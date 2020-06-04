The Brazilian real appreciated by 1.5% during May, making it the second-best performer of the BRICs.

In my opinion, EWZ will increase in price according to my technical analysis but a majority of this increase will be the result of the exchange rate.

EWZ's performance was generated due to both the appreciation of the Brazilian real and the Index return, 5.34% and 5.87%, respectively.

Over the past eight trading days, EWZ has returned 11.21% while the S&P 500 only returned 2.45%. EWZ's performance was a result of both the appreciation of the Brazilian real and the Index return, 5.34%, and 5.87%, respectively. I estimate that the alpha for this period was 8.11%. The question that EWZ investors are asking themselves is if there is more to come, and I believe that there is a little bit of meat left on the bone.

FX Return

Figure 1. - BRIC's FX Rate Performance

Source: Yahoo Finance for the period between 04/30/2020 and 05/29/2020

The Brazilian real appreciated by 1.5% during May, making it the second-best performer of the BRICs. Russia's ruble appreciated over 5%, which is attributed to the recovery of oil prices.

Meanwhile, the Russian ruble hit a two-month high against the dollar as oil prices recovered further.

Indian rupee slightly decreased as investors see no hope for a decrease in coronavirus cases in the short term. The Chinese yuan depreciated due to the USA and China trade tensions. In my opinion, BRL should have increased more due to recovering oil prices but was weighted down by the increase in coronavirus cases and political uncertainty.

Figure 2. - Latin America's FX Rate Performance

Source: Yahoo Finance

As seen in figure 3, the Mexican peso increased significantly as investors had already digested the 50 basis points decrease in its interest rates and began to take into account the effects of the massive stimulus package. The Argentinian peso continued to depreciate as deteriorating economic conditions continued for the country and showing no signs of a recovery in the short term.

Figure 3. - Positive Technical Signals For BRL

Source: Yahoo Finance

The MACD indicator is showing bullish signs (remember, USD/BRL is bearish is the equivalent of bullish BRL/USD). The difference between the MACD line and the signal line is growing, and the MACD line is crossing the baseline, indicating a trend that is gaining strength. RSI levels are decreasing but are near the twenty-mark, demonstrating a less bullish trend. In my opinion, based upon the technical signals, the Brazilian real should reach $5.00 in the next couple of months, an estimated upside of over 7%.

Equity Index Returns

Figure 4. - Positive Technical Signals For Ibovespa

Source: Yahoo Finance

Ibovespa, EWZ's underlying index, is showing slightly bullish signals. The current RSI indicator is at 63 with a slow trend towards the 80-mark. The MACD crossed the signal line and baseline around the 14th of May, both indicators showing a weak bullish trend. In figure 4, Ibovespa's price has spent the past couple of days above its Bollinger band, a very bullish signal.

Conclusion

Ibovespa's technical indicators are showing signs that they are weakening. In my opinion, this demonstrates that investors have almost fully digested to what degree the economy will deteriorate due to the adverse effects of COVID-19. In my last article, my fundamental analysis produced a target price of $28.80. In my opinion, EWZ will increase in price according to my technical analysis, but a majority of this increase will be the result of the exchange rate. I am downgrading EWZ from bullish to neutral as the risk to return tradeoff for new investors is very low and does not justify a reason to buy EWZ currently.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWZ. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.