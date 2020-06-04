My buy, sell, or hold recommendation, current BV projection (BV as of 5/29/2020), and updated price target for NLY is in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

Due to what occurred during the first quarter of 2020 (decrease in rates/yields), understanding the composition of NLY’s MBS/investment and derivatives portfolio is crucial in understanding current/future performance.

Part 1 also performs a detailed analysis of NLY’s MBS and derivatives portfolios as of 3/31/2020. This includes NLY’s projected performance during the second quarter of 2020 (through 5/29/2020).

Focus of Article

The focus of PART 1 of this article is to analyze Annaly Capital Management Inc.'s (NYSE:NLY) recent results and compare several of the company's metrics to seventeen mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) peers. This analysis will show past and current data with supporting documentation within three tables. Table 1 will compare NLY's mortgage-backed securities ("MBS")/investment composition, recent leverage, hedging coverage ratio, BV, and economic return (loss) to the seventeen mREIT peers. Table 1 will also provide a premium (discount) to estimated CURRENT BV analysis using stock prices as of 5/29/2020. Table 2 will show a quarterly compositional analysis of NLY's agency MBS portfolio while Table 3 will show the company's recent hedging coverage ratio over the past two quarters (only contributor/team to provide hedging metrics).

I am writing this two-part article due to the continued requests that such an analysis be specifically performed on NLY versus its mREIT peers at periodic intervals. This article also discusses the importance of understanding the composition of NLY's MBS/investment and derivatives portfolios when it comes to projecting the company's future quarterly results as interest rates/yields fluctuate. Understanding the characteristics of a company's MBS/investment and derivatives portfolios can shed some light on which companies are overvalued or undervalued strictly per a "numbers" analysis. This is not the only data that should be examined to initiate a position within a particular stock/sector. However, I believe this analysis is a good "starting-point" to begin a discussion on the topic.

At the end of this article, there will be a conclusion regarding the following comparisons between NLY and the seventeen mREIT peers: 1) leverage as of 3/31/2020; 2) hedging coverage ratio as of 3/31/2020; 3) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss); and 4) premium (discount) to my estimated CURRENT BV (BV as of 5/29/2020). My BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and updated price target for NLY will be in the "Conclusions Drawn" section of this article. This includes providing a list of the mREIT stocks I currently believe are undervalued (a buy recommendation), overvalued (a sell recommendation), or appropriately valued (a hold recommendation).

Side Note: As previously pointed out in my latest REIT Forum weekly recommendation article, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR), MFA Financial Inc. (MFA), and AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (MITT) have yet to provide their earnings results for the calendar first quarter of 2020. As such, specific balances/metrics for IVR, MFA, and MITT as of 3/31/2020 were unavailable at the time this article was written and are excluded from PART 1.

Overview of Several Classifications within the mREIT Sector

I believe there are several different classifications when it comes to mREIT companies. For purposes of this article, I am focusing on four. It should be noted in light of several prior acquisitions and certain changes in overall investment strategies, some mREIT companies have begun to have minor portfolios outside each entity's main concentration. However, I have continued to group certain mREIT companies in each entity's main classification for purposes of this article. Some market participants (and even some mREIT companies) have different classifications when compared to Table 1. Some market participants/companies base classifications on the percentage of capital deployed in each entity's investment portfolio. However, my preference is to base a company's classification on the monetary "fair market value" ("FMV") of each underlying portfolio (which, for a fact, is what drives valuation fluctuations). In my professional opinion, there is no "uniform" methodology when it comes to classifying mREIT companies but more of an underlying preference. Readers should understand this as the analysis is presented below.

First, there are mREIT companies who earn a majority of income from investing in fixed-rate agency MBS holdings. These investments consist of commercial/residential MBS, collateralized mortgage obligations ("CMO"), and agency debentures for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises/entities ("GSE"). In this current environment, this is extremely important to understand (even if/when markets are incorrectly pricing in this notion). Since these investments typically have higher durations versus most other investments within the broader mREIT sector, companies within this classification typically utilize higher hedging coverage ratios in times of rising mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields (or a projected rise over the foreseeable future). NLY, AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI), ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. (ARR), Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. (CHMI), Dynex Capital Inc. (DX), and Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) are currently classified as a fixed-rate agency mREIT.

