Visa Inc. (V) Al Kelly Presents at Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference (Transcript)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Piper Sandler Global Exchange & FinTech Conference June 4, 2020 12:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Al Kelly - Chairman and CEO

Conference Call Participants

Chris Donat - Piper Sandler

Chris Donat

Good afternoon, thanks for joining us. I'm Chris Donat, I’m Financial Technology Analyst with Piper Sandler. Welcome to the Keynote Speech and Fireside Chat of our 17th Annual Exchanges and Financial Technology Conference.

I’m very pleased today to have with me, Al Kelly, who is the Chairman and CEO of Visa, Al has been CEO since 2016, Chairman since April 2019 and of course he is on the board since 2014. So, not going to belabor the resume here. But Al does have extensive experience from his career at American Express before joining Visa. So again, want to welcome everyone here, just to run you all with the schedule.

So this fireside chat will last 40, 45 minutes, then we'll have a break and resume at the top of the hour or sorry, that at 1:30 Eastern Time. So with that, Al, we're delighted to have you here. I want to jump in with a question of the current environment because you run what has to be one of the most globally dispersed companies on the planet, get more than half of your revenue from outside the United States.

So how has the pandemic changed how you manage in these early days and you're able to do things like delegate more to local executives. What's different?

Al Kelly

Well, first of all, Chris thank you for having me and I hope everybody on this call is safe and doing well, it certainly has been a crazy time, I'm in my 12th week lock down and it's truly amazing, I have found a routine. So I feel good about how things are going. Yes, one of the things that people ask me, what surprised you when you move from a board member to being the CEO and actually the globality of the company and I knew how global it was, but it's, it really is a global company.

We operate in all but five countries in the world. And those five countries were not allowed to operate in because of U.S. sanctions. So we're not in Cuba, Crimea, Syria, Iran and North Korea. We're in every other country and territory in the world. We have 130 offices in 76 countries, and we settle every night in 160 different currencies. At all times, we got to have some kind of global values and principles and then trust local leaders to make good judgments based on those values and principles.

And it's not a lot of rocket science here, having strong capable leaders and a very good flow of communications in a global company is critical. We operate in five regions, North America,

Latin America, Central Europe, Middle East and Africa, Europe and Asia-Pacific. Each of those five regions is headed by a Regional President. Four of the five Regional Presidents have over 10 years of experience at Visa, Charlotte Hogg is the only exception who's got three years of experience and Charlotte runs Europe.

To your question, Chris, it's interesting. I don't know that much has changed because of COVID. And as a global company, one of the things that we're used to is stuff happens around the world every day, whether it's unrest in Venezuela or unrest that we've been dealing with in Hong Kong before COVID.

And now unfortunately, recently in the last couple of weeks, floods in India, our offices in Denver and Highlands Park, which was literally across the street from one of the more recent High School shooting incidences in America, our offices in Nairobi were recently in a building that was shot by Somalian terrorists and well our employees were there. So unfortunately, when you run a global company, you run into a lot of issues. We've been, we obviously do a lot of listening to our local leaders.

We have, as you can imagine processes and meeting cadences that allow us to stay close to what's going on around the world. But basically, it's about putting good people in place, having established guidelines and principles, allowing local adaption of those and having good ongoing communications. And for me, I was traveling 85% of the time prior to COVID. It's a different world but in many ways I’m working longer days, not necessarily a great thing, working longer days and having probably more client interaction and talking to more of our employees than I ever did, because a lot of that time was in airplane.

So I think that we as a company, I've been very proud after the first few weeks were rocky right where everybody's trying to find their ground. But in the last eight or nine weeks, I think we really have been on our front foot. We're operating largely as normal and that's with about 97% of our employees globally working from home, still today.

Chris Donat

Got it. I want to ask another question about your executive leadership. You just mentioned that of your Regional Heads four or five have more than 10 years of experience. One thing that's striking to me when you look at the proxy is that most of the named executive officers are between sort of four and seven years at Visa. The exception being Bill Sheedy, who's got a remarkable 27 year tenure, that how should investors think about the mix of experience that you get kind of out in the regions versus what you have from the executive offices, so to speak?

