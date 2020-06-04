The economy is, however, reopening, and it looks like things could get back to normal over the next 1-2 years.

The retail industry was already experiencing a lot of change before coronavirus, and the current crisis leads to new issues at weaker retailers, and at weak retail REITs.

Article Thesis

Simon Property Group (SPG) is a leading retail REIT that owns a wide array of high-end malls. The current pandemic is hurting the world's economy a lot, but headwinds are already waning, and the retail industry will likely not suffer as much as previously feared.

Simon Property's high-end assets should continue to do well in the future, despite the fact that e-commerce is hurting some retailers a lot. Thanks to strong cash flows and a clean balance sheet with massive liquidity, Simon Property has been able to weather the current crisis quite well so far. Long-term oriented investors should benefit from meaningful share price appreciation over the coming years, and Simon Property also has a lot of income generation potential in the future.

The Coronavirus Pandemic Hits An Industry That Was Already Struggling

The rise of cases of COVID-19, and the lockdown measures that were necessary to combat the pandemic, have hurt brick and mortar retailers substantially over the last three months. The industry was already having issues before the pandemic emerged, however, as a shift towards online shopping hurt margins and sales at traditional brick and mortar heavyweights such as Macy's (M), Kohl's (KSS), and other department store companies, just to name a few.

Not all retailers were struggling before the crisis, however, as some had reported great sales track records, despite the fact that sales at online competitors continued to rise. The second group includes retailers such as Ulta Beauty (ULTA), AutoZone (AZO), and many more.

The closing of brick and mortar shops around the country due to the pandemic will hurt those companies the most that have the weakest balance sheets. At the same time, not all retail landlords are impacted to the same degree. Landlords such as Realty Income (O), that rent out space to many essential retailers such as drug stores and dollar stores, continued to do well. Landlords that primarily lease space to clothing retailers and other non-essential businesses had a harder time collecting all rents that were due. The second group includes mall REITs such as Simon Property, and peers such as Taubman Centers (TCO), Macerich (MAC), Brookfield Property (BPY), CBL & Associates (CBL), and many more. Even among those, the outcome of the pre-existing trends in the retail industry is very different. For a more in-depth view of the retail apocalypse and how the coronavirus pandemic influences this pre-existing trend, you can check this article.

Store Closings And The Outlook For Consumer Spending

Politicians in many countries around the globe decided that some form of lockdown or shutdown was justified in order to reduce the amount of interaction between consumers. This resulted in a large number of store closings in the US, too, although states handled this differently to some degree. Over the last couple of weeks, new infections in the US have been trending down, however, which is why states decided to restart the economy.

In the above graphic, we see that almost every state of the US has reopened, or at least reopened on a regional level, which is true for states such as Washington and California. This means that, as long as there is not a second wave of the virus, the worst seems to be behind us, both medically as well as economically. The quite interesting question that comes up next is what the retail environment will look like over the coming quarters.

At first sight, one could argue that the outlook is dim, after all the US will be hit by a quite harsh recession. There are, however, pockets of hope. The first one is that experts are forecasting that the economy will recover in a foreseeable amount of time, by 2021. This means that a year from now, things will be "back to normal" economically speaking, the recovery should thus be a faster one compared to the Great Financial Crisis, where it took the US several years until things were back in order. The next positive is that the amount of money that consumers have available for buying goods and services is not as low as one may have expected, as many of the newly-unemployed in the US do actually make more money now compared to in the past. On top of that, the recovery in the US job market has seemingly started already:

Continuing claims for unemployment have peaked and started to decline already, which makes sense, as corporations start to re-employ former employees during the current reopening phase across most states. We believe that this trend will continue, and that unemployment will continue to trend down over the coming weeks and months.

The combination of an economic recovery, declining unemployment, and large transfer payments to currently unemployed persons means that the outlook for retail sales in the near term is not disastrous. Sales will be down during Q2 for sure, and likely also during H2, but things are already on the way of getting better again.

Simon Property: Quality Will Prevail

Before the current crisis, the trend for mall REITs was rather clear: High-quality mall owners such as Simon Property saw sales grow, reported attractive leasing spreads, and generated growing same-property operating income.

Even during the first quarter, which was already impacted by the pandemic, Simon Property's results looked very solid -- leasing spreads remained positive, occupancy remained in the mid-90s, and retail sales continued to rise.

Simon Property's high-quality assets are attractive for retailers, much more than the lower-quality malls that are owned by REITs such as Washington Prime Group (WPG). This can be broken down to the following statement: Urban malls in densely populated areas where household incomes are high, do not fare the same way as malls that are in lower-population, lower-income areas. The shoppers that frequent Simon Property's assets spend a large amount of money, on average, which drives unit economics for the REIT's tenants. This, in turn, is why they are inclined to keep their locations in these high-quality malls, and why they are willing to pay above-average, rising rents. As the high quality of Simon Property's assets is a very durable advantage that will not go away, we can expect that Simon Property will continue to generate above-average lease spreads, sales per square foot, and operating income growth.

We are not at all bullish on lower-quality mall REITs, where we see significant challenges and the potential for bankruptcies. But this is not what we expect for Simon Property, Taubman, etc. Even in a world where consumers like to buy basic goods online, there is a place for brick-and-mortar shopping. This includes tech brands such as Tesla (TSLA) and Apple (AAPL), which operate stores at some of Simon Property's assets, but also luxury goods and other higher-end retailers.