Second, there are mREIT companies who earn a majority of income from investing in variable-rate agency MBS holdings. These investments generally are commercial/residential MBS for which the principal and interest payments are also guaranteed by a GSE. More specifically, variable rate MBS generally consist of adjustable-rate mortgages("ARM") that have varying interest rate reset periods. ARM holdings are usually classified together based on each security's average number of months to coupon reset. This is also known as the security's "months-to-roll". This is a typical indicator of asset duration which helps identify each security's price sensitivity to interest rate movements. If a security's months-to-roll is high, then this type of investment can also be described as a hybrid ARM holding. Capstead Mortgage Corp. (CMO) is currently classified as a variable-rate agency mREIT.

Third, there are mREIT companies who earn varying portions of income from investing in agency MBS holdings, non-agency MBS holdings, other securitizations, and non-securitized mortgage-related debt investments. This type of company is known as a "hybrid" mREIT. In regards to non-agency MBS, this includes (but is not limited to) Alt-A, prime, subprime, and re/non-performing loans where the principal and interest are not guaranteed by a GSE. Since there is no "government guarantee" on the principal or interest payments of non-agency MBS, coupons are generally higher when compared to agency MBS of a similar maturity. However, borrowing costs (including repurchase agreements) for these specific investments are also higher (no government guarantee; credit risk). Due to the subtle yet identifiable differences between agency and non-agency MBS, I like to differentiate between an agency and a hybrid mREIT company. Since there is credit risk when it comes to non-agency MBS, leverage ratios are typically lower when investing in these securitizations when compared to agency MBS (even when credit risk remains low). That said, the recent historical volatility within this specific sector has temporarily caused most mREIT peers to deleverage which has caused some temporary "disruptions" when it comes to leverage ratios. Over time, this should return to more historical averages (will take time though). Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp. (ANH), Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM), Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) (converted to a REIT in 2019); IVR, MFA, MITT, Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO), and Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. (WMC) are currently classified as a hybrid mREIT.

However, it should be noted TWO currently has a very large proportion of the company's investment portfolio in agency RMBS. If, as of 6/30/2020, such proportions remain relatively the same, I will "reclassify" TWO into the agency sub-classification. Moving mREITs "in and out" of my sector classifications involves "flowing through" all tabulated data changes amongst numerous amounts of underlying/sub-lead modeled external applications/spreadsheets (not a simple "cut/copy-and-paste" when it comes to most of my underlying data/projections).

Finally, there are mREIT companies that invest in (but are not limited to) a combination of agency MBS, non-agency MBS, other mortgage-related investments, non-securitized debt investments (including multifamily and commercial loans), and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR"). I believe Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (BXMT), Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT), New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ), New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT), and PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT) should currently be classified as a "multipurpose" mREIT. Since BXMT and GPMT had 97% and 99% of its investment portfolio in variable-rate debt as of 3/31/2020, respectively, these companies currently do not need to utilize a high hedging coverage ratio (some could even argue to not have derivative instruments in place; if anything perhaps "contra" hedges to counter a drop in rates/yields). The same can be said about NRZ (to a lesser degree) who currently has a majority of the company's investment portfolio in MSR and MSR-related investments which act as an "indirect" hedge (the same can be said regarding interest only [IO] securities). Indirect hedges are not calculated within each company's hedging coverage ratio (not the main purpose of these investments). As I have correctly pointed out in the past, these investments actually benefit, from a valuation standpoint, in a rising interest rate environment as prepayment risk (and in a majority of scenarios credit risk) decreases while there is an increase in projected future discounted cash flows (and vice versa). Now let us start the comparative analysis between NLY and the seventeen mREIT peers.

Leverage, Hedging Coverage Ratio, BV, Economic Return (Loss), and Premium (Discount) to Estimated Current BV Analysis - Overview

Let us start this analysis by first getting accustomed to the information provided in Table 1 below. This will be beneficial when explaining how NLY compares to the seventeen mREIT peers in regards to the metrics stated earlier.

