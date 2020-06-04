Soybeans: Hold On, Even Bad Days Come To An End

Soybean futures in the 2019/2020 season started the year strong trading above $9 per bushel, the price has decreased by 11% since the beginning of 2020. Soybean prices were expected to rally for the better part of 2020, but due to the coronavirus, the prices have been extremely volatile as the market has been masked with uncertainty, revolving around the impact the virus has had on various commodities, their supply, and prices. Investing in Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) is a way for investors to track soybean futures prices higher and lower without the need for a futures account.

The Trade War Negatively Impacted Soybean Prices

In 2018, soybean prices started with reverberation. In the first half of the year, the highest recorded price was $10 per bushel and prices did not fall below $9 per bushel. As the second half began, soybean futures plunged and traded below $9 per bushel. The reason for the plunge was mainly attributed to the Trade War between China and the U.S, and U.S farm produce faced the most heat, as Beijing imposed tit-for-tat retaliatory tariffs, with a 25% tariff imposed on U.S goods, soybeans included. Soybean futures delivery for July afterward dropped to $8.4 per bushel, prices not recorded since March 2009.

The lingering effects of the Trade War on soybean futures were still felt in 2019, and by August most Chinese companies had ceased purchase of U.S farm products. To make a bad situation worse, China imposed an extra 5% retaliatory tariff, which was to be implemented on September 2019; this did not have a positive impact on soybean prices, which were already struggling.

Coronavirus Posing A Risk To Soybean Futures

Soybean prices have been negatively affected by the effects of the coronavirus. The price started off the year on a positive note, as the virus had not yet spread to the rest of the world and the World Health Organization (WHO) had not yet declared it a global pandemic as most of the cases reported were from Wuhan, China. Towards the end of January, infections increased in China and outside China this led to most countries fearing the spread of the disease, leading to demand fears weighing on investors leading to accumulated losses in grain markets, and as a result, a decrease in price.

Soybean prices felt the full impact of the virus as the months progressed. The World Health Organization officially declared the virus a pandemic, and as a result, most countries imposed social distancing measures and lockdowns to curb the virus, leading to disruptions in global supply chains, and trade flows. The temporary suspension in operations from major meatpacking plants is an example of how the coronavirus has affected supply chains, thus negatively impacting soybean prices. Smithfield Foods, Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), and JBS (JBS) are some of the meatpacking facilities that had to temporarily suspend operations due to the increase in number of employees testing positive for the virus. The virus is also causing delays and disruptions to supply chains and trade flows in the implementation of Phase 1 of the trade deal.

Most countries are slowly lifting lockdowns, and global economies with time will recover from the effects of the virus. Soybean prices will be negatively affected in 2020 as a result of the effects of the measures imposed to curb the virus. The prices will also be negatively affected in 2021, as most economies will most likely be recovering from the effects of the virus. I believe with time most global economies will recover, and this will have a positive impact on soybean prices, until then I believe soybean prices will not plunge any further.

The Soybean Market Is Undervalued

According to data released by the USDA in their recent report, global soybean production is pegged at approximately 336.11 MMT, a 1.97 MMT decrease compared to data released in the April report, where projected production was pegged at approximately 338.08 MMT. Based on supply and demand alone, the soybean market cannot be termed as bearish. According to the most recent report released by the USDA, production is decreasing at a faster rate than consumption.

The rise in consumption is mainly attributed to the increase in demand from China, as China’s soybean imports have increased at a fast rate despite the COVID-19 pandemic. In March, China imported approximately 88 MMT of soybean, and in April, China imported approximately 89 MMT of soybeans, an 8% increase year on year. China’s estimated imports for soybeans in May are pegged at approximately 92 MMT. Earlier this year, feed mill and farm production in China was interrupted due to the pandemic. A survey conducted by China’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs showed, approximately 80% of feed mills resumed normal operations as of March. The recovery of China’s swineherd from the ASF will have a positive impact on soybean demand.

The information above mainly focusing on supply and demand factors clearly shows the soybean market is undervalued. Long term I believe soybean prices will recover and I believe demand will be higher than the expected projections and this will ultimately lead to an increase in soybean prices.

Conclusion

Soybean prices have been negatively impacted by the Trade War for the last two years; the silver lining was the Phase 1 Trade deal. Just as soybean prices caught a break, the coronavirus made a bad situation worse. I believe a solution will be found for the coronavirus and with time economies slowly recover from the effects of the virus and this will have a positive impact on soybean prices.

