A significant impairment charge led to a steep deterioration in the leverage ratio; however, the company is relatively free from financial risks because it has no near-term debtrepayment.

APY's Short-Term Outlook Is Constrained

Apergy Corporation's (APY) digital monitoring tools and diamond bearings in the downhole application have seen an uptrend in recent times. However, in the short-to-medium-term, I think the company's sales will decline, following the steeper-than-expected drop in the upstream capex and a lack of demand in rod lift, progressive cavity pumps, and electrical submersible pumps in North America. I think the stock price will continue to underperform the industry in the short-term.

Therefore, it will primarily rely on achieving the cost synergies and reaching the operational targets after it completes combining Ecolab's upstream servicing in June. Also, sales growth in some of its international operations such as Australia and the Middle East will mitigate the revenue fall. With positive free cash flows and no near-term debt repayment, APY is relatively free of financial risks. However, a rising debt-to-equity ratio can be concerning in a tight credit market. The stock is relatively undervalued and can recover once the current uncertainties subside.

What Are APY's Growth Initiatives?

In 2020, the North American E&P capital spending is projected to decline by 50% compared to the previous year, as even steeper decline awaits the last three quarters of the year. The revised estimate is significantly lower than the initial estimates, following the demand side concerns after the Coronavirus outbreak.

APY's management expects the North America onshore slowdown to continue in Q2. Since Q1, the U.S. rig count has declined by 59% so far. However, the crude oil price has rebounded after the crash in Q1. Since the start of April, it has recovered by 72%, although it's still significantly below the price a year ago. The resilience in international energy activity, as reflected in a relatively steady international rig count, can offset some of the weaknesses in North America. However, I do not see APY's overall performance improving anytime soon because the pull-down effect is strong.

In the unconventional share resources where the production decline rates are high, APY fields its rod-lift product offerings. Rod lift is a part of the artificial lift technology for the low-flow valves. The company's artificial lift product lines saw higher sales in January 2020. Another variable in the choice between rod lifts and electrical submersible pump (or ESPs) are the shut-in wells. Cost per barrel is a crucial element. When crude oil prices are low, the cost of retrieving the equipment in the lower producing wells can be high. So, the current situation is expected to have more impact on the rod lift than the ESP side. This does not mean the ESPs will be spared because, as the completions wells are significantly getting reduced, the demand for ESPS will also decrease. As upstream capex is restricted, the reusing of equipment by plugging low flowing wells is a new trend that happened in Q4 and may continue to occur in 2020. Earlier, the company indicated it might seek rod lift conversion opportunities in Egypt, Indonesia, certain parts of Latin America, and Ecuador.

Cost Restructuring

APY plans to be prepared for an energy price downturn that is more severe than the 2015-16 crash. Towards that, in March, the company initiated various cost restructuring measures including headcount reduction, a 25% salary reduction, a $50 million reduction in capex and investment in ESP leased assets, and facility rationalization. While the initial estimates suggested $65 million in savings, it has recently revised the estimates at $85 million in savings. The purpose of the restructuring process is to generate steady free cash flow and maintaining strong liquidity. The company expects to complete the majority of the restructuring process by the end of Q2.

Combination With Ecolab's Upstream Energy Business

In December 2019, Apergy disclosed an agreement to combine with ChampionX - the upstream energy business of Ecolab (ECL). On May 28, APY's shareholders voted in approval of issuing shares in connection with the pending combination of the ChampionX business. Apart from the benefits of geographic diversification, which I listed in my previous article, the merger will add a stable and global production chemical product line to the Apergy portfolio.

Since the exploration and production side of the upstream activity has ebbed, the importance of the oilfield services companies' ability to increase production efficiency has increased. So, ChampionX's production chemicals, which are critical for maintaining production from flowing wells, can become an essential driver for APY after the proposed transaction. Investors may note that production chemical represented 87% of ChampionX's revenue in 2019. Overall, the proposed merger can yield $75 million in cost synergies. Plus, the company's merger with ChampionX has opened a relationship with the national oil companies, which are likely to see better growth prospects compared to the U.S. counterpart. The transaction is expected to close in June 2020. Read more on the benefits and synergies scheduled in my previous article here.

Production & Automation Technologies: The Outlook

In Q1 2020, the Production & Automation Technologies (or PAC) segment revenues remained nearly unchanged compared to Q4 2019. Surprisingly, revenues from North America increased in Q1 despite the pressure, while revenues from international operations contracted marginally. The company's cost reduction actions and productivity initiatives also helped increase the EBITDA margin by 200 basis points sequentially (quarter-over-quarter).

