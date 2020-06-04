Our Imports - Their Exports - Are What Is Slowing China's Recovery

A reasonable assumption is that we open up things return to normal - which is good news for us as well.

What is keeping the economy from growing is the lack of export orders - not a great surprise, we're all still close down.

China is growing again but nowhere near back to full production and sales as yet. There is good news here though.

The thing about trade

There's an old Mark Twain story about how the people in the Scilly Isles lived entirely by taking in each others' washing, Obviously, that can't be the basis of an economy. But if we expand "washing" there to meaning any goods or services then that's exactly what trade is. We do something which we export, we use that to import something from someone else. This is true of a household exporting its labour as it is of a nation exporting wheat or jet planes.

So, if we're all ready to produce but no one wants to buy our exports then we're not going to be doing very well. But if everyone is open for business then we'; do better. It's this problem which is currently plaguing the Chinese economy. They're open and we're not, yet.

Official manufacturing PMI

We have the official manufacturing PMI for China:

In May 2020, China's manufacturing PMI was 50.6 percent, down by 0.2 percentage points from last month.

Or:

(China manufacturing PMI from China Statistical Office)

Caixin manufacturing PMI

(Caixin version of China PMI from IHS Markit)

We've also the private sector measurement of much the same thing, the Caixin PMI:

The headline seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) – a composite indicator designed to provide a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy – rose from 49.4 in April to 50.7 in May. The above 50.0 reading signalled a renewed improvement in overall operating conditions midway through the second quarter, albeit one that was only marginal.

How nice that the official and private sector numbers largely agree.

So, production is expanding again but there's still a problem. That lost ground hasn't been made up - recall that these are month on month numbers, so we need considerable expansion to catch up with that lost time.

The problem is exports

Both reports make the same point, Domestic demand is looking pretty good - except where it's for intermediate goods to go into exports. Or, obviously, for exports themselves.

Demand conditions remained subdued, however, with total new work declining again in May. Data indicated that the fall was largely driven by weaker external demand, as many nations faced strict measures to stop the spread of the pandemic including company closures, leading new export orders to contract at a historically sharp rate.

Me, I take this to be good news

One of the worries in this recession has been that it's going to be really difficult to get production back up to speed. That doesn't seem to be true. As far as we can tell at least China is ready to produce what anyone orders. It's the lack pf people ordering that is the problem.

As we all open up our economies again then those orders will start to come through. Which is nice for China but not of any great relevance to us as investors her4e. Except, of course it is.

For, if it's easy enough to open back up production then that means we're not going to face some ghastly long drawn out recession. We can get back to largely where we were in a short period of time. We'll be back up and running properly in a month or two, as China was in its own timescale. And so the deep part of the problem will be over. Sure, there will be details, there always are, but we're not about to get stuck in some decade long slump like the Great Depression.

My view

As you're possibly tired of hearing by now I think this is going to be a very sharp and short recession. The more data we get out of China on how it is coming out of the lockdown just confirms that opinion. Well, it does to me.

The investor view

We're always looking for new information to disprove the current running hypothesis. We're in a very sharp, short, recession. The implication of that is buy into the big and boring old sticks. Things like big oil, tobacco - as mentioned before here - and get those fine dividend yields at generationally low prices.

As and when we find information that disproves the hypothesis then we'll change our minds. This information today doesn't do that - so, it and the advice still stand.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.