Table 1 - Leverage, Hedging Coverage Ratio, BV, Economic Return (Loss), and Premium (Discount) to Estimated Current BV Analysis

(Source: Table created by me, obtaining historical stock prices from NASDAQ and each company's 12/31/2019 and 3/31/2020 BV per share figures from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Table 1 above provides the following information on NLY and the seventeen mREIT peers (see each corresponding column): 1) generalized MBS/investment portfolio composition as of 3/31/2020 (metric solely for the REIT Forum subscribers); 2) on-balance sheet leverage ratio as of 3/31/2020; 3) at-risk (total) leverage ratio as of 3/31/2020; 4) hedging coverage ratio as of 3/31/2020 (metric solely for the REIT Forum subscribers); 5) hedging weighted average tenor/maturity (metric solely for the REIT Forum subscribers); 6) BV per share at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019; 7) BV per share at the end of the first quarter of 2020; 8) BV per share change during the first quarter of 2020 (percentage); 9) economic return (loss) (change in BV and dividends accrued for/paid) during the first quarter of 2020 (percentage); 10) economic return (loss) during the trailing twelve months (percentage); 11) my estimated CURRENT BV (BV as of 5/29/2020); 12) stock price as of 5/29/2020; 13) 5/29/2020 premium (discount) to my estimated CURRENT BV (percentage); 14) 2/21/2020 BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation (pre market sell-off due to coronavirus [COVID-19]); 15) 5/29/2020 BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation (current market partial rebound from COVID-19); and 16) BUY, SELL, and HOLD recommendation per share range, relative to my estimated CURRENT BV (metric solely for the REIT Forum subscribers).

Analysis of NLY

As of 3/31/2020 NLY's investment portfolio consisted of 83% and 1% fixed- and variable-rate agency MBS holdings, respectively (based on FMV). When compared to 12/31/2019, NLY's percentage of fixed- and variable-rate agency MBS decreased (4%) and (1%), respectively. NLY also maintained a 1% multifamily agency MBS sub-portfolio. NLY continued to invest in non-agency MBS and non-MBS holdings which accounted for 15% of the company's investment portfolio balance as of 3/31/2020. This included NLY's investments in commercial debt/real estate, preferred equity, corporate debt, middle market ("MM") lending, seniors housing, and MSRs. This percentage increased 4% when compared to the end of the prior quarter. Regarding this minor compositional shift, NLY mainly liquidated a portion of the company's agency MBS portfolio to build up its cash reverses/unused capital via de-leveraging its investment portfolio.

Using Table 1 above as a reference, when excluding borrowings collateralized by assets held in "securitization trusts" (non-recourse debt), NLY had an on-balance sheet leverage ratio of 5.8x while the company's at-risk (total) leverage ratio, when including its off-balance sheet net long "to-be-announced" ("TBA") MBS position, was 6.8x as of 3/31/2020. NLY had an on-balance sheet and at-risk (total) leverage ratio of 7.1x and 7.2x as of 12/31/2019, respectively. As such, NLY modestly lowered the company's on-balance sheet leverage while slightly lowering its at-risk (total) leverage during the first quarter of 2020.

As of 3/31/2020, NLY had the third highest at-risk (total) leverage ratio when compared to the seven other agency mREIT peers within this analysis. Due to the notable impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic to the mREIT sector when it comes to the quick "spike" in leverage risk and liquidity risk (rising credit risk more of a longer-term impact regarding all non-agency investments), outside a couple multipurpose mREIT peers who mainly invest in commercial whole loans (BXMT and GPMT), all sector peers I currently cover had various strategies at play when it comes to investment portfolio composition and risk management strategies. Even when several mREIT peers had very similar MBS/mortgage-related investments, quarterly strategies NOTABLY differed from team-to-team. Directly dependent on the amount/percentage of margins calls on certain outstanding borrowings (and the underlying investments pledged as collateral) and derivative instruments, most mREIT peers had a notable change in quarterly leverage ratios. Due to NLY's size and overall asset composition, this company was not "forced" to de-lever to the same extent as some of the smaller-capitalized agency mREIT peers (more "cushion" when it came to its existing capital base).

