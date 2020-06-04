Stocks I Bought On The Dip: Genuine Parts Company
About: Genuine Parts Company (GPC)
by: Cory Cramer
Summary
I bought 19 S&P 500 stocks during the March sell-off.
I share my buy, sell, and hold prices for the stock, as well as share the basic process for my analysis.
Currently, the stock is 'Hold', but in the case of a double-dip, it could become a 'Buy' again.
I also discuss dividend investing and how I'm sometimes an "accidental" dividend investor.
Introduction
I have two core methods of sharing my investing ideas and strategies on Seeking Alpha. The first method is via public articles like this one, and the second is via the Cyclical Investor's Club.