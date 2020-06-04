The concerns of hedge fund managers have already had an impact on foreign-exchange markets as the value of the US dollar has been decreasing for the past ten days.

Attitudes have changed over the past ten days as investors appear to now believe that the Federal Reserve will not continue to dominate the future.

Hedge funds seem to be expecting that the US stock market is going to begin to decline once again and have already begun to position themselves for such a fall.

Laurence Fletcher writes in "Hedge Funds Brace for Second Stock Market Plunge,"

Hedge funds are getting ready for another slump in stock markets after growing uneasy that surging prices do not reflect the economic problems ahead."

Investors have been riding on their confidence that the Federal Reserve can "do it all", and this trust has been built up over ten or eleven years of Federal Reserve support for the stock market as the generator of a "wealth effect" sufficient to drive consumer spending to higher and higher heights.

That era may be coming to an end.

It seems, according to Mr. Fletcher, that hedge funds are preparing for the stock market to reverse its recent rise and have begun to move as other investment sources continue to push the stock markets back toward historic highs.

Change in Sentiment

This hedge fund move is not inconsistent with the current movement in other markets.

I have just written about the recent fall in the value of the United States dollar, both in this article and in this article.

My feeling is that there has been a change in attitude about the political situation, a change that is sufficient to override the concentration about what the Federal Reserve is doing…or can do.

The value of the US dollar is poised for its seventh day of decline. This decline, as I have written, has been connected to a decline in political trust associated with the current civil unrest occurring in the United States. Up until Memorial Day in the US, concerns over political trust did not overcome the efforts being made by Fed Chair Jerome Powell and the Federal Reserve System.

As a consequence, traders began selling dollars, and some of the international monies that had flowed into the United States "safe haven" began to flow back out of US markets.

Now, a growing number of analysts (subscription required) are suggesting that the US dollar could be under steady pressure to decline.

What Has Changed?

It seems as if three things have come to dominate the thinking of those taking this negative viewpoint.

First, there is the shape of the economy and the possibility for economic recovery from the current recession.

Second, there is the international situation, especially with respect to the China/United States challenge.

Third, there is a change in the political climate and the difference it could make for the future.

Let's look at each of these.

The Economy

The outlook for the economy is bad and has gotten worse. In my view, the chances that the economy will experience a V-shaped recovery are close to zero.

The damage that the coronavirus pandemic has done to the economy has been more severe than people would like to believe, and there are still several events that we will have to go through before a real recovery can be achieved.

For one, Federal Reserve actions to date have been primarily to resolve the potential liquidity problems that might arise due to the economic shutdown. The Fed has done an excellent job in this respect.

However, the Fed's actions cannot stop the solvency problems that are ahead. The stream of debt defaults and of bankruptcies has just started. I have written about some of these.

Furthermore, I have written about research that has indicated that 42 percent of the people losing their jobs at this time will not be able to return to the jobs that they lost. That is, with today's new figures on the unemployed, 42.6 million workers have become unemployed over the past 11 weeks, almost 18.0 million people will be looking for new jobs. That will be a major drag on the economy.

In addition, there are the changes in technology and work structure that will be taking place adding to the "radical uncertainty" that consumers and businesses are going to have to deal with.

It is hard to conceive of a quick recovery when one considers just these issues.

The World

The outlook for the world does not look great, particularly with the confrontation now taking place between the United States and China. This, as I have written about before is a negative-sum game, the outcome of which, I believe, will be to the benefit of neither nation.

And, the attitudes connected with this affair also seem to permeate a lot of what is going on in the rest of the world with the growth of populist parties and the focus on national interests. Globalization, at least for the time being, will suffer, and this will negatively impact everyone.

The Political

Since the killing in Minnesota and the "photo op" in Washington, DC, investors and traders have lost confidence in the United States to deal with the first two issues just mentioned. As Steven Erlanger writes in the New York Times,

With American cities burning and the coronavirus still raging, killing more people than in any other country, President Trump also has growing problems overseas. He has never before been so isolated and ignored, even mocked."

This has been the last straw that seemingly has impacted trading in the dollar.

The Stock Market

The question now is about whether or not the stock market can avoid these factors that have already hit the foreign exchange market. Indications from the hedge fund community indicate that the stock market will soon be feeling their impact.