Al Kelly

Well, you're right - power is four to seven years. That said, there's a heck of a lot more than that in terms of running the company. The company was if we relied on the five people in the proxy would be in trouble. We need the other 90,995 folks to make up for our inadequacies. We have I think investors should feel very good about our team. I've had the ability to work in the pleasure of working with many, many good leadership teams.

This is a very good leadership team. It's got great collective experience, great diversity. It's a very collaborative group. There's a good distribution in terms of age, on the executive team, I mean I think we range from 44 to 61. Some of our newest executives, who are not in the proxy, but great experience, Paul Fabara joined us about nine months ago, he had been at AMEX although we did not overlap. I didn't know Paul at AMEX. And he's our Chief Risk Officer. He worked at AMEX and Barclays before that and Jennifer Grant, who runs our Global Human Resources has been with us for about a year and a half. She came from Air Products.

If you look at the Executive Committee, which is there's 13 of us, I actually looked at this yesterday, we actually have 100 years of Visa experience. Although if you take Bill Sheedy out, we have 73 years of experience because Bill's been here with 27 years. Chris Clark, who runs Asia-Pacific has been here 18 years, Oliver Jenkyn who runs North America has been here 11 years. So those three are kind of our veterans, eight of us to your point not just the ones in the proxy but eight of the 13 people on the Executive Committee are here for three to seven years.

And then you've got Paul and Charlotte Hogg and Jennifer Grant, who are the newer people. I'd also say we have great strength beneath that organization of leaders of the executive level, we pay a lot of attention to talent at every single board meeting, every single board meeting, we review one area of the company from a talent perspective, and this year, I had our strategic session with the board in July. We're actually going to do a robust half day talent review of the company.

So it's something I personally pay a lot of attention to, our board appreciates staying very, very close to the people in the organization. And they have a good eye, one of these people who wants to give a good deal of exposure to the up and coming leaders in our organization. So even once a year, Chris, since I've been CEO, we will have a dinner with the board where I'll invite 10 up and coming people or 10 brand new people to the company, who are people they wouldn't normally get a chance to interact with. So they get a good flavor for the folks below. So I think investors should feel very good about our people and for that matter, that's what we're all about. We don't make a dawn thing. We are a business of intellectual horsepower and innovation, creativity, experience, relationships and that's what people bring to the party and so investors should feel good about it.

Chris Donat

Great. Pardon me, I'm asking questions about the employees if I was operating under the thesis that in this environment, it would be difficult to bring on new people. So who's ever kind of the team you start the pandemic with is the team you finish? Will you turn around and kind of

prove my thesis wrong this week, when you announced the appointment of Chris Newkirk as Chief Strategy Officer last week. It's a new role. It's actually, as I look at it, one of your first big hires since you've been in the CEO seat, can you just give us a little color on that. What’s new about the position and why did you hire Chris?

Al Kelly

Yes, well he's, I think the fourth EC member I've hired. I hired Charlotte Hogg who runs Europe, Paul Fabara, Chief Risk Officer, Jennifer Grant, Head of HR and now Chris Newkirk, we talked, you mentioned Bill Sheedy in the fall of last year Bill came to me and said, hey, I think I'm going to retire. And I said to him, hey you're not going to and what the hell would you do with yourself?

So we actually after a number of discussions, agreed that Bill would go to half time, so Bill's halftime member of the Executive Committee, although he's always there when I look for him. So I don't know how halftime he really is. But that's, that's what he is. Bill had a number of responsibilities. And we did have a strategy group underneath Bill, but I decided it was an opportunity to relook some of the things we were doing and decided we could benefit from a Chief Strategy Officer, there's a lot going on in payments. It's I've been involved in this space for three and a half decades and probably more has happened in the next last three years than in the 32 years before that.

