After an 11-year bull run, many investors may have become complacent in their stock and bond portfolio allocations and lack sufficient protection against market volatility.

In two previous articles on Seeking Alpha, here and here, I showed how the actively managed Vanguard Wellesley Income (VWIAX) and Wellington (VWENX) balanced funds (which hold both stocks and bonds) could provide substantial downside protection from broad market losses, while also providing long-term investors with substantial capital gains growth and quarterly income distributions. My previous articles covered hypothetical portfolio constructions with these funds over various market periods from the 2007-2009 market crash to the bull run that followed up through April 2019.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought historic levels of volatility to the stock markets, and the purpose of this article is to examine how these two stalwart balanced funds from Vanguard have fared against the pandemic-induced volatility and to show how the funds can protect investors' portfolios from such dramatic future market swings.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Hits Investor Portfolios Hard

Thus far, in 2020, the stock market has put investors through the wringer, due primarily to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in large swaths of U.S. and global businesses being shut down in order to flatten the infection rate of the novel coronavirus. The pandemic ended the historic bull run that began in on March 9, 2009, and ended as the S&P 500 tumbled from its all-time high on February 19 to tumble some 33% to a new bear market low that occurred on March 23. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Index and the NASDAQ Composite Index also rapidly fell into bear territory over this time frame, declining 36% and 30%, respectively, as the chart below illustrates.

End of the 2009 to 2020 Historic Bull Market Run

To put this historic market downfall into perspective, it took only 22 trading days for the S&P 500 to drop 30% from the Feb. 19 high, making it the fastest drop in history. The rarity of such a deep and rapid drop is highlighted by the fact that the second, third, and fourth fastest market drops of 30% all occurred during the Great Depression in 1934, 1931, and 1929, respectively. Even the notorious Black Monday crash on Oct. 19, 1987, took 38 days to reach a 30% decline (although that first day drop of 22% was doozy!). In contrast, the Great Recession bear market, which began on Oct. 9, 2007, took a painfully slow 250 days to reach a 30% decline.

Fastest 30% Market Drops in History

Despite the rapid market crash that was accompanied by an unprecedented loss of business due to mandated store closures and the staggering record-high unemployment, the broad stock market indices have rapidly recouped a large portion of their losses to close out the month of May. Indeed, the end of May brought the best two-month gain for the S&P 500 index since April 2009, +17.79%, with a 36.06% gain since the March 23 low. As the chart below illustrates, the major indices are still shy of their February highs, but have quickly climbed their way back up.

A Near V-Shaped Market Recovery (At Least For Now)

However, many investors fear that the rapid recovery of the stock market may be way overdone, especially considering that the majority of earnings losses won't be reported until after the second quarter, and in light of the infectious disease experts warning that COVID-19 infections will increase again in the fall and winter months, and could be with us for years to come (even if a vaccine is developed). Increased trade tensions with China also bring a high level of uncertainty. Together, these two issues are likely to result in continued volatility and market swings for the foreseeable future.

For investors, the recent pandemic-induced market swings provided a real-time test of tolerance for portfolio volatility, and many investors who considered themselves aggressive and risk tolerant, may have begun to question their investment strategy when faced with the rapid market sell off we just witnessed. If this is you, or if you are looking to add some high-quality and expertly managed funds to your portfolio, then read on about how these Vanguard balanced mutual funds can help immunize your investments from market swings.

Fund Management and Strategy

The Vanguard Wellesley and Wellington funds are expertly managed by the Wellington Management Company for Vanguard. Each fund comes in two share classes (Investor Shares and Admiral Shares) with different minimum investment amounts and expense ratios depending on the share class. The minimum investment amounts are $3,000 for Investor Shares and $50,000 for Admiral Shares. The Wellesley Income Fund Investor Shares (VWINX) has a low annual expense ratio of 0.23% ($23 per $10,000 invested) and a SEC yield of 2.63% while its Admiral Shares has an expense ratio of 0.16% and 2.70% SEC yield. The Wellington Fund Investor Shares (VWELX) has an annual expense ratio of 0.25% and a 2.18% SEC yield, while the Admiral Shares cost 0.17% annually and has a 2.26% SEC yield.

Although the Wellington Fund is currently closed to new investors, you can still purchase the fund as long as you have a current, or open a new, Vanguard Brokerage account according to the recent prospectus.

