Parke Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) is a regional commercial bank operating out of New Jersey and Philadelphia. PKBK faces declining interest and fee margins owing to the low interest environment and an inability to raise service charges. Yet, the holding company has maintained consistent profitability. This has been achieved through significant investment in technology that has improved operational effectiveness. Besides, PKBK's risk management policies have improved over the years. Subsequent discussions illustrate how the combination of these factors gives PKBK a significant advantage. However, COVID-19 pushes PKBK into unchartered risk territory marked by mass job losses and constrained incomes. This is certain to test the bank's risk management measures for its real estate dominated loan portfolio.

Performance Metrics

The net interest margin (NIM) is a core performance indicator in banking. It is the difference between interest income and expenses divided by average earning assets. NIM indicates the ability to generate income from assets. As Figure 1 shows, PKBK's interest margins have been on the decline over the five years ending 2019. Specifically, the bank's margin has depreciated by 8.9% and was below the industry average in 2019. This trend is attributable to a low interest environment in the US and the majority of other developing countries. Interest margins are highly dependent on macroeconomic factors, the most important being the Federal interest rate. The Federal yield has been on the decline for years and is currently at historical lows. Admittedly, low interest rates are beneficial in that they ease a client's debt service. Currently held securities also tend to appreciate when interest rates are lowered. Low interest rates also ease the pressure on real estate loans. However, such an environment is not attractive for deposits. Therefore, while banks lower loan interest rates, there is a need to retain a deposit rate that continues to draw deposits. The implication is that financial institutions have to seek alternative income avenues.

Figure 1: PKBK NIM trend

Source: SEC filings

Fees are a bank's primary second largest source of income after interest. At PKBK, these other proceeds contributed $3.8 million in 2019 or 4.6% of gross revenues. However, even this avenue's contribution to total income has fallen sharply since 2015. The inference here is that while PKBK's interest income has grown on account of a loan book appreciation, the bank is facing challenges charging additional fees. This can be attributed to competitive and economic factors. Namely, customers are unwilling to pay more fees to access PKBK's services in an undifferentiated market. Secondly, prevailing economic conditions characterized by wage stagnation, and rising cost of living do not permit an increase in fees. In light of these conditions, PKBK has turned to labor and capital efficiency.

Figure 2: Fee income margins

Source: SEC filings

PKBK maintains eight branches, including its headquarters in New Jersey, and employs 101 personnel in total as of 2019. Figure 3 shows that employee efficiency, as measured by revenue and profitability per individual, has grown tremendously. Indeed, PKBK's revenue and profitability per employee have increased by 60% and 138% respectively since 2015. Employee output is significantly higher than that achieved by PKBK's competitors. This is a notable development as employee compensation and benefits are the second highest disbursement item in PKBK's income statement after interest expense. Moreover, PKBK's branch network has barely grown as it had seven physical outlets in 2016. The inference is that the bank is increasingly relying on technology to drive revenue and income growth. Evidence of increased investment is presented in Figure 4 where cash flows related to the purchase of bank premises and equipment amount to $4.1 million over five years ending 2019. This continued investment in technology has clearly enhanced the bank's service efficacy and contributed to its profitability.

Figure 3: PKBK's employee efficacy trends

Source: SEC filings

Figure 4: PKBK's technology expenditure as a % of gross revenues

Source: SEC filings

PKBK's return on average equity (ROAE) has continued to increase between 2015 and 2019 as shown in Figure 5. This occurs against a backdrop of diminishing NIM as discussed earlier. Moreover, the bank's ability to squeeze more fee income contribution to total revenues has diminished during this time. Consequently, growth in ROAE is primarily attributable to improved operational efficacy. Specifically, the foregoing discussions infer that PKBK is effectively managing its operational costs by substituting labor with capital through increased investment in data processing and other technological investments. Moreover, PKBK has outperformed its industry peers within the Philadelphia Federal Reserve district. This denotes that the bank is able to generate more wealth for its shareholders than its rivals owing to operational efficacy.

Figure 5: ROAE trends

Source: FRED - SEC filings

Profitability growth allows PKBK to make regular and appreciating dividends as illustrated in Figure 6. Indeed, an investor who purchased the bank's stock at the beginning of 2015 would have earned a cumulative dividend return of 25.5% at the end of 2019. Moreover, PKBK's stock appreciated by 131% during this period. This brings total capital and dividend returns between 2015 and 2019 to 157%.

Figure 6: PKBK dividend trends - Source: SEC filings

Figure 7: PKBK stock price trends - Source: Yahoo Finance

Recent Quarterly Results

PKBK has achieved this notable performance while retaining a credible risk management policy. For instance, the ratio of total loans to deposits has declined by 7.0% between 2015 (114%) and 2019 (106%). This ratio has continued to decline in the most recent quarter to 99.92%. This places the bank at a better liquidity position. Moreover, the non-performing assets (NPA) as a percentage of total loans has declined from 1.95% in 2015 to 2019's 0.52%. This ratio was notably lower than the district average of 0.62%. These highlights improved risk-taking measures by PKBK that is likely achieved through a more efficient use of data to assess a client's creditworthiness.

However, PKBK's first quarter results for 2020 indicate these internal measures are coming under increased pressure from macroeconomic factors. The spread of the novel coronavirus has since been declared a pandemic since the release of 2019's annual reports. The ensuing lockdowns and other measures have forced job losses for tens of millions in the US. The impacts of these developments are already visible on PKBK's finances. The bank's quarterly results indicate a 100% increase in loan loss provisions from $700,000 to $1.4 million for the three months ending December 2019 and March 2020 respectively. There was also a $5.0 million increase in NPA due between 30 and 59 days in March 2020 that did not exist in the year ended 2019. Consequently, PKBK's NPAs grew from $7.3 million in 2019 to $10.4 million in March 2020. These are attributable to PKBK's loan portfolio whose servicing is reliant on consistent paychecks and rental income.

Figure 8: PKBK's loan portfolio as at March 2020

Source: SEC filings

Current uncertainty regarding PKBK's risk exposure owing to the coronavirus is partly responsible for the stock depreciation illustrated in Figure 7. Nonetheless, stock markets in the US have experienced a similar decline in the first quarter of 2020. Therefore, PKBK's future rests on existing risk management policies and actions taken by federal and state governments to protect incomes. Regarding internal policies, preceding discussions indicate that PKBK is well-positioned to weather the latest risk event at least in the short term. This is highlighted by growth in deposits and cash balances held by the bank, which mean the absence of bank runs. The implication is that PKBK's cash holdings will remain intact in the short term. PKBK also recorded a profit and cash increase in this first quarter. These factors (improved risk management policies, growth in cash and profits, and absence of severe bank runs) infer that PKBK will remain a profitable going concern capable of delivering significant investment returns in the near- and medium-term future.

