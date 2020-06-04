The Bond Crash May Have Begun

The economy is reopening and going well, and if we believe what the stock market is telling us, yields could go much higher.

The four most dangerous words in investing are: 'this time it's different.' - Sir John Templeton

The stock market is going gangbusters. The Fed has clearly done its job of inflating assets, along with the fiscal boost, and has seen the S&P 500 rally over 40% from the March 23 lows this year. This is in the face of a global pandemic, double-digit unemployment, cratering PMIs, historic retail sales drops, and more. However, some say the bond market is "smarter" than the stock market. And bonds have been rallying hard this year, especially at the long end of the curve. Up until the end of April, the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) had rallied over 23%. Since then? -4%. Is this the start of the potential bond crash I have been referencing in The Lead-Lag Report? Let's take a look at a few factors.

Bond markets are still up significantly this year, with TLT up over 18% and the iShares 7-10 year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) up over 9.6%. That's what happens when the Fed cuts rates to nothing and the world expects economic conditions to remain depressed for an extended period, and runs to the safety of bonds, pressuring yields to the downside. It doesn't get much better for bond investors from here, and if we're seeing what may be a spike in yields, we could be in for trouble. Part of the equation here is that inflation is to remain muted. But is it? Oil prices have surged in the last month, grocery prices are spiking, and wages are rising especially as lower income jobs are cut to the sideline. While the pandemic should be deflationary, the amount of stimulus is more than putting the gas pedal on inflation here. What happens if the economy isn't as bad as we thought, and oil continues its meteoric rise? We see spikes in the bond yield, like the 10 year Treasury rate below:

As we get more cost-push inflation, this could reset expectations going forward. And if everyone believes what the stock market is selling us right now, that is what could happen next, which would send yields sharply higher. We have seen some horrid economic reports out of the job market since March, but as the economy reopens, a lot of those jobs are going to come right back. If we get the 90% economy combined with the million percent stimulus, will that equal an unexpected inflation jump? As US China tensions increase, will there be an increase in costs that are forced to be put onto the consumer? That seems likely. If you're a bond investor, you could be in for a turbulent few months ahead.

Of course, no one really thought that bond yields could remain this low forever, especially if the economy is ok. At some point, though, you must wonder what will happen if yields do spike and bonds collapse. Inflation is a tricky thing to tame once it picks up - just ask nations like Venezuela and Zimbabwe (yes, I am aware that those are extreme examples, but the point remains). Think of this nightmare scenario - inflation starts to increase by 3, 4, 5 percent at the end of 2020 and into 2021. How long will the stock market ignore it? Will the Fed be forced to raise rates to combat inflation? Or will they just let it run hot for a while? Bonds are not a safe asset right now, at any rate. While they're supposed to be conservative, something that is up 18% YTD is most certainly not. And as we have seen several times before, a spike in yields could be the start of bonds popping.

A bond yield spike (and price crash) would be ultimately negative for the stock market here, too. We're not exactly going to see thrilling earnings reports in the next year, especially as compared to 2019. Vast amounts of companies have already pulled guidance. The market is looking increasingly expensive as compared to historical levels, and if the denominator is shrinking while the numerator is increasing (P/E), at some level, there is going to be a correction. Or a burst. Just look at the cyclically adjusted P/E ratio (CAPE Ratio, inflation adjusted 10-year earnings) right now:

Source: multpl.com

That does not inspire confidence. Black Tuesday levels are not something you want to be at.

At the end of the day, as investors, we need to adjust to the conditions we are in. What you can do is reduce the duration risk on your fixed income portfolios, using something like SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) instead of your TLT and IEF exposure. For stocks, stick to the non-cyclical stocks at this stage of the game, or start thinking about some hedging options. If you've had some massive winners since March, take some profits off the table. Keep in the back of your mind that the market can remain irrational far longer than you think (or can remain solvent, as John Maynard Keynes said). But also remember that an avalanche is easier to prevent BEFORE it starts, not after. The recession is here, and the stock markets don't care - bonds might be starting to notice.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.