And I didn't use a search firm. I literally started asking people who should I think about talking to, who might be restless, who might be willing to move. I was also looking for a real athlete. I didn't want to hire somebody who would only come into be the Chief Strategy Officer, I wanted somebody who everybody would want to move to another role, probably sooner than I'd want. In this case, Chris to move. I didn't know Chris, a Capital One is a great client of ours had a tremendous amount of respect for Rich Fairbank and the team of people that he has built it and Capital One is phenomenal. And it's a very progressive bank, one of the ones that we most enjoy working with.

But somebody introduced me to Chris, I don't even remember who it was. He and I chatted, and then as we talk more and more, I think he saw it as a great opportunity. And he is a veteran, he's a 12-year veteran of Capital One, he's worked overseas in Europe. He's worked in the United States. And in Chris, I think we really are getting the athlete that I saw it. I think Chris will have a long career at Visa and will do a whole bunch of jobs before he sunsets his career.

So we're excited about having him. He's on vacation for a couple weeks now with his family. I presume it's a staycation. And we look forward to him starting a week from next Monday.

Chris Donat

Got it. Al, I only ask a couple of questions about the current environment and how due to pandemic has changed the world from lots of different perspectives. But one thing we saw was in March quarter was the contactless volumes up 40% year-on-year and that's something that there's other geographies around the world where contactless is tremendous in the United States has been a little bit of a laggard, just as we think about the revenue implications for Visa, do you see or should we think about contactless card transactions displacing cash or are they displacing other things like debit and credit transactions?

Al Kelly

This is a tremendous opportunity for the company and for players in the ecosystem. We call a tap to pay, contactless, same thing but we call it tap to pay. It's the most frictionless way to pay in a face-to-face environment for both the consumer and the seller or the merchants. It has really become a default in many parts of the world. In fact, as you alluded to the U.S. is much further behind but gaining momentum, we have just about 200 million cards in the United States now that are enabled for tap to pay, Chris.

It is the most in the world by the way. We hope to have 300 million enabled by the end of this calendar year, but that's still only a third of the 900 million credit, debit cards that are in the United States. So there's still a lot of room for growth. Tap to pay definitely displaces cash in 12 countries around the world over 90% of Visa’s transactions are tap to pay.

In 50 countries, more than 50% of the face-to-face transactions are tap to pay. And what's really exciting about tap to pay is that we have clear proof that it increases the engagement of the customers. So for example, globally we've seen an average of a 20% lift in volume for people who start to tap to pay. If we look at the U.K., where we've had a long set of experiences, especially with the Tube in U.K. transport, anybody who uses tap to pay in the U.K.

subway system ends up having a 70% increase in transactions. And in Asia where tap to pay has really taken off, we're seeing four times more transactions for a tap to pay user than a non-tap to pay user.

The U.S. is still kind of mid single-digits in terms of tap to pay. So way behind, but it's an enormous opportunity. The average American, Chris makes 12 cash transactions a month. And 55% of all transactions in the U.S. are that are under $10 of cash. So the opportunity is really significant. And what's happened with COVID-19. And this is one of the really positive movements related to what's happened with COVID-19 is that people are seeing cash as something that carries germs and we've seen numerous merchants actually say, hey, I don't want to pay cash.

So I think it's going to accelerate the adoption of tap to pay in the United States. And continue to, we'll continue to see higher penetrations of it outside the United States. So I think demand is rising and will rise at a pace much greater than it would have, had it not been for COVID-19.

Chris Donat

Understood. Yes, just a little bit from I think Visa with tap to pay and the industry in general that's an important public health consideration, it does a lot to keep people's minds and one source of stress in risking alone. There's a lot of pain out in the economy these days because of the pandemic. And we've seen some lobbying efforts by the National Restaurant Association, and the American Nightclub Association, which I confess I did not know was a thing until seeing about the National American nightclub Association, the Wall Street Journal. Anyway, they're both looking for reductions in interchange fees. And my question to you is would Visa consider doing any sort of temporary reduction in interchange fees to help certain merchants who are under distress or how are you thinking about interchange fees in this environment?

