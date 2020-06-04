Five Stock For The New Abnormal

Some stocks will find their services more needed than ever.

Some stocks are not related to the pandemic at all.

Some stocks went down too far.

On July 6, 2010 the market was down about 10% from its recent high. Everyone thought we were going to go back into a Recession.

CNBC called. "Dr. Doom", Nouriel Roubini was going on and they wanted me to debate him. Nouriel was famous for "predicting" the 2008 Recession. He's predicted 2 out of the last 27 recessions.

In July 2010 people were still feeling post traumatic economic stress from the events two years earlier. Would the banking system collapse? Was there going to be another Recession? Nobody knew.

My theory was this: trillions of stimulus had entered the economy and we still hadn't yet felt the results of that. People think when the Federal Reserve takes action that the market will go straight up but this isn't true. The Federal Reserve sets the conditions for a higher stock market by pushing interest rates lower, but it doesn't really hit the economy until banks start lending, which takes awhile. Could take 24 months.

I go on and it's Roubini and me. He said the market was going to go 20% lower and even worse. Once it goes 20% lower people will lose confidence. He was predicting Dow 1,000. It was insane what he was saying.

(My mom called me afterward and said, "Maybe you shouldn't smile so much")

I said the market was going to go straight up from there.

Result: it's never gone lower than the day before Roubini and I went on.

A bit later, a banker who worked at Credit Suisse sent this email to Dr. Doom and me:

Altucher 1 - Roubini 0.

I believe the SPX500 is up 15% since Mr. Altucher's (aka: Edward S's) straight-line up call on CNBC.

And now that non-farm payrolls rose sharply +151K - which was FAR above even the most optimistic guess's on the street AND average hourly earnings rose 0.2% after rising 0.1% in September (and the average workweek rose from 34.2 to 34.3 hrs) - what say there?

I responded as a joke:

"Maybe I might be able to get an invite to a famous Nouriel party now instead of just begging for food on the corner. "

Nouriel then responded:

And James forecasts S&P to 1500. Btw he never said over which horizon. Year end?And with the retail sales figures today Q2 GDP growth tracks 2.2%, utterly pathetic and fugly. At this rate of slowdown we could have a double dip by year end or a growth so anemic that it feels like a recessionThen we will see what happens to James 1500...Sorry but no party invite yetBestNouriel

Now he's at it again. And he's wrong. I'm not saying things are easy from here. There is a lot of uncertainty. But here's a few things we know:

A) trillions of dollars in stimulus. Eventually this hits the stock market.

B) Stimulus of about a trillion dollars direct to consumers if you count the direct stimulus checks and the unemployment benefits. I'm not quite counting the PPP loans yet because that still has to hit the economy but it will.

C) GDP and stock market are not 100% connected. For instance, there's a Starbucks two blocks from me. There are three mom-and-pop cafes in between me and the Starbucks. They will go out of business but the well-capitalized, public company, Starbucks will survive and take market share. Unfortunately, the bigger companies will do well now and the smaller ones will have problems. Bigger companies doing well means stock market goes up.

There are several categories of companies that will go up in the current stock market.

A) companies that are thriving due to the pandemic (e.g. Amazon is back to all-time highs).

B) companies that should never have gone down because they are somewhat disconnected from the consumer economy.

C) companies that went down too much and even though they are effected by the lockdowns, they were punished too much by investors.

"A" has been analyzed by many analysts already. We know Amazon, Apple, Google, various chip companies, drone companies, biotech companies will go up.

But let's take a look at some under-covered companies that belong to "B" and "C".

I'm not necessarily recommending these companies but these are the situations I like to look at and I think they are worth research as they could be huge winners.

PSTL - POSTAL REALTY - yes a commercial real estate company.

Commercial real estate is a death trap right now. WeWork is going to just simply disappear some day and their offices are going to have flimsy desks and ping pong tables and a bunch of Snapple cans lying around with nobody to clean them up.

It's not going to be easy for landlords in NYC to rent out the 100s or 1000s of floors that WeWork rented. Not to mention all the storefronts out of business and all the companies scaling back as they figure out the work from home situations.

That said, PSTL is a special commercial REIT. They have one client: The US Post Office.

Guess what, the Post Office is not going to go out of business. It SHOULD go out of business but it's too symbolic, too important. Ben Franklin stated the US Postal Service. Money will be used to bail it out.

I've looked over the P&L of the US Post Office. It's not pretty. But the only reason they lose money is because of an obscure 2006 law (I had to really dig) that states they have to pre-fund Social Security and Medicare benefits for the next 75 years.

Meaning, each year the post office has to put money aside to take care of employees who AREN'T EVEN BORN YET!

What??

That payment this year was $6.9 BILLION.

What??

They wouldn't been profitable if not for that. My guess is if the US wanted to sell the Post Office (which it should), they could get about $200 billion for it and an ongoing percent of profits. THey should do this but they won't.

Meanwhile, the US Post Office keeps paying rent.

To PSTL.