The most notable performer in this segment in Q1 was the digital product line. Revenues from this product line increased by 8% due to a spurt in the downhole monitoring products. In the short-term, the company's management expects the digital products to get adversely affected by the capex decline. But, over the medium-term, it should produce steadily improving results.

The lack of demand in the PAC segment was visible through a $683 million (pretax) goodwill and asset impairment charges in Q1. The issues are not over yet. Although the company did not share its forecast in the Q1 earnings call, it did stress on the challenges lying ahead in the near-term due to the short-cycle nature of the business and the recent global event. It believes that the worldwide oil demand will take time to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, and so expects the market conditions to remain demanding throughout 2020. The segment profit margin, however, can decline marginally in Q2 due to higher costs associated with growth investments in digital and payroll-related expenses.

What's The Outlook for Drilling Technologies Segment?

APY's Drilling Technologies business caters primarily to the short-cycle onshore drilling business, and its operating margin is subject to customer destocking. In Q2, I think the destocking impact will not be as significant because the company has already made adjustments in Q4 2019. But, I believe, its artificial lift product sales will decline due to upstream customers' spending reductions and production shut-in. Naturally, the North American markets will be the most challenging. On the other hand, the markets in Australia and the Middle East are expected to perform better. Typically, the international sales cycle is longer than the U.S., while the nationalized oil companies and international oil companies will resort to less capex cut compared to their U.S. counterpart.

In Q1, the completion of a diamond-cutter inventory destocking cycle led to a 27% rise in drilling technologies revenue compared to Q4 2019. Within the segment, the Diamond Bearings revenues increased by 10% sequentially, while the adjusted EBITDA also improved handsomely. Higher demand for drill bits resulted in the balance being restored between actual cutter usage and order rates.

Free Cash Flow And Debt

In FY2019, APY generated ~$29 million in cash flow from operations (or CFO), which was 47% higher compared to a year ago. Despite the fall in revenues in the past year, the CFO improved primarily due to a reduction in leased assets following strict adherence to cost and capital discipline.

The capex decreased in the past year, leading to its free cash flow (or FCF) more than doubling in the past year. Investment in downhole cables and pumps accounts for a majority of its capex. It has been pulling back spending and has become more selective on capital allocation, depending on the grading of its leasing customer list.

APY's debt-to-equity ratio deteriorated significantly to 1.4x as of March 31, 20120, compared to 0.53x a quarter ago as its equity base shrank after the impairment charges hit its retained earnings. Its leverage is also higher than many of its peers in the industry. High leverage can prove to be ominous in a situation when the energy industry is looking at an uncertain future and the capital market is squeezed. It has $298 million in liquidity. However, improved cash balance came at the cost of drawing on $125 million of the revolver balance. Fortunately, it has no near-term repayment obligations. The company will look to preserve financial flexibility in light of the current uncertainty and in meeting the expenses related to the proposed merger with ChampionX.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Apergy Corporation is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of ~5.6x. Based on sell-side analysts' EBITDA estimates, the forward EV/EBITDA multiple is 5.7x, which means sell-side analysts expect the stock's EBITDA to decrease in the next four quarters. Between Q2 2018 and now, the stock's average EV/EBITDA multiple was 15.9x. So, it is currently trading at a steep discount to its past average. I have used estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

Analyst Rating

Source

According to data provided by Seeking Alpha, six sell-side analysts rated APY a "buy" in May 2020 (includes "strong buy"), while four recommended a "hold." None recommended a "sell." The analysts' consensus target price is $12.4, which at the current price, yields 37% returns.

What's The Take On APY?

Apergy's primary focus is on achieving the cost synergies and reaching the operational targets after it completes combining Ecolab's upstream servicing in June. The merger with its geographically diversified peer will open up opportunities for APY in the energy production-related services. The digital monitoring tools and adoption of diamond bearings in the downhole application have seen an uptrend in recent times. However, the tall challenge for the combined company will be the drop in demand for rod lift, progressive cavity pumps, and electrical submersible pumps in North America due to the capex fall and production shut-in. Sales, however, will be relatively resilient in some of the international pockets in Australia and the Middle East. In the short-to-medium-term, I think the company's sales will decline, while its operating margin will be affected slightly adversely.

As a result, the company has dug deeper into the cost restructuring process and has increased the cost reduction target. The flip side of this effort will be it will have limited resources to invest when a merger is knocking on the door. With positive free cash flows and no near-term debt repayment, it is relatively free of financial risks. However, the balance sheet has lost its sheen after the debt-to-equity ratio escalated following a significant impairment charge in Q1. I think the stock price will remain pressured in the short-term. However, investors should also consider the medium-to-long-term growth opportunities given the stock's relative undervaluation at the current price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.