Al Kelly

Well let me make a couple points about interchange fees, first of all is a vital part of a vibrant, innovative electronic payment system. Plain and simple it is. Secondly, it supports financial institutions ability to extend credit, which is the engine for commerce in the world and enables the purchasing power of consumers. The third point I'd make is that certainly to the Government's interjected into pricing in general, I think it's a bad practice. I think free markets are the best way to set that pricing.

That said, we're at a time where the most important thing that has to happen is we have to restart the economies and reopen places and I think in doing so, as economies have been rocked in the last 90 days, the most important bedrock principle, I think everybody should be following is do no harm.

And I certainly get very, very concerned if somebody steps in and says, let's try to adjust pricing at a time when we should be doing no harm because I think it could have a wide ranging implications that are not going to be positive in a time where we need to bring countries and states and reopen them and get those small business owners and those restaurants and everybody else is up and going. That's the most important thing that can happen right now for all of these small businesses.

Chris Donat

Okay. And Visa definitely does an update of certain pricing every year but you've postponed that one this year right in the effort to keep stability?

Al Kelly

We did twice a year, Chris, we do changes to the ecosystem. Most of the time, not all the time they involve pricing. We would do to do one in April. And we have postponed it for now. And that one did have pricing changes, but it pricing changes up and down affecting different, different industries.

But we did postpone it. Because again in the spirit of doing no harm, we've actually tried to create, think about the infrastructure like we would during the holidays, that we don't want to do anything that's going to disrupt the economies of the world any more than they've been disrupted already.

Chris Donat

Okay. And then one last one about the volume of the pandemic, you disclosed some data earlier this week about May activity and one of the notable positives was in the United States, card-not-present excluding travel which I think is basically e-commerce is up nearly 40% year-on-year.

Can you talk a bit about the benefits of e-commerce not just because it displaces cash, but also because there's other revenue streams that you get from e-commerce like the CyberSource business, help us understand how we don't replace them?

Al Kelly

Well, it's interesting. The card-not-present excluding travel never went below zero, it got very close to zero. At the end of March, it was a very low single-digit in terms of growth. And then it was up 10% in mid-April, was up I think around 30% in May and as you said last week, it was up almost 40% which is incredible.

And the growth trajectory has gone up even as face-to-face has started to come back a little bit. Although again, if you looked at the data we disclosed and looked at the graphs face-to-face is still like negative 20% to 25%. So it's not as if it's doing extraordinarily well. This e-commerce runway is again one of the most exciting things to come out of COVID.

The reality is that only 14% of global retail spending is in e-commerce. So there is an enormous opportunity for growth. And for us at Visa, completely displaces cash, you can't stuff cash into iPad or an iPhone or any other device. So we get around three times the volume in e-commerce that we would get in the face-to-face world because cash isn't an option.

So it's a great thing for us. Economically, we're indifferent. I think sometimes people have different views. But in terms of the actual fees, we get on the transaction and processing the transaction, we get the same fees for whether it's card present or card-not-present. So economically, we're indifferent but you alluded to in your comment that we can do other things. And that's true we have we can sell generally more value added services in a card-not-present e-commerce situation. And let me give you two examples, one you mentioned and I'll do that one second. One is fraud. Ever since we put chips in cards in the United States, fraud has shifted, and this had nothing to do with COVID, fraud shifted from the face-to-face world to the online card-not-present world.

And so our risk and data capabilities become very, very valuable in that environment. You also mentioned CyberSource, it's become a very meaningful business. Trillion dollars of volume, 450,000 merchants around the world and it's a gateway that enables e-commerce or Omni-commerce for a merchant. It's an essence but people think about it, CyberSource is equivalent of kind of the terminal in a face-to-face world. It's enabling payments of any kind to be taken at somebody's website for commerce. And so we think that between things like CyberSource fraud capabilities, risk capabilities, we have the ability because e-commerce is moving so rapidly that we can sell those other services.

The last point I'd make Chris's it wouldn't surprise me if we have seen four years, or we will see three to four years of acceleration of e-commerce adoption in a six month period because of what happened in COVID. I mean, we've seen huge increases in the number of first time e-commerce

around the world, we had 13 million people in Latin America, activate an e-commerce transaction for the first time last quarter. We have seen 30% increases in the United States in terms of people who are active in e-commerce.

