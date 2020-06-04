While the company benefits from overall solid fundamentals, we think shares are near fair value with risks tilted to the downside.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) is one of the largest mechanical contracting companies in the U.S. specializing in commercial heating, ventilation, and air conditioning "HVAC," along with electrical installations, plumbing, and piping engineering services. The company last reported its Q1 earnings back in April noting disruptions from COVID-19 which they expect to continue throughout 2020. On the other hand, more recent comments by management suggest conditions have improved through May which has supported a sharp rally in shares up about 50% from its recent low. While Comfort Systems benefits from overall positive fundamentals, we take a more cautious view on shares at the current level given ongoing uncertainties related to its exposure to trends in real estate, construction, and broader economic weakness.

(Source: finviz.com)

FIX Q1 Earnings Recap

Comfort Systems last reported Q1 earnings on April 27th GAAP EPS of $0.48, which beats by $0.02. Management noted that this result included a $0.09 direct impact from COVID-19 including company-wide safety and mitigation costs along with some work projects being disrupted. Revenue of $700.1 million in the quarter beat estimates by a solid $54.5 million and was up by 30% year over year. Much of that increase was related to the Q2 2019 acquisition of "Walker TX Holding," an electrical services contracting business based out of Texas. At the time of the deal, it was reported Walker generated about $350 in annual revenues.

(Source: Company IR)

Comparable sales increased by a more modest 6% year over year. The gross margin fell to 16.7% in Q1 compared to 19.8% in the period last year. Management explained that a mix related to sales of the electrical segment since the Walker acquisition has a structural impact on lower margins. There were also margin pressures related to project-specific timing and the COVID-19 impact. Operating income in the quarter of $24.7 million was down 11.6% compared to Q1 2019. Free cash flow was positive in the quarter at $15 million.

One of the key financial metrics for the company is its order backlog which reached $1.6 billion at the end of the quarter. This amount was approximately flat compared to year-end 2019 and up to $252 million from Q1 2019. Comfort Systems saw strength from most segments.

(Source: Company IR)

Keep in mind that the quarter-end through March 31st was largely business as usual for January and February, while conditions only deteriorated in the latter half of March with nationwide lockdown orders going into effect. Even as "construction" is considered an essential business in most parts of the country, some work projects faced temporary closures and stoppages. From the conference call:

Our overall business was affected in the closing weeks of the first quarter and of course those effects are continuing. Our service business experienced the most immediate and pronounced negative impacts largely as a result of building closures or decisions made by customers to limit building access. Although our construction activities are considered essential services in most markets, we have also had certain jobs temporarily closed due to government pronouncements due to decisions by owners and when sites reported positive tests for COVID-19. While we have seen some construction jobs delayed so far we have not experienced material cancellation. In addition to actual stoppages, our project and service work has experienced efficiency challenges as a result of the important precautions that we are taking.

The company ended the quarter with an otherwise strong balance sheet position considering $133 million in liquidity against $333 million in long-term debt. The leverage ratio at 1.5x is well below the credit facility covenant of 3.0x.

Outlook for Q2 Improved

On May 26th, Comfort Systems issued a press release updating the market on current operations. The highlight was management comments that operating conditions in April were better than expected. Still, while resetting expectations slightly higher compared to a more pessimistic view made in the Q1 earnings release, the company was unable to offer full-year guidance citing continued uncertainties. The company now expects "strong earnings and cash flow" for the year while still expecting a financial impact. From the press release:

Our outlook for the second quarter has improved over the last month. In light of the ongoing uncertainty we are not able to provide specific guidance with respect to our future earnings and cash flow, however, we remain confident that we can achieve strong earnings and cash flow during 2020 despite the widespread challenges from the global pandemic.

Favorably, the stock repurchases which were suspended since Q1 have also resumed. The company's share buyback program is meant to simply offset dilution from stock-based compensation. In 2019 for example, the company repurchased $20 million in stock. This is a nominal amount compared to the company's current $1.4 billion market cap. It's also worth noting that FIX pays a regular quarterly dividend that currently yields about 1%. The dividend rate was last increased by 5% to $0.105 per share in February before the recent developments. The annual payout of approximately $15 million represents a payout ratio of 15% on trailing twelve months earnings and we believe it to be well-covered by current cash flows.

Analysis And Forward-Looking Commentary

The main challenge we see for Comfort Systems is the ongoing uncertainty in the operating environment and outlook across several core-customer markets. The business is exposed to cyclical trends and broader economic weakness. Several underlying industries like retail, restaurants, and entertainment along with office buildings together represent about 20% of the company's revenue. These types of customers have been the most directly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic as many businesses were shut down completely.

(Source: Company IR)

While the company's existing project backlog is positive, the concern here comes down to growth in new construction and the significant uncertainty for what the environment is going to look like through 2021. It has been reported that construction job losses due to the pandemic reached 975,000 across the U.S. with a growing number of projects being delayed. The result is that there is a major growth headwind for new project demand and some customers may have to pull back on expansion plans or service projects given financial weakness.

(Source: Company IR)

Ongoing social distancing guidelines and trends like work-from-home represent ongoing disruptions for various types of businesses that would otherwise be utilizing Comfort System services. Approximately 50% of total revenue is related to "new construction" highlighting the importance of major projects. While service calls, maintenance, and monitoring are likely more resilient to near-term economic conditions, those activities represent a smaller part of the overall business.

Indeed, much of the growth headwinds we anticipate are reflected in the consensus estimates for FIX. The company is expected to post a decline in EPS of 14% this year to $2.52 and another drop of 19% to $2.05 in 2021. The market estimated revenue increase of 12.2% this year includes the boost from acquisitions implying the organic growth is lower and even negative. For 2021, company revenues are expected to decline again by 6.3%.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Premium)

The trends in growth and earnings estimates for FIX explain both the stock price weakness this year and the current valuation discount in shares. The stock is trading at about 14x trailing twelve months earnings and 12x free cash flow which are well below the average levels for both metrics going back this past decade. The average P/E for FIX over the past 5 years is 21x. By this measure, the stock appears cheap, but we think this discount is warranted considering the weaker outlook.

(Source: data by YCharts/table by BOOX Research)

Verdict

The upside for Comfort Systems comes down to the possibility of a better and faster than expected recovery to the U.S. economy. Investors that are confident the recent disruptions and financial impact are only temporary may still find value in the stock with a potential that growth and earnings can exceed expectations. Monitoring points going forward beyond trends in revenues include changes to the backlog and evolution of financial margins.

We take a more cautious view and see the current valuation at around 15x 2020 consensus EPS and 19x 2021 as a fair value for the stock. Considering the surge in shares over recent weeks, we rate shares of FIX as a hold with a year-end price target of $40. The company benefits from overall solid fundamentals including ongoing profitability and a strong balance sheet. On the other hand, we think the growth headwinds can limit the upside in the stock with risks tilted to the downside.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.