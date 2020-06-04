Weibo Corporation (WB) operates a social media platform for people to create, share and explore content in China. We're highlighting this company because of its recent decline of 25% since last year and 39.8% YTD. We believe that to be an opportunity for us to enter a long position in the company.

Data: Yahoo Finance

Recent News

The company recently released its first quarter results for FY2020 with mixed results, which led to an 18.4% decline in its share price.

Data: Company Quarterly Report

Total Revenues were $323.4mm, a 19% decline from the previous quarter. Value-added Services Revenues (VAS) were $48.0mm and Advertising and Marketing Revenues were $275.4mm, representing an 17% and 19% decline, respectively, from the previous quarter. This is like because of the slowdown in China's economy because of the coronavirus outbreak, resulting in lower marketing expenditure from SMEs (which makes up ~80% of Advertising and Marketing Revenues).

Data: Company Quarterly Report

Unsurprisingly, earnings for the company has fallen as well with EBIT, down by 55.7% and Net Income down by 65.4%. However, the report has a silver lining in the growth in Monthly Active Users (MAU) which hiked to 550mm in March 2020, an 18.3% increase from the FY19 Q1 and 6.6% from the previous quarter. We believe that this is proof of the significant work Weibo has done to increase its user base which it then can leverage to onboard more clients. In other words, the company's MAU is the blood that keeps the company flowing.

Data: Company Quarterly Report

Our Projections

We estimated the company's financials for FY2020 and arrived at an EPS estimate of $1.7, representing a 20.9% decline from FY2019. We expect VAS to continue growing at 7.0%, a discount of its historical growth rate of 7.7%. MAU will grow at a rate of 3.5%, bolstered by the increased internet usage because of working from home and temporary closure of businesses.

Source: Annual Report, Author's Analysis

The average advertising revenue per MAU stands at $0.501 for FY20Q1 due to the reduced marketing expenditure of SMEs in China. However, the SMEI index, which shows business confidence in SMEs, showed that business activities have risen ever since China relaxed lockdown measures and most work have resumed.

Data: Annual Report, Standard Chartered

The graph above shows that there is some correlation between the SMEI index and Weibo's revenue, which isn't a surprising considering that ~80% of Weibo's revenue is derived from SMEs in China. Our revenue projections for the months of April and May 2020 are in line with the SMEI movements. Thus, we can comfortably expect the revenue per MAU to recover back to its historical average of ~$0.75 by year end. Furthermore, these projections are in line with the company's guidance for total revenue:

For the second quarter of 2020, Weibo estimates its net revenues to decrease by 7% to 12% year-over-year on a constant currency basis. This forecast reflects Weibo's current and preliminary view, which is subject to change.

We forecast the company financials based on our numbers above. Source: Quarterly Reports, Author's Analysis

In the coming quarters, we expect Weibo to return closer to normalized revenues and earnings albeit the setback suffered in Q1 and likely in Q2. These projections give us a comforting EPS estimate of $1.7 (vs $2.2 for FY19)

Valuation

Seeing that it is a tech company, we performed a comparable analysis using close competitors multiples and historical multiples to derive a valuation. We used a variation of earnings multiples, namely P/E and EV/EBIT multiples. A blended approach, with equal weightage from the 4 multiples, gave us the valuation to be between $20.02 to $61.6, with a finalized target price of $46.75 representing a 52.0% upside. We believe earnings releases from the coming quarters will serve as catalysts as investors release the quality and quantity of Weibo's earnings.

Source: Quarterly Reports, Author's Analysis

We pulled a list of competitors which are social media platforms themselves or have subsidiaries running social media platforms. We tabulated forward P/E ratios based on the current share price of the respective companies over the NTM EPS and EV/Forward EBIT multiple based on the current Enterprise Values over the NTM EBIT.

Data: Capital IQ

Looking Forward

Weibo recently launched a tool, Weibo Xiaodian, on their social media platform. The addition serves as a marketplace between consumers, allowing users to buy and sell items from Weibo or other 3rd party platforms. This move brings Weibo into the already large e-commerce space in China. Although this tool is still in its early stages, we see similar platforms launched such as Pinduoduo (PDD) and mounting to challenge the likes of e-commerce giants Alibaba (BABA) and JD.com (JD). We hope to see the favorable results for Weibo, which would further propel Weibo's top and bottom line.

Source: Sina

Bottom Line

The key investor takeaway is that the recent weakness in Weibo's share price offers a great opportunity for investors to enter a position. China's economy has been picking up, and SMEs should continue spending on advertising and marketing on Weibo's platforms with their increased user base.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.