So it's a very exciting development that I think has got some permanence to it in terms of upside for the industry and for Visa.

Chris Donat

Got it. Wanted to shift gears and has got question around financial technology and bank relationships? I think about Visa like since the early days, you as an industry association, Visa had to strike a balance between the bank members, the card issuers, and that's a mix of large and small banks. In today's world, you throw FinTechs into the mix. And yesterday at our conference, we had panels with Time [indiscernible] Robinhood. Time was thinking appraisals with Visa Direct, can you help us understand though, if you have these challenger banks in some ways that are, I think traditional banks might see those threats, but how do you balance whose needs you kind of help meet, FinTechs or the banks?

Al Kelly

Very good question. One of the roles we play is to make the ecosystem as good as it can be. And in my mind, Chris the more scale, the greater the risk - greater the reach, I should say, the more security, the more people are comfortable coming on to a network, and it's good for everybody. Our business is solely based, one of the things that's a bedrock principle of our strategy is partnerships.

The ecosystem is based on partnerships. And frankly, we're agnostic to who wants to be a partner with us and we don't pick winners and losers. When it comes to partners, we want to provide individual attention and build a depth of relationship that works for that partner, whether it's a big money centered bank that has a credit card business, or it's a small FinTech that's got to issue

credentials, but anybody who's going to grow the nodes on the network, where we can add more card credentials or any form factor for that matter.

And on the other side, somebody is going to grow the number of merchants that are available for acceptance. We want those people to be part of our network. In fact, in any good network, each participant should get more out of it than they actually put into it. And that's our goal is to make the network as big and as strong as it can possibly be. And whether it's a big bank or a FinTech, I think there's two things we bring to the party for everybody. One is our brand. We really have an outstanding brand, and it's every third-party analysis would show that it is the preferred brand in electronic payment systems, and it drives incremental spend when people see it and use a Visa credential.

The second thing we bring is our network platforms, our VisaNet or debit processing, Visa Direct and Earthport and then downstream both Plaid and B2B Connect, VisaNet operates at almost six-nines, it's got world-class cyber security. We have 600 API's that are available to be consumed by our partners. And those API's now we're getting a billion calls a month.

So they're really getting a lot of use. The third thing we bring to the party and why I'm appreciative of the first couple of questions you asked me about people as we bring our people, we bring local expertise about products and services, we bring expertise about issue or in processing solutions, seller solutions, data and loyalty. We've got a big consulting and analytics arm. So those people that we bring to there and make available locally to a FinTech or locally to a bank or equally incented to do and bring volume into the network and drive high levels of satisfaction.

The only thing I would say that's different about the FinTechs. And we were a little bit slow to recognize this is that they can't deal with the same bureaucracy, they want more speed. And so we develop the FinTech Fast Track Program. We started it in Europe. And we've spread it now around the world. And so people can get our network very, very quickly and I think that's a real positive for us and for them, but net-net the more the better, big, small, single country, multi-country players where our doors got a big open sign on, if they come talk to us about being a partner on our network.

Chris Donat

Okay, wanted to ask one more question on around the banks, because the Piper Sandler watch bank mergers very closely, Visa had two important wins this year through banks to combine two mergers of equal. So Truist and TCF, Truist, BB&T was mostly a Visa shop while SunTrust issued some cards with MasterCard. I know you can't tell us from the Truist perspective why and why but can you give us a little color on how you make that winning pitch when there's a bank merger and businesses on the line?

Al Kelly

Well, I subscribe to the theory that we're on under a microscope every day, we've got to earn our clients satisfaction and earn their business every time we work with them and the day we get complacent is the day that we're in some trouble in my mind complacency has to be the enemy.

I'm not sure that's a big difference but to that end, whether it's a merger situation or just a deal renewal I should say. I mean it starts with this a market clearing price, right? There's we got

to be competitive at some level on price or you're not going to be in the game.

