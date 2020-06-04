Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) continues to rebound from the Buffett lows as airline traffic rises off the April lows. One of the most crucial metrics for valuing the airlines going forward is the load factor. My investment thesis is highly bullish on the airlines even with this recent rally in the stock as the load factors are rising and the potential for eliminating the disaster discount coming out of this down cycle improves the long-term potential of Delta.

Image Source: Delta Air Lines website

Crucial Load Factor

According to data from FloridaPanhandle.com, Delta Air Lines leads the legacy sector with the ability to turn flights profitable with a load factor of only 74.2%. In companion, American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is up at 78.9% and United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is in the middle at 75.6%.

Source: FloridaPanhandle.com

The load factor measures the percentage of passengers on a flight in comparison to the available seats. Airlines typically target load factors in the 80% to 90% range.

The FloridaPanhandle.com data is based on an approximate cost of operating a 216 passenger flight on a 1,000 mile route. The airlines offer numerous varying routes with airplanes offering different seat arrangements so these estimates can't be assigned to every flight for these airlines.

This signals that Delta has to sell tickets to fewer passengers in order to at least break-even on a flight. The airline does a better job of generating more revenue per passenger while having lower costs.

The big key here is the load factor due to the fixed costs of the plane, pilots, flight attendants, maintenance, and even fuel to an extent. The costs of the flight aren't very variable so what matters is the ability to generate matching revenues per flight. Per the analysis, Delta loses $10K on a flight with a 50% load factor and naturally the amount doubles to $20K when the load factor dips to just 25%.

Source: FloridaPanhandle.com

The actual loss could even be higher on the lower load factor due to discounted pricing to attract the limited passengers. The more full the flight, the less discounts needed to fill the flight, which leads to higher profits.

The key here is that the airlines got caught with an immediate crash in passenger demand in March when the economy starting closing due to the virus. The airlines still had scheduled flights with no passengers leading to exceptionally low load factors. With capacity more in line with demand, the airlines are now seeing higher load factors.

American Airlines just reported that its load factor had now returned to 57% after dipping to only 15% in April. The airlines will soon fly at load factors approaching break-even levels assuming normal fare pricing.

For its part, Delta Air Lines predicted daily cash burn to improve to only $40 million exiting June. The number came from the May 19 conference where the CEO was still promoting limited travel recovery and an adherence to 60% load factors.

These load factor limits are naturally going to keep the airline from generating profits despite the rebound in demand, but the airline gets close to break-even around 60%. Though, investors need to keep in mind that these $40 million cash burn estimates weren't factoring in the ongoing revenue boost and the $3.8 billion Payroll Support Program grant. Delta Air Lines obtains $21 million each day to offset excess payroll costs placing the airline increasingly close to break-even in June.

Disaster Discount

The big outcome of the crisis caused in the airline sector due to the coronavirus is the potential removal of the disaster premium on the airline stocks. Despite being a strong airline, Delta has consistently traded at a discount valuation multiple to other transportation stocks.

Whether looking at the trailing or forward P/E multiple, Delta Air Lines trades at least 50% below the multiples of United Parcel Service (UPS) and Union Pacific (UNP). In fact, the stocks trade at nearly 3.5x the trailing multiple, which equates to the normalized earnings potential of these companies in 2021.

Data by YCharts

A lot of investors like to see the potential for the airline sector stocks as the ability to rebound to 2019 or 2020 pre-virus highs discounted based on dilutive financings and additional debt loads. The problem with this analysis is that one has to consider the leader in the sector as correctly valued at the highs last year as the correct valuation.

Delta Air Lines has a 52-week high of $63 and the airline earned $7.31 last year. The airline would've likely earned up to $8.00 per share in 2020 so clearly trying to value a rebound based on the 2019 high isn't the way to look at the opportunity in this stock.

My argument remains that once Delta returns to an $8 EPS target whether in 2021, 2022 or 2023, the stock should absolutely reach $100, not the previous high of $63. In this scenario, the forward P/E multiple would only be 12.5x. Delta Air Lines would still trade far below the multiples of UPS and UNP suggesting the stock could even go higher as the market becomes more comfortable that bankruptcy is no longer a financial tool in the airline sector.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that investors will increasingly look for Delta to top previous highs as the market removes the disaster discount in the stock. The ability to survive and thrive in the difficult virus economy will provide more confidence in the resiliency of the airline sector.

The airline is getting increasingly close to being cash flow break-even when adding back the PSP grant. Delta Air Lines will continue to rally as the worse case scenarios are taken off the table and the market can now look towards normalized numbers whether in 2021 or 2022.

Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of DIY Value Investing get exclusive access to our model portfolios plus so much more. Signup today to see the stocks bought by my Out Fox model during this market crash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.