Previously, management implied NLY had a fairly "defensive posture" in regards to leverage during 2017-2018 due to the risk of widening spreads/lower MBS prices as the Federal Open Market Committee ("FOMC") dictated future monetary policy (in particular, the Federal ["Fed"] Funds Rate and the Fed Reserve's non-reinvestment of U.S. Treasuries and agency MBS). However, with the FOMC's more "dovish" rhetoric in 2019 regarding U.S. monetary policy over the foreseeable future, I previously correctly anticipated NLY would begin to increase leverage which has been consistent with recent agency mREIT sector trends as net spreads have narrowed. This benefited most mREIT peers during the fourth quarter of 2019. However, this led to more severe BV declines during the first quarter of 2020 (especially March).

NLY had a BV of $9.66 per share at the end of the fourth quarter of 2019. NLY had a BV of $7.50 per share at the end of the first quarter of 2020. This calculates to a quarterly BV decrease of ($2.16) per share or (22.36%). When including NLY's quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, the company had an economic loss of ($1.91) per share or (19.77%) for the first quarter of 2020.

As disclosed to readers in prior mREIT articles (as it was occurring during the quarter), a notably more negative relationship between agency MBS/mortgage-related investment pricing and derivative instrument valuations quickly developed during March 2020 when compared to the fourth quarter of 2019. This ultimately led to nearly all mREIT peers to report an extremely severe decrease in BV as of 3/31/2020 when compared to 12/31/2019. In other words, basically most agency MBS net valuation gains (and in some rarer instances losses) were notably "trumped" by derivative/MSR/non-agency mortgage-related investment net valuation losses. Coupled with forced asset sales at EXACTLY the wrong time during the quarter (mid-late March 2020), and sector BVs were notably impacted along with the notable sell-off in both broader credit and equity markets. I correctly projected all agency mREIT companies would experience a very severe BV decrease within the following AGNC BV projection article:

AGNC Investment's Q1 2020 And 4/24/2020 BV Projection (Current Stock Price Has Already Priced In My Projected BV Decrease)

Within that article, I projected NLY would report (prior to any other sector peer reporting) a BV as of 3/31/2020 of $7.50 per share with a range of $7.15-$7.85 per share. In comparison, NLY reported a BV as of 3/31/2020 of $7.50 per share which was an exact match (granted management provided some prior guidance on this metric; still was an "exact match" which should be pointed out). Back in 2013, I also basically exactly matched AGNC's quarterly BV decreasing during the "taper tantrum" as well (when NO prior guidance whatsoever was provided throughout the sector during the entire quarter; an $0.11 per common share variance on a ($3.42) per common share non-tangible BV decrease ($25.40 projected versus $25.51 actual; for some additional credibility).

Let us now discuss NLY's MBS and derivatives portfolios to spot certain characteristics which will impact future results. Table 2 below provides NLY's proportion of fixed- and variable-rate agency MBS holdings as of 3/31/2020 versus 12/31/2019 (the vast majority of the company's investment portfolio).

Table 2 - NLY Agency MBS Portfolio Composition (3/31/2020 Versus 12/31/2019)

(Source: Table obtained [with added highlights] from NLY's quarterly shareholder presentation for the fourth quarter of 2019 and first quarter of 2020)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, NLY continued to maintain a portfolio heavily invested in 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings during the first quarter of 2020. NLY's proportion of 15-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings slightly increased from 4.3% to 4.8% during the quarter (based on par/face value). NLY's proportion of 20-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings slightly increased from 2.4% to 3.1%. As such, NLY's proportion of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS slightly decreased from 93.3% to 92.1%. When compared to fixed-rate agency mREIT peers like AGNC and ARR, NLY continued to have a higher proportion of 30-year fixed-rate agency MBS holdings during the first quarter of 2020.

NLY's on-balance sheet fixed-rate agency MBS holdings had a weighted average coupon ("WAC") of 3.94% as of 3/31/2020 which was a 4 basis points ("bps") increase when compared to 12/31/2019. This provides direct evidence NLY sold-off some lower coupon fixed-rate agency MBS during the quarter (since rates/yields notably net decreased). However, continuing a trend from the fourth quarter of 2019, NLY's TBA MBS position had a notably lower WAC of just 2.69% which was consistent with a few other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers regarding forward/generic MBS strategies (lower coupons generally equate to less prepayment risk). In addition, NLY's weighted average three-month conditional prepayment rate ("CPR") decreased from 17.6% to 13.5% which was also a fairly consistent trend across the sector as mortgage interest rates/long-term U.S. Treasury yields rose towards the end of the fourth quarter of 2019 (a bit of a "delayed" impact to this metric; including seasonal trends). However, it should be noted NLY's weighted average CPR likely moved back higher during the second quarter of 2020 (through 5/29/2020). Let us now move on to NLY's derivatives portfolio.

While management has continued to diversify the company's investment portfolio into less interest rate sensitive holdings (lower durations), a majority of the company's investment portfolio (from a valuation standpoint) were still in fixed-rate agency MBS. As such, NLY continued have a more "cautious" viewpoint during 2018 when it comes to the company's risk management strategy. However, as indicated above, due to the FOMC's more dovish rhetoric on overall U.S. monetary policy during 2019 (first a halt to Fed Funds Rate increases and subsequently three decreases during 2019), NLY began to be less cautious regarding its risk management strategy during the 2019. Along with the "plummet" in the Fed Funds Rate to near 0% in March 2020 (which also caused a proportionately large decrease to the London Interbank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") across all maturities and all other applicable short-term funding/interest rates) and the subsequent margin call in certain derivative instruments, NLY notably reduced the company's hedging coverage ratio during the first quarter of 2020. To highlight the recent activity within NLY's derivatives portfolio, Table 3 is presented below.

Table 3 - NLY Hedging Coverage Ratio (3/31/2020 Versus 12/31/2019)

(Source: Table created by me, partially using NLY data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database [link provided below Table 1])

Using Table 3 above as a reference, NLY had a net (short) interest rate swaps and swaptions position of ($74.1) and ($2.7) billion as of 12/31/2019, respectively (based on notional value). NLY also had a net long U.S. Treasury, net (short) U.S. Treasury futures, and a net (short) credit derivatives position of $2.6, ($8.9), and less than ($0.1) billion, respectively. When calculated, NLY had a hedging coverage ratio of 74% as of 12/31/2019. When compared to the six other fixed-rate agency mREIT peers within this analysis, this was an average hedging coverage ratio. The fixed-rate agency mREITs had an average hedging coverage ratio of 78% as of 12/31/2019. However, when compared to the entire mREIT sector, this continued to be an elevated hedging coverage ratio (refer back to Table 1) which was one of the main reasons why even though agency mREIT peers had, on average, more enhanced MBS valuation gains versus most hybrid and multipurpose mREIT peers during the first quarter of 2020, each company's derivatives portfolio recorded massive net valuation losses which negatively impacted quarterly BV fluctuations.

NLY had a net (short) interest rate swaps and swaptions position of ($13.0) and ($2.9) billion as of 3/31/2020, respectively. However, NLY completely sold/exited the company's net long U.S. Treasury, net (short) U.S. Treasury futures, and a net (short) credit derivatives position during the quarter. When calculated, NLY's hedging coverage ratio "plunged" to only 18% as of 3/31/2020. This was now notably below the agency mREIT average of 51% as of 3/31/2020. With that said, as agency MBS markets have "rebounded" when it comes to pricing (especially within non-generic higher coupon specified pools), I do anticipate NLY's hedging coverage will increase over time towards the agency mREIT average.

Once again using Table 1 above as a reference, as of 5/29/2020 NLY's stock price traded at $6.16 per share. When calculated, NLY's stock price was trading at a (25.78%) discount to my estimated CURRENT BV (BV as of 5/29/2020). Simply put, NLY's stock price traded at a notable (at or greater than a 10%) discount to my estimated CURRENT BV and at a fairly similar average discount when compared to the other agency mREIT peers within Table 1. When tracking historical trends, NLY typically trades at a higher valuation (less of a discount/more of a premium) to the company's agency mREIT peers. I continue to believe NLY "deserves" to trade at a slightly higher valuation (which has been explained in various mREIT sector articles and through the REIT Forum discussions). As such, as stated later in the article, I currently believe NLY is very attractively valued from a stock price perspective.