The company is not down horrifically during this period. $19 to $16. But that's still potential for 20% upside, which will happen. And while you wait, you get the huge dividend that make REITs proud: 4.88%. A thousand times more that you get from government bonds even though the level of risk is about the same as a government bond. That makes it a huge buy. Wealth management firm Taylor Wealth recently loaded up on this one.

WTRH - Waitr Holdings

You know how GrubHub has done very well during this period? Because they deliver food in every major city?

Well, WTRH , Waitr Holdings, is the rural GrubHub. They do online delivery but in more rural and suburban areas. They cover over 600 cities. This is one stock that should've gone up but because it's small and unnoticed it fell with the rest of the market.

It fell from the 7s to the 2.40s and is still hanging oiut there. Meanwhile, their main investor, Luxor Capital, just took a big chance on them and converted $12.5 million from debt to stock. When they held debt, they were in a position of safety. They deliberately made that position more risky by converting to stock just in the past two months.

ECOL - Ecology - Love this company. I recommended this company back in December, 2008 in my book, "The Forever Portfolio". It went as high as 66 and due to this pandemic is now down to $33.

They do hazardous waste management but also help companies keep compliant on environmental issues.

Companies set aside over $100 billion for compliance issues. And guess what? The biggest compliance issue coming is Coronavirus compliance. Are the cubicles far enough apart? Should we use drones to disinfect surfaces every day? Do people need to wear masks? Are companies liable if employees get exposed?

Anyone who starts a coronavirus compliance business will do well. I describe in a podcast this weekend that, if I were 22 years old, this is exactly what I would do and I describe step by step how I would do it. I think even starting from scratch you can make a business worth $20 million in the next six to 12 months.

That said, ECOL is already in the business. The stock has caved in. I think it goes back from 33 to 67.

This next company I own so I am definitely not recommending it but I think it's important to describe how I look at things. Note again: I own this. I've own it since it was private. I will continue to own it for a LONG time. BUT...I am officially not recommending it. Just noting it.

WRTC - Wrap Technologies.

Remember when Taser first hit the scene?

Taser was considered a non-lethal weapon so every police department in the world bought many. No police officer wakes up and thinks, "I can't wait to kill someone today". So Taser was thought to be a massive solution.

Well, it wasn't. It won't be. Taser kills about 1-2 people a week (prior to this pandemic).

WRTC sells a device that sends out a Kevlar cable at the speed of sound and wraps around you. If you are immobilized by a Wrap and you try to struggle then it just gets tighter. You are caught! And nobody gets hurt.

The company is already being used in many police departments despite a fairly recent launch. It SAVES LIVES.

Of all the things I've done in my life, I am most proud of being involved in the launch of this company. Saving lives and solving a problem is what entrepreneurship is rarely about but it's amazing when you can fall into that category.

(me getting wrapped)

PCOM - Points International. They've gone from the 19s to the 7s. And with good reason. They are the behind the scenes loyalty program (think "travel points" or "miles points") for many travel companies.

And the travel industry is falling apart.

But, two things:

A) the travel industry is being bailed out, for better or worse. I think they shouldn't be bailed out. But they are.

B) the travel industry is going to be more aggressive than ever at luring back customers. How do they do that? By amping up loyalty programs like the ones PCOM does. This means more business for PCOM.

I'm not the only one who believes this.

Renaissance Technololgies, the best hedge fund in the world, just announced they bought more shares of PCOM during this downturn.

PCOM has a market cap of just $96 million but cash in the bank of $104 million AND they are profitable.

Seems like a decent risk to me.

Again, these are not recommendations. I save those for the "Top 1%" portfolio but these are the sorts of stocks I'm looking at now: under-the-radar, smaller stocks, with good cash positions, good investors, good prospects in the new normal, that I think were unfairly hit. Most of them (like PSTL) are economy-independent and will benefit even more from federal stimulus.

These are tough times. Uncertain times. Nobody likes uncertainty. But the investors who do well right now will lean into this uncertainty and analyze off-beat investments that will pay off in the long run.

And just a quick reminder: successful investing doesn't mean finding the right stock picks.

Keep track of:

A) position size. This is the way to manage risk. I think about position size much more than stop-losses. Keep positions so small so even if you lose 50%, it doesn't make you lose sleep at night. Particularly if the opportunity is for 500% upside.

B) I invest with people who are smarter than me. That's why I like that Renaissance is the second largest institution in PCOM, for instance. For more on Renaissance read Gregory Zuckerman's recent book about them.

One time I was emailing back and forth with their founder, Jim Simons. He was excited to meet me and maybe hire me until he heard I got thrown out of graduate school. But that's another story.

C) Things are very uncertain now. The economy, the virus, etc. Which is why I look for unusual situations that will benefit from stimulus and aren't as correlated to the economy as many think.

Good luck during these times. I'm going to Key Biscayne, FL on June 1 and staying there for awhile. If anyone is around, let's do a meetup once the dust clears.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WRTC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I plan on owning this forever.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.