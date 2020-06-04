As South America becomes the new epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, Brazilian airline Azul Airlines (AZUL) faces the threat of bankruptcy. In April, the airline hired an advisory firm to start talks to renegotiate its debt and without the help of the Brazilian government, it will most likely go under. While earlier in May the Brazilian government announced that the airline could receive up to R$2 billion from the state, the company has not confirmed this news yet and said that they're still negotiating the terms of the state aid. With a net debt position of R$17.9 billion, Azul faces a dark future. As more than 75% of its fleet is grounded and a load factor is expected to be down Y/Y, the airline will not be able to return to profitability anytime soon. As a result, there's a high chance that its stock will continue to trade in a distressed territory for a while, even though it already depreciated by more than 60% since late February.

An Uphill Battle

While Azul is one of the most dominant South American airlines, it doesn't have enough financial flexibility to successfully weather the current storm on its own. In Q1, the company's revenues increased by 10% Y/Y to R$2.8 billion, but its non-GAAP EPS were -R$2.83. Since COVID-19 started to spread in South America on a large scale only in April, the airline managed to avoid a massive decline in its revenues in Q1. However, the decline of its revenues in Q2 is expected to be even worse in comparison to its international peers, which were exposed to the virus much sooner.

Despite its dominant position in Brazil, the company has an enormous debt burden, as its total net debt is R$17.9 billion. What's worse is that most of its long-term debt is dollar-denominated, while the majority of its revenues come in Brazilian reals, which depreciated more than 25% to USD since the beginning of the year. Considering this, in late May, S&P Global gave Azul a junk rating and downgraded it to CCC+ with a negative outlook.

Source: gurufocus

To improve the situation, Azul hopes to strike a deal with the Brazilian government and receive state aid. The problem is that the possible rescue package will come in the form of a loan, which will increase the airline's debt burden even more. Even if Azul manages to receive up to R$2 billion in the foreseeable future, it will not be enough for it to cover all of its outstanding debt. The good news is that the airline doesn't have any major debt maturing this year and the additional liquidity will help it to cover some of its expenses in the upcoming quarters. However, the bankruptcy of LATAM in May pushed the approval of the rescue package at least until the end of June. Considering this, it's safe to say that Azul shouldn't expect any help from the government in the next few weeks and should solely rely on itself to navigate through this crisis for the time being. However, with a junk rating, it's unlikely that Azul will be able to raise capital at a reasonable yield in an open market. As a result, its future doesn't look as bright as it was before the pandemic.

According to the company, Azul currently burns only R$3 to R$4 million per day. The problem is that the airline will continue to be unprofitable for a long time, as it will take several years for air traffic to return to its pre-COVID-19 levels. Despite having one of the most sophisticated route networks in Brazil, Azul expects its capacity in Q2 to be down 75% Y/Y. By the end of the year, it believes that it will be operating only 40% of its original schedule.

Another problem that Azul faces is the weak state of Brazil's economy. Since the majority of its revenues come in Brazilian national currency, which depreciated more than 25% to USD year to date, there's a high chance that its stock will continue to be trading in a distressed territory for a long time. While its shares are already down more than 60% since late February, Azul's exposure to Brazil limits its growth opportunities. In Q2 alone, Brazil's GDP is expected to be down 10% to 14% Y/Y.

Considering all of this, it's safe to say that Azul is fighting an uphill battle and despite the current implementation of cash preservation measures, its future still looks bleak. Since it doesn't have any major debt maturing this year, it will be able to slowly increase its capacity by the end of the year. However, too many external factors make it hard to justify buying the company's shares even at the current market price. As S&P 500 slowly reaches its all-time high thanks to the injection of liquidity from the Federal Reserve, Azul's stock will continue to be trading in a distressed territory. Since the growth prospects are currently limited and the bulk of its debt is dollar-denominated, it's better to stay away from Azul and focus on other opportunities with a much better risk/reward ratio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.