But after that, I think you look to distinguish yourself in different ways. And obviously our brand which I talked about a few minutes ago is a big part of that, capabilities are a big part of it. The people I talked about are a big part of it. The creativity you can bring to the party, your approach to how you suggest you're going to partner together is important. I think that was our approach both in TCF and with Truist, I think in Truist case, as you will know, they are undertaking a huge, bold and exciting move to create a new brand. That is not easy.

That is a big, big step that Kelly King and Bill Rogers decided to take together and to establish a new brand and I think that we spent a lot of time talking to them about brand and how we think about brand and build brands. And I think that our experience with brand, our view of how the Truist brand could get established, I think resonated with the Truist team.

I also think we tried to approach these deals like, yes, you got to get past price. And then you got to talk about how together, you're going to build a partnership that's, that's targeted and based on growth. And that's what we try to do. It’s about having a real frank discussion about what it's going to take to grow together and build that relationship through the negotiation, so that when you've signed the contract, you're hitting the ground running and you've got the people in place and hopefully the basis of a trusted relationship to get going. Needless to say, we're thrilled to be partnering with both TCF and with Truist.

Chris Donat

Great. And having gone from kind of the bank issue of respect, you mentioned that you're no longer spending 85% of your time traveling and your one benefit is you're on the phone more with card issuers. From my research colleagues in Piper Sandler, we know that the card issuers are going to face a number of challenges overcoming logs. They've got impending charge-offs in the next six months or so, forbearance programs got a lot of shifting customer behavior. So how can Visa help the card issuers navigate this environment?

Al Kelly

That's a good question too. We've been spending a lot of time with our clients just sharing information. And a lot of the best clients are sponges for information and they realize that the more they learn and the more access they get information, the better things are. I guess I'd highlight three things, Chris. One is I mentioned a few minutes ago Visa is consulting an analytics arm. We actually have 500 dedicated consultants now, last year they did 1,000 projects. And right now what are they doing? They're helping issuers set up and optimize their e-commerce strategies.

They're helping them rethink authorization as the volume is shifted to card-not-present, they're helping them analyze their portfolio, they're helping with their digital acceleration particularly in some cases in terms of acquisition, they’re helping them risk management, they’re helping them with customer engagement. So we are actively going on with our clients around the world.

Second area, we're going to highlight is risk services, that's probably our oldest area of value added services. I mean, we've been we've had various forms of risk and authentication and authorization products for some time. They're essential to a lot of our clients and they're very important in this card-not-present e-commerce world as things have shifted. We operate it remarkable scale there, we evaluate in one of our products, our FLASH, we evaluate 500 attributes in one millisecond to provide authorization information to our clients. And that product is called Visa Advanced Authorization and a lot of our clients use it. A third area we're helping clients is data, we have something called the Visa Analytics Platform. We have now 5,000 active clients on that platform. It is big time up since the COVID started in fact, we saw a 33% increase and went to Visa Analytics Platform for in the second quarter over the second quarter of the prior year.

And so, I would say that advice risk services and data are at the top of the list of the things that we're doing for our clients right now. So and we’ll stay engaged and provide the support, they need as we move forward.

Chris Donat

Okay, wanted to ask you one numbers question about the incentives that you have out there because traditionally, we think about incentives has been roughly 20% of gross revenues. But it looks like we might see a little bit of a shift in the gross revenue lines, which you report particularly international transactions looks like it's going to be more adversely affected.

So, basically, the question is, should we think about the incentives on international transactions and roughly 20% or given that a lot of the incentives are around card issuance and merchant acceptance and usage. It seems a little different from international transaction.

Al Kelly

Okay, so let me give - try to give a little bit of color here. First of all, our philosophy is that we want alignment with our clients in terms of progress, we want to pay for performance. So the majority of our incentives are variable and they're tied to payment volume. So as you would see change to the payment volume, you would see requisite changes in incentives.

Some contracts, Chris have cross-border specific incentives, but it's not the majority. So if cross-border is predominantly impacted, and domestic payment volume is not, you will not see a stronger correlation between gross revenue going down and incentives going down. To be more clear, gross revenue go down more than incentives will go down in that particular case.