Comparison of NLY's Recent Leverage, Hedging Coverage Ratio, BV, Economic Return (Loss), and Valuation to Seventeen mREIT Peers:

Many readers have continued to request that I provide various metrics for the mREIT stocks I currently cover in ranking order. As such, without showing four additional tables, once again using Table 1 above as a reference, the following were the on-balance sheet and at-risk (total) leverage ratios of NLY and the seventeen mREIT peers as of 3/31/2020 (in order of lowest to highest at-risk (total) leverage ratio; excluding borrowings collateralized by assets held in "securitization trusts" and/or "variable interest entities" [VIE]; non-recourse):

1) NYMT: 0.7x on-balance sheet leverage; 0.7x at-risk (total) leverage

2) EFC: 2.1x on-balance sheet leverage; 1.4x at-risk (total) leverage

3) CIM: 2.4x on-balance sheet leverage; 2.4x at-risk (total) leverage

4) GPMT: 2.5x on-balance sheet leverage; 2.5x at-risk (total) leverage

5) AI: 2.7x on-balance sheet leverage; 2.7x at-risk (total) leverage

6) BXMT: 2.9x on-balance sheet leverage; 2.9x at-risk (total) leverage

7) DX: 6.0x on-balance sheet leverage; 5.0x at-risk (total) leverage

7) NRZ: 2.1x on-balance sheet leverage; 5.0x at-risk (total) leverage

9) CHMI: 4.7x on-balance sheet leverage; 5.1x at-risk (total) leverage

10) ARR: 4.1x on-balance sheet leverage; 5.7x at-risk (total) leverage

11) PMT: 5.0x on-balance sheet leverage; 5.9x at-risk (total) leverage

12) NLY: 5.8x on-balance sheet leverage; 6.8x at-risk (total) leverage

13) TWO: 6.5x on-balance sheet leverage; 7.0x at-risk (total) leverage

14) ANH: 6.9x on-balance sheet leverage; 7.3x at-risk (total) leverage

15) AGNC: 6.8x on-balance sheet leverage; 8.9x at-risk (total) non-tangible leverage

16) ORC: 9.1x on-balance sheet leverage; 9.1x at-risk (total) leverage

17) WMC: 9.5x on-balance sheet leverage; 9.5x at-risk (total) leverage

18) CMO: 9.6x on-balance sheet leverage; 9.6x at-risk (total) leverage

Regarding several mREITs' leverage ratios within Table 1, some figures may not "exactly" match to what was reported by each company. This is due to the fact not all companies within the mREIT sector have a singular, "uniform" methodology for computing its leverage ratio. To provide a consistent sector-wide metric, I have calculated each company's leverage ratios based on one uniform methodology. There are no notable differences between each company's internally reported leverage ratios and the uniform leverage ratios I have calculated.

Second, the following was the hedging coverage ratio for NLY and the seventeen mREIT peers as of 3/31/2020 (in order of lowest to highest ratio):

The REIT Forum Data

Next, the following were the economic return (loss) percentages for NLY and the seventeen mREIT peers during the trailing twelve-months ended 3/31/2020 (combination of annual change in BV and dividends accrued for/paid; in order of highest to lowest economic return/lowest to highest economic loss):

1) BXMT: 7.62% trailing twelve-month economic return (different general methodology for valuing commercial whole loans versus most other mortgage-related investments)

2) GPMT: (0.64%) trailing twelve-month economic loss (different general methodology for valuing commercial whole loans versus most other mortgage-related investments)

3) AGNC: (9.45%) trailing twelve-month economic non-tangible loss

4) CIM: (10.53%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

5) EFC: (11.27%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

6) DX: (11.60%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

7) CHMI: (12.09%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

8) NLY: (12.10%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

9) ORC: (17.74%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

10) PMT: (18.82%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

11) NYMT: (21.91%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

12) NRZ: (25.35%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

13) CMO: (29.90%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

14) AI: (31.55%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

15) ANH: (36.13%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

16) ARR: (38.00%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

17) TWO: (40.64%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

18) WMC: (59.44%) trailing twelve-month economic loss

Finally, the following were the 5/29/2020 premium (discount) to my estimated CURRENT BV (BV as of 5/29/2020) percentages for NLY and the seventeen mREIT peers (in order of largest to smallest discount/smallest to largest premium):

1) GPMT: (70.63%) discount to my estimated BV as of 5/29/2020 (different general methodology for valuing commercial whole loans versus most other mortgage-related investments)