As balanced funds, the objective is to invest in a diversity of stocks and bonds, with the major difference between the two funds being their equity-to-bond concentrations. The funds are really mirror images of one another with the Wellesley fund having a more conservative bond allocation and the Wellington fund having a more moderate allocation in equities. The Wellesley Income Fund aims to allocate 60%-65% to bonds and 35%-40% to stocks, while the Wellington Fund allocates 30%-40% to bonds and 60%-70% to stocks. The figure below shows the most recent allocation of the two funds as of April 30, 2020. Both funds have a slightly higher percentage allocation to bonds now than they did a year ago.

Pandemic Performance - Winning by Losing Less

Both mutual funds earn a coveted five-star rating from Morningstar for past performance, as well as a forward rating of Gold for management's allocation process, the low risk-adjusted returns, and predicted future outperformance as compared to benchmark indices and category peers. Indeed, Morningstar performance data indicates that both funds are in the top quartile compared to their respective category peers, with Wellesley outperforming 98% of its peers and Wellington outperforming 93% of its peers over the past 15 years.

In my previous two articles on these funds, I examined total return performance over long holding periods and with different allocations of investment dollars in various combinations of Wellesley/Wellington, including with and without investment in an S&P 500 fund. In this article, I focus primarily on Wellesley and Wellington fund performance in the more recent time frame that includes the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first comparison looks at how the Wellesley and Wellington balanced funds performed relative to the Vanguard S&P 500 index fund (VFIAX) from the recent all-time market high on February 19, to the recent pandemic bottom that occurred on March 23. As the chart below illustrates, losses sustained by the Wellesley and Wellington funds were substantially lower than for the S&P 500 index fund.

Total Returns from the Feb. 19 Market High to the March 23 Low

By simple diversification of one's assets to these three mutual funds, investors can titer the degree of inoculation that they want from large market losses. For example, an investment of $100,000 evenly allocated between the three funds on Feb. 19 would have resulted in a loss of $25,357 by March 23, whereas a 100% investment in an S&P 500 fund would have resulted in a much greater loss of $33,800.

If we view fund performance from a slightly bigger lens, from the Feb. 19 high through the last trading day of May, we can also see that the Wellesley and Wellington funds fared better than the S&P 500. The Wellesley Income fund provided the best protection from loss over this period due to its outsized allocation to bonds.

Total Returns from Feb 19 to May 29

However, if you happen to be one of those rare investors who can time the market perfectly, the chart below shows that the balanced Wellesley and Wellington funds did not capture the same upside performance compared to the S&P 500 during the meteoric market rebound.

Total Returns from the March 23 Market Bottom to May 29

But even with the much greater gains of the S&P 500 from the March 23 low, that outperformance disappears when looking at the 2020 year-to-date returns, in which the Wellesley Income fund finished nearly flat while the Wellington and S&P 500 funds are down 4.3% and 5%, respectively.

Total Returns Year to Date

Long-Term Outperformance and Inoculation From Market Downturns

The data above show that investing in either the Vanguard Wellesley or Wellington funds provides a level of downside protection from market crashes, which can make it a lot easier for investors to stomach these smaller losses compared to the larger losses with a pure S&P 500 index. Adding these two balanced funds to one's portfolio, either individually, together, or in combination with an S&P 500 fund can be a very smart way to reduce portfolio volatility while adding income from dividend and bond distributions (the Vanguard S&P 500 fund currently has 2.21% SEC yield).

While the purpose of this article is primarily to examine how the Wellesley and Wellington funds performed throughout the COVID-19 market crash, I've also provided some long-term data below comparing the various fund performances from 1999 through May 2020. I've also included various combinations of portfolio allocations to the funds, including a 60/40 and 40/60 allocation to the Vanguard S&P 500 fund along with the Vanguard Total Bond Market fund (VBTLX).

For this long-term analysis, I choose the period of January 1999 to May 2020 as this time frame includes several full market cycles, including the dot com bubble and crash, as well as the 2007-2009 financial crisis, the historic bull run from March 2009 to Feb. 2020, and the recent COVID-19 market crash.

The chart below shows the total return performance over the 21-year period and reveals that both the Wellesley and Wellington funds impressively outperformed the S&P 500 fund by substantial margins.