But it's also important to know that there's a opposing and important opposing force here, which is that we have contracts where we have multi-year incentives. So if an incentive performance over multiple years and what we do is ask the client is advancing to the degree that they are meeting those incentives, we accrue on an ongoing basis annually as they're earning those incentives.

But if there's a significant drop in performance, such that we view them as not being able to reach those levels of volume to meet those incentives in one quarter, we could unravel a incentive that is a multi-year value to it, but we've unraveled it in one quarter. So there could be those cases that occur as well.

The last point I would make is that remember that a number of our revenue streams and increasing level of our revenue streams are not tied to incentives, CyberSource which we talked about earlier, half a trillion dollars of volume is not tied to incentives. So net-net, I think investors, I would say to investors that they should expect that our incentives as a percentage of gross revenue to not be materially different from what we thought at the beginning of the year, before we knew about COVID-19.

Chris Donat

Okay, and I think I've got time with you for about one more question here. So one last one about competition really and more, more specifically competitive threat because over the years, Visa has dealt with a number of different ones. You could arguably call they are creation of the discovery network, competitive challenges and then MCX and you had Softcard Isis branded. And if we think about, China, you've got Alipay and WeChat Pay. I'm just wondering how, how you think about the competitive environment out there in and is there anything you're concerned about whether it's Central Bank digital currencies, or Visa just trying to focus on the key relationships you have and make sure that those are done and the business takes care of itself?

What's your philosophy on the topic?

Al Kelly

That's a glass of wine question. There's a lot packed into that. Look, first of all, I've had it be my philosophy since I became CEO, that everybody's a potential partner until they prove otherwise. And that we shouldn't be concerned because somebody else is doing something. The reality is the payment ecosystem is loaded with Frenemies, we have very good relationships and contractual relationships with PayPal on certain fronts. So we compete on other fronts.

We have seen what are the incredible changes that we've seen in the industry is that three years ago, people were telling me that all of these closed network while of proprietary wallet networks that were being created by mostly non-financial institutions, whether it’s Paytm or Gojek in Asia were going to be a real problem for Visa.

Well, one of the great things that's happened in the last 12 months is that these proprietary closed networks that were heard before not available to Visa have decided to open them up. They've seen Visa’s brand, our global reach, our cross-border capability, all those things that can be very additive for them. And a lot of them now have become issuers and or acquirers and then some of that, the economics of being an issuer and acquirer in an open network than a closed network. You mentioned, I think you mentioned the guys in China. We now have deals with both Ali and WeChat for accommodating an inbound person into China to shop by loading their Visa card into WeChat or Alipay and co-brand card, the first that Tencent has done with an international payment scheme for Chinese customers who would leave China to shop or conduct businesses as global citizens.

The Big Tech’s we have very good relationships with Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon, I mean these are all people that we interface a lot with and respect tremendously and for the most part, we have a lot of depth to our relationships. And look, the bottom line is some people will be strictly competitors. And frankly, the people that are the strictest competitors guys are MasterCard and Cash. Beyond that almost everybody else is a partner to somebody else here or there, a partner to us than a competitor somewhere else. But that's not new to us. We've been dealing with those kind of multi-dimensional kinds of relationships for some time in Visa’s history.

Certainly it's more complex in the last few years as many, many more players, the FinTechs that you mentioned that we talked about earlier have come into play the Big Tech’s. But all in all, I feel very good about the way we partnered the level of our partnerships and the way we have decked our people against those various players. So I think we're in a good place there.

Chris Donat

Excellent. With that, we’re out of time here for what we asked you for. We appreciate you taking the time to show up at our Piper Sandler Virtual Exchanges and FinTech Conference. Appreciate you being our keynote speaker for today for the FinTech side, because you touched so much of the bank and the new FinTech world. And Visa plays very well in the frenemy environment which I think is can be a challenging place to play, that you play successfully. So, thank you.

Al Kelly

Thank you, Chris. Thanks for having me. And thanks to everybody else for listening to me and hope everybody stays well. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q -