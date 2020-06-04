However, we believe there will be little, long-term damage to MAC as riots don't usually last long and MAC has insurance to pay for damage to its malls.

After the COVID-19 situation started to look better, rioting around the US forced many retailers to close back down.

2020 has been a pretty hellish year for Macerich (NYSE:MAC) so far. After suffering through several years of a "retail apocalypse", MAC got hit by COVID-19 in March, forcing all its stores to close and reducing shopper traffic considerably. Now, as the COVID-19 situation is looking better, protests have started to erupt around the US, once again causing a massive headache for mall owners.

What now? While the looting incidents should not be taken lightly, we don't believe they'll impact MAC's long-term fundamentals, which remain healthy. We believe investors should just ignore the events and focus on the great Q1 results and improving outlook for the overall US economy.

Looting and anarchy

After police brutality caused the death of George Floyd, protesters around the US rallied on the streets to call for justice. While the presence of a crowd could discourage shoppers, that really wasn't the main problem. Taking advantage of the chaos, thousands of looters took the opportunity to create chaos, smashing windows, grabbing items from shops, etc.

Initially, we had thought that the protests and looting would be limited to the Minneapolis area, but for some reason, possibly the stress of staying at home for multiple weeks, looting quickly gained in popularity around the country.

As an owner of high-end malls, many of Macerich's malls also suffered horrific damage from looting. For example, Scottsdale Fashion Square was on Saturday hit by hundreds of looters that smashed windows, vandalized walls, and walked out with handfuls of merchandise.

Source: Google images

It was not the only Macerich mall to be hit, as other malls like Broadway Plaza and Fashion District of Philadelphia have also been hit by looting.

Regarding repairs and compensation for stolen goods, I doubt Macerich is liable for too much. According to its 10-K, Macerich has insured most or all of its malls, though it's not specified whether looting is covered.

Each of the Centers has comprehensive liability, fire, extended coverage and rental loss insurance with insured limits customarily carried for similar properties - Source: MAC 2019 10-K

The main harm these protests would cause to Macerich is (1) Reducing shopper traffic sharply and (2) potentially forcing small businesses without insurance into bankruptcy.

The situation is very uncertain right now, but we're confident that with increasing police presence as well as the implementation of curfews, rioting and looting should die down within a few days. After looting ends and the malls are repaired, customer traffic should continue its recovery.

Will there be permanent damage? Yes, there will be some smaller businesses that will likely shut down permanently due to this, but considering most small businesses around are ones that have already survived COVID-19, we think casualties will be minimal. Our long-term thesis for Macerich remains sound.

Good execution

Despite the macro issues, overall management's execution in the areas of rent collection and cost cutting was far above our expectations.

According to a NAREIT member survey, regional malls were expected to receive around 23% of rent, but Macerich managed to collect 26% of rents for April, exceeding our expectations.

In addition, based on data from other REITs, we had expected shopping center opex to decline by around 14%, yet management managed to cut it by over 50%. In addition, MAC is also in negotiations to secure forbearance on several assets; so far it has completed negotiations with the lender for Queens Center.

While the cost-cutting was a good show of management's execution, it likely doesn't matter anymore. Mall traffic is recovering at a much faster rate than even I had believed. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) says that customer traffic is back to 80% of previous levels in South Carolina, and Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) says sales are already at 75% of last year's levels. MAC's management said that in China, 90% of malls had opened back up and traffic had recovered to 85% of previous levels, which bodes well for the recovery of US malls.

In China as a post-COVID-19 example, by March 22nd nine weeks after the country's shutdown, 90% of the malls had reopened and traffic has since recovered to an average of 85% of the prior year's traffic. Many of their retailers are also big in the U.S. including H&M, Apple, Lululemon, Adidas, UNIQLO among the others and they have experienced opening after COVID-related closures. - Source: Q1 2020 call

Within the next few weeks, if the protests stop, hopefully, the remaining MAC malls can open back up and start doing business again. Even in a pessimistic scenario, it is now near impossible to see MAC running out of liquidity, especially since rents will have to be paid regardless of the level of mall traffic.

Valuation still low

Despite the clear recovery, MAC's valuation is still incredibly low. Even if it were to recover to pre-COVID levels, which was already cheap to begin with, it would still represent a double from today's price. Over the long term, our price target of $40 (representing the multiple Taubman was acquired at) still stands as we believe A-malls are well-positioned to survive.

Takeaway

Overall, MAC will survive and I believe there will be no long-term impairment. A-malls have always been a spot to do a variety of vital tasks, whether that's going out to eat, shopping with friends, etc. People's habits will not be changed, and the quick recovery of traffic just proves my point. We continue to hold MAC for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.