Wellesley and Wellington Funds Beat the S&P 500 Since 1999

The table below shows the performance of allocations to either a single fund or of various percentage allocations to more than one fund. Results show that both Wellesley and Wellington outperformed the S&P 500 over this long holding period. Investment of a 50/50 allocation of either balanced fund along with the S&P 500 also beat the broad index. What's more, the Wellesley and Wellington funds also outperformed a 60/40 or 40/60 allocation to the Vanguard S&P 500 and Total Bond Market funds. This result demonstrates the strength of the fund managers and shows that these balanced funds cannot be simply replicated with a combination of passive index funds.

Performance of Various Portfolio Allocations (Jan 1999 - May 2020)

Table sorted from best to worst performance (Final Balance)

Also important to note is the "Worst Year" and "Max Draw Down" columns, which indicate that investors in the Wellesley and Wellington funds suffered far less loss in the value of their portfolios during market sell offs than those that held only an S&P 500 index fund. This inoculation from market loss is more easily visualized in the chart below, which graphs all market drawdowns for the Wellesley, Wellington and S&P 500 index fund from 1999 through May 2020.

Drawdowns: Jan 1999 to May 2020

While some readers will certainly accuse me of cherry picking data, which is absolutely a fair charge, I want to emphasize that I am in no way suggesting that the Wellesley or Wellington funds have, or will, always outperform the S&P 500 index or other portfolio allocation strategies. Indeed, as I have noted in my previous articles on these funds, neither the Wellesley nor the Wellington funds, due to their bond holdings, will outperform the S&P 500 during bull markets. Indeed, as the chart below illustrates, the S&P 500 greatly outperformed both of the balanced funds during the recent bull market run from March 9, 2009 to February 19, 2020 (as well as during the recent market recovery as shown in a previous chart above).

It's Hard to Beat the S&P 500 During a Bull Run

Data by YCharts

However, what I am saying to readers is that for long-term investors, the Wellesley and Wellington balanced funds can provide substantial capital gains growth, solid income from dividends and bond distributions, significant downside protection from bear market losses, and make the ups and downs of market volatility much easier to tolerate.

Get Your Vaccination!

I hope that through this series of articles on the Vanguard Wellesley and Wellington funds, I've been able to demonstrate for readers the value of adding these well-managed balanced funds to one's portfolio as a means of providing future long-term returns, as well as adding valuable downside protection for your investments. Just as no vaccination against infectious diseases like the flu is 100% effective, investing in stocks and bonds always carries risk against loss of principal or accumulated capital gains, and no investment will completely protect one's investments from market losses (even an all cash or bond portfolio must face the risk of loss from inflation).

Although it is quite difficult to beat a passive index fund like the S&P 500 during bull markets like we saw from March 2009 to Feb. 2020, investors in passive funds must also endure painful market downturns that could be quite deep and that could last for extended periods of time. Such broad and lasting downturns are particularly painful to endure during retirement when one is drawing down investments and may potentially have to sell shares for a steep loss. As the results of this and my previous articles demonstrate, one can mitigate losses from passive stock indexing by accumulating, in whole or in part, investments into the Vanguard Wellesley or Wellington balanced funds.

When to Invest and Tax Considerations

In terms of investing in these funds, obviously the best time to recently have loaded up on any investment would have been on March 23, 2020, when the markets had dropped over 30%. However, for long-term investors, it is a lot easier to predict where the market will be 10 years from now than it is to predict where it will be next week, or even next year. And I am confident in stating that the market will be much higher in 10 years than it will be tomorrow. I'm also quite confident that there will be a number of severe market downturns along the way, so now is a good time to invest in these funds as time in the market is a better investment strategy than trying to time the market.

In terms of tax considerations, because some of the income distributions from these funds come from bond holdings, those distributions are not considered as qualified dividends by the IRS and will be taxed as ordinary income. Thus, the optimal place to invest in these funds would be in tax-deferred accounts, such as traditional or rollover IRAs (although I would not hesitate to investment within a taxable account if that is where you have the money).

Dividend income from stock holdings in the funds is considered as either qualified or unqualified depending on the holding period. Qualified dividend income is taxed at the 15% rate (for those that pay income tax rates greater than 12% and up to 35%). Vanguard will appropriately report the dividend and bond distributions on the consolidated 1099 form, so it is not something investors need to calculate themselves. But please note that I am not a tax expert, so please consult your own tax accountant if you have questions.

In summary, I hope you found this article and my previous articles on the Wellesley and Wellington funds informative and helpful, and I look forward to reading your comments below. Please follow me if you would like to read more articles such as this on Seeking Alpha.

Good luck with your investments!

