive a significant increase in the transplant market itself. Thus, TMDX has the potential to build significant market share in a rapidly growing end market.

Source: TransMedics March, 2, 2020 presentation

Changing the Standard of Care

The standard of care for organ preservation is currently cold storage, which utilizes a simple cooler and ice to store and transport a donor organ for transplant. This leaves the organ at risk of rapid deterioration and makes it impossible for a transplant physician to properly evaluate the quality of the organ upon receipt. In stark contrast, OCS perfuses the donor organ with fluid and oxygen and holds it at the proper temperature. This not only extends the amount of time the organ can be stored and transported, it also allows physicians to evaluate the health of the organ by physically interacting with a breathing lung, a beating heart, and a liver producing bile. Likewise, the ability to interact with a functioning organ is what enables OCS to access previously unused DCD organs. The current standard of care requires brain death with a healthy circulatory system that allows for organ evaluation within the donor body. The use of OCS allows physicians to harvest organs from donors that suffer circulatory death by effectively reviving the organs through warm perfusion. This functionality greatly increases the supply of organs for life extending transplants.

But the benefits of OCS do not end there. The clinical data on cold storage shows a 30-35% rate of post-transplant complications across lung, heart and liver. The main culprit to challenging clinical outcomes today is ischemia, which is an inherent byproduct of cold storage. Ischemia is a restriction in blood supply to tissues, causing a shortage of oxygen, reduced availability of nutrients and inadequate removal of metabolic wastes. Once again, this is the primary reason that the transplant of DCD organs has not been allowed prior to the introduction of OCS warm perfusion. Thus, OCS significantly reduces the threat of ischemia, enables organ optimization outside of the human body, and allows for organ viability assessment by transplant physicians. The result is a significant improvement in clinical outcomes using OCS vs. cold storage, with post-transplant complications falling to 15% in OCS Lung, 12% in OCS Heart, and 17% in OCS Liver. The potential for more than 5x higher organ utilization and ~50% lower post-transplant complications should drive the standard of care away from cold storage and to OCS over time, to the benefit of TransMedics and patients alike.

Source: TransMedics March, 2, 2020presentation

Creating a Healthy Ecosystem

The healthcare system has long had in place incentives to increase the supply of organ donation, as it is seen as the best and most cost-effective way to care for its constituents. Organ donation is the best outcome for patients in need as it is the most effective way to restore health and extend life. It is also the best outcome for the payers as the cost of a successful transplant relative to managing a patient’s deterioration is clearly superior. The healthcare providers also benefit as they are able to provide the best outcomes which also happen to be high value procedures, with the total cost of a heart transplant nearing $1.7 million.[4] They further benefit from the reduction in adverse events from surgery which is critical to patients, providers and payers in a world of outcome-based payments. Thus, the innovation of OCS is one of the few products or services for which everyone in the value chain benefits from its underlying success. We believe that a company which creates a healthy ecosystem should trade at a premium value, providing significant upside for TMDX shares.

On January 15th, 2020, TMDX’s CEO Wahleed H. Hassanein, MD presented at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference and outlined the healthy ecosystem created by TransMedics:

“[Transplants are] one of the very few healthcare spaces, where all stakeholders in the field of organ transplant actually benefit from more and better organ transplant, that's exactly what TransMedics does … the patient gets the best quality of life and the longest life expectancy. The hospital, transplant is one of the most profitable procedure, an average GRG all in, for transplant is anywhere between $600,000 and $700,000 per procedure with a 30% margin contribution. It's also the treatment of choice for this long chronic disease state. From a payer's perspective, transplant represents the most cost effective treatment of these very expensive chronic diseases.”

Source: Milliman Research, 2020 U.S. Organ and Tissue Transplants: Cost Estimates, Discussion, and Emerging Issues

Increasing the Addressable Market

As the world population continues to grow and age, the need for organ donation is only rising. Further, cost of non-transplant care is certainly inferior. The patients are gravely ill, require constant and costly care, and do not have a long life expectancy. This makes organ transplant the ideal medical solution as measured by the commonly used QALY value of health outcomes. However, as discussed above, there is a major shortage of organs available for transplant, a problem which OCS aims to solve.

OCS clinical data has shown a material increase in the utilization of DBD organs, while showing a similarly high utilization rate for DCD organs that have historically been entirely unutilized due to the inherent inferiority of cold storage. To put the numbers in perspective, let’s start with a look at the estimate donor pool in the U.S., Canada, E.U. and Australia where TMDX currently operates. As shown below, the company estimates that there are 67,000 total donors of lung, heart and liver across these markets annually. Of these 201,000 potential transplants, the current standard of care limits the annual total organ utilization to just 27,300. However, using OCS, the company believes they can enable utilization of 178,000 organs for transplant, or an increase of more than 6.5x. The OCS consumable model generates ~$45,000 in revenue per transplant, driving a total addressable market of $8 billion.

Source: TransMedics March, 2, 2020 presentation

These numbers are impressive for a $375 million market cap company like TMDX. Within the U.S. alone, there were ~15,000 combined lung, heart and liver transplants performed in 2019, which is an addressable market for OCS of $675 million. However, ~18,000 patients remained on the lung/heart/liver waitlists at the end of 2019, which is an additional market of $810 million. An average of 1,800 people died annually on the waitlist over the past five years, while a similar amount were removed from the waitlist for becoming too sick to qualify for a transplant. Combined, these latter two categories provide an annual revenue opportunity of more than $160 million vs. just $16 million of net U.S. revenue for TransMedics in 2019.

The Investment Opportunity

The TMDX consumable business model is very promising at scale with a high value attached to the unit economics. The company also benefits from targeting a market where just ~50 transplant centers in the United States are responsible for 70% of total lung, heart and liver transplants. This precludes the need for an extensive sales force, and further aids long-term margin potential. TransMedics is currently commercial in OCS Lung, they expect FDA approval for OCS Heart in 2020, followed by OCS Liver in 2021. While the company plans to pursue OCS Kidney after liver, a lack of any concrete timeline excludes this potential business line from all our analysis. With the flywheel already building commercially in lung and visible milestones for further approvals over the next 18 months, the story is catalyst rich. Nonetheless, the stock trades at a very steep discount to early stage high growth med-tech stocks, as well as a low value relative to the company’s long-term earnings power.

As noted above, OCS can capture $160 million annual revenue by only addressing those patients on the U.S. lung/heart/liver transplant waitlists who get too sick for transplant or die on the list. Additionally, for every 5% share of the lung/heart/liver U.S. transplant waitlist that OCS can address is an incremental $40 million in annual revenue. If OCS is able to shift the current standard of care to build market share in the current 15,000 annual U.S. lung/heart/liver transplants, each 5% market share equates to a $34 million revenue opportunity. To size the opportunity, if TMDX succeeded in meeting the need of the patients that are falling off the waitlist every year, clears a further 5% of those on the waitlist annually, and builds a small 5% market share in the core U.S. transplant market, that drives U.S. revenues to $220 million. At 20% EBIT margin, this equates to $1.35 potential EPS in three years for a stock that currently trades at $14. At a reasonable 20x multiple, the stock is currently undervalued by almost 100%.

As a point of reference, in its first full year of commercial sales, OCS Lung grew its U.S. market share from 4.9% in 1Q19 to 9.2% in 4Q19. As OCS Heart and OCS Liver are commercialized over the next 18 months, investors will be able to match the company’s results to national transplant statistics and map similar market share expansion in order to better identify the true medium-term earnings power of the company. Note that at current gross margin and operating cost trends, the business will be EBIT breakeven at ~$75mm in sales. Further, assuming 70%+ gross margin and 50% incremental EBIT margin, the company could hit 20% EBIT margin at ~$125 million revenue level. For fiscal 2021 sales growth will be primarily driven by lung OCS, but as the year progresses, we expect heart to increasingly contribute. The consensus estimate is for ~$60M in ’21 and just under $100M for ’22. For a longer term perspective on the opportunity, here is a hypothetical revenue and earnings buildup for just the U.S. lung/heart/liver market, assuming no market growth from 2019 levels:

Source: Roubaix Estimates

At a more simplified level, high growth med-tech peers with double digit margin potential typically trade at 8-10x sales under normal circumstances. Medical device stocks with 20%+ 2021E revenue growth trade at an average FY2 EV/Sales multiple of 7.4x, a median valuation of 6.4x, and a range of 1.8x to 14.9x. The only public competitor to TMDX is Xvivo Perfusion in Sweden, which has traded at 5-20x FY2 sales since its IPO in 2012. In these terms, the following is the potential valuation of TMDX as revenue and profits scale over the next five years, which suggest very little probability of share price downside over the next two years, with high probability of a substantial return:

Source: Roubaix Estimates

TransMedics recently raised capital at the end of May. 5 million shares were sold at $14.00. After the transaction, the company has over $135M in cash and $34M in debt. This net cash covers estimated cash burn for the next two to three years before break-even many times over and is likely the last time the company will need to raise capital based on the current state of affairs.

Competition is Limited

As noted above, the only real competitor to TMDX is Xvivo Perfusion in Sweden. Xvivo is similarly approved in Europe and Asia for warm perfusion of lungs, but faces the same reimbursement hurdles as TMDX in those geographies (see “Risk” section below). Here in the U.S., Xvivo’s device was granted PMA approval, but is not yet fully FDA approved to compete with OCS Lung, which has been FDA approved since 2018. The main difference between the two products is that OCS Lung is portable, while Xvivo’s device can only be used onsite, and otherwise still requires cold storage for transport. Any exposure to cold storage simply increases the risk of ischemic injury and post-transplant complications. Further, OCS organ utilization was substantially higher than Xvivo during clinical trials, while OCS complications were significantly lower. The larger difference between the two companies is that Xvivo is focused primarily on their single lung product today with hopes of expanding to heart over time, while TMDX is trying to commercialize lung, heart and liver over the next 18 months to build a sizeable head start. There are also several competitors focused on more limited improvements to cold storage as the current standard of care but lack the game-changing advances of warm perfusion.

Risk Has Increased Due to Coronavirus

The primary risk to TMDX relates to current COVID-19 issues. Elective surgeries around the world have been delayed as hospitals are geared up for the treatment of coronavirus patients. Transplants have fallen by half in the U.S. and more in other countries. The FDA has itself seen delays with many scheduled meetings, reviews and approvals delayed. TMDX has fallen victim to these postponements with the pending OCS Heart FDA Panel meeting, which was scheduled for April 16, 2020, not expected to take place until “sometime in the second half of this year.” Since there is likely going to be a significant reduction in transplant surgeries in March and April 2020, in the best case scenario, TMDX is likely to miss their initial 2020 revenue target, as are most public companies. The key to shares will be how quickly hospitals are able to ramp up transplant surgeries after the initial wave of COVID-19, followed by the new OCS Heart FDA Panel meeting date, which will set the timeline for formal approval of OCS Heart. While there is a lot of uncertainty generated by the COVID-19 pandemic, there are signs that the transplant market is starting to recover. While weekly US lung transplants remain at more depressed levels, weekly heart and liver transplants have recently recovered to pre-pandemic levels, as reported by UNOS.

Outside of near-term COVID-19 risks, the company faces risks from ongoing clinical trials in Lung, Heart and Liver over the next two years. OCS adoption across each organ will be dependent primarily on clinical trial results that continue to demonstrate improved outcomes for OCS vs. standard of care (cold storage). TMDX completed their OCS Liver PROTECT Trial on time despite the recent COVID-19 issues, and as of their Q1 conference call on May 6, 2020 was planning to submit a PMA to the FDA “within the coming weeks.” Internationally, the business has no set reimbursement policies with payers in Europe or Asia, so incremental adoption will be a steeper hill to climb than in the U.S. where reimbursement is already established under OCS Lung, which sets the stage for similar reimbursement for OCS Heart and OCS Liver.

Conclusion

The TransMedics OCS system will dramatically increase the supply of organs available for donation to patients in need. An organ transplant is the best outcome for patients, providers, and payers. The high value consumable revenue model will create a growing profit stream as the market shifts towards the OCS solution. Taking these factors into account TMDX holds meaningful upside as regulatory and commercial success continue.