Simon Property's quality does also stand out when it comes to the strength of its balance sheet, after all, it is the online retail REIT with an "A" rating.

With $23.8 billion in net debt and $4.5 billion in EBITDA, Simon Property has a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.3, which is quite conservative. The company holds a lot of liquidity, its cash holdings alone equate to $3.7 billion. This is enough to pay all of Simon Property's expenses for 16 months in a row -- even if the REIT would not generate any revenues at all, it could easily keep paying the bills through mid-2021. Keep in mind that this does not include any cost savings from store/mall closures and cost-saving efforts yet.

Thanks to its healthy balance sheet, Simon Property would be easily able to issue new debt if needed, and its revolver had an additional capacity for another $4.6 billion as of the end of the first quarter. Adding this to Simon Property's cash holdings, we get to total liquidity of $8+ billion, enough to cover all expenses for more than 2 years in a row at zero revenues. Naturally, zero revenues are not even appropriate for a worst-case scenario, as even a low-grade mall REIT such as CBL managed to receive 27% of rents during the worst month of the pandemic. We believe that rents received will be trending well above 50% by the end of Q2, as more and more retailers open their stores again. With further improvements expected for Q3 and Q4, we could easily be seeing rent receipts in the 90s by the end of the year.

Simon Property Is Willing To Fight For Its Rents -- And Investors Should Rejoice

Simon Property is not willing to roll over and agree with tenants not paying rent, showcased by this very recent news item:

Simon Property suing Gap (GPS) for $66 million in rent does not only impact the REIT's near-term revenues, assuming courts will side with Simon Property. This also sends a strong message to Simon Property's other tenants -- pay what you owe us, or we are willing to drag you to court. This increases, we believe, the likelihood that other tenants will pay rent for past months (e.g. April & May), and for future months. Legal battles can be costly, and those that can access enough cash to pay their rents will likely be inclined to either pay up in full or to work out a deal with Simon Property, rather than risking a long and costly court battle that they would likely lose eventually.

Simon Property suing Gap also sends out another message, one that is especially interesting for the REIT's shareholders. By being willing to sue Gap, Simon Property shows that it is not desperate for good relations with its tenants. It is basically saying (at least this is what we read between the lines):

Pay us, or we will find a better tenant. We are not desperately trying to keep you as a tenant. There are many who would be willing to replace you as a tenant in our high-quality assets, and if you don't pay us what you own us for using this prime real estate, someone else will be happy to take your place.

Not every mall REIT will be able to play hardball with its tenants in the same way -- those with weak assets and issues such as low occupancy rates will likely not be aggressive like Simon Property. The fact that Simon Property is suing Gap is thus not only a positive for its near-term revenues (assuming Gap will be forced to pay), but it underlines that Simon Property and its prime assets are not comparable to the drama that is playing out at low-grade mall operators.

Simon Property: Undervalued, Massive Income Potential

Based on our belief that Simon Property and other high-grade mall REITs will get back on track by 2021, shares look quite undervalued today. The REIT generated adjusted FFO per share of $12.37 in 2019. Even when we assume that, in 2021, FFO will still be 10% lower than that, shares look still very cheap right here.

Putting a 10 times multiple on this bear-case estimate of $11.13 gets us to a share price target of $111 by the end of 2021, which would equate to upside potential of 52% over the next 18 months, based on a current share price of $73. This alone would be more than attractive enough, but there will most likely be significant dividend payments on top of that.

Simon Property has announced that it would cut its dividend by 50% at most, which would mean that investors would still receive a dividend yield of 5.8% in a worst-case scenario. Compared to treasuries that offer yields of less than 1%, that would still seem very attractive. An eventual recovery of the dividend to payments at a level of $2.10 per share per quarter would equate to a dividend yield on cost of 11.5% for those that buy right here.

A Risk That Should Be Considered

Our thesis more or less is based on the fact that reopening efforts in the US will continue over the coming months. In case a second wave of the virus negates these reopening efforts, the timetable for Simon Property's recovery would likely be pushed back a couple of quarters. In this scenario, Simon Property's shares would likely come under a lot of pressure once again, although the impact on the ultimate value of shares would not be too large, assuming the economy recovers eventually.

Takeaway

Simon Property is, thanks to its strong assets, well-positioned to weather the current crisis. Its strong balance sheet and massive liquidity will allow the company to make up any rent shortfalls over the next couple of quarters, and once the economy is back on track, Simon Property should get back to earning attractive FFO.

Simon Property suing Gap will not only increase the likelihood that rent collection will be more successful in the near term, but it also shows that management is in a position to play hardball with its tenants. This is, we believe, a clear indication that the quality of the REIT's assets is paying off.

Over the next 1-2 years, we see huge upside potential for Simon Property's shares, and investors can count on strong to very strong dividends on top of that, depending on how large the dividend cut will eventually be. Simon Property is not a risk-less investment, but unless there is a large second virus wave, risks do look very manageable. Simon Property was even more attractive in the $60s and below, but even at the current price, we think the risk-to-reward ratio is quite favorable.