2) AI: (56.76%) discount to my estimated BV as of 5/29/2020

3) ANH: (48.77%) discount to my estimated BV as of 5/29/2020

4) NYMT: (48.00%) discount to my estimated BV as of 5/29/2020

5) WMC: (43.43%) discount to my estimated BV as of 5/29/2020

6) TWO: (38.50%) discount to my estimated BV as of 5/29/2020

7) CHMI: (37.91%) discount to my estimated BV as of 5/29/2020

8) CIM: (34.82%) discount to my estimated BV as of 5/29/2020

9) NRZ: (33.92%) discount to my estimated BV as of 5/29/2020

10) EFC: (32.45%) discount to my estimated BV as of 5/29/2020

11) ARR: (30.71%) discount to my estimated BV as of 5/29/2020

12) PMT: (29.20%) discount to my estimated BV as of 5/29/2020

13) NLY: (25.78%) discount to my estimated BV as of 5/29/2020

14) DX: (22.99%) discount to my estimated BV as of 5/29/2020

15) AGNC: (19.63%) discount to my estimated non-tangible BV as of 5/29/2020*

* = Estimated tangible BV of $15.15 per share as of 5/29/2020 (when excluding goodwill and other intangible assets); a (14.59%) discount

16) CMO: (19.04%) discount to my estimated BV as of 5/29/2020

17) ORC: (19.03%) discount to my estimated BV as of 5/29/2020

18) BXMT: (10.13%) discount to my estimated BV as of 5/29/2020 (different general methodology for valuing commercial whole loans versus most other mortgage-related investments)

Conclusions Drawn (PART 1):

PART 1 of this article has analyzed NLY and seventeen mREIT peers in regards to the following metrics: 1) leverage as of 3/31/2020; 2) hedging coverage ratio as of 3/31/2020; 3) trailing twelve-month economic return (loss); and 4) premium (discount) to my estimated CURRENT BV.

First, NLY's at-risk (total) leverage as of 3/31/2020 was now modestly above the mREIT sector average. When compared to the company's fixed-rate agency mREIT peers within this analysis, NLY's at-risk leverage ratio was now slightly above average. Over the prior several years, NLY typically ran below average leverage versus the company's fixed-rate agency mREIT peers. This recent "switch" was basically due to the fact NLY sold-off a proportionally lower amount of the company's MBS/investment portfolio versus peers this past quarter. I believe this should be seen as a positive factor when it comes to levered returns versus most sector peers.

Second, NLY's hedging coverage ratio was now notably below the fixed-rate agency mREIT average as of 3/31/2020. While this is would certainly "ring the alarm bells" if markets experienced a rapid rise in mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields, this scenario has not played out during the second quarter of 2020 (through 5/29/2020). As such, thus far NLY has "gotten away" with utilizing a notably lower amount of derivative instruments when compared to most agency mREIT peers. That said, I do anticipate NLY's hedging coverage ratio will "gravitate" toward the agency mREIT average as 2020 progresses.

Third, NLY's trailing twelve-month economic loss was slightly less severe versus the mREIT sector average. NLY basically matched the performance of the company's agency mREIT peers regarding this metric. This was mainly due to the recent composition of NLY's MBS/investment and derivatives portfolio and the net movement of mortgage interest rates/U.S. Treasury yields during this timeframe (had a bit more exposure to non-agency MBS/mortgage-related investments).

Finally, NLY's current valuation, when compared to my estimate of each mREIT's CURRENT BV (BV as of 5/29/2020), was now near the mREIT peer average within this analysis. This is a bit of a deviation from historical trends when NLY was usually valued at a lower discount/higher premium when compared to most agency mREIT peers. As such, this is one of the reasons why I continue to believe NLY remains very attractively valued. I would strongly suggest readers consider CURRENT BVs (as opposed to prior period BVs) when assessing whether a stock is attractively valued or not.

When taking a look at the events/trends that have occurred during the second quarter of 2020, there has been a very strong "rebound" in pricing when it comes to select, non-generic agency MBS investments (in particular certain specified pools). This rebound is basically the direct result of the previous weakness in specified pool pricing during March 2020 at the height of the market sell-off/turmoil due to leverage and liquidity concerns. This was in direct relation to the COVID-19 pandemic which caused a temporary but extremely negative relationship between MBS/mortgage-related investments and derivative valuation fluctuations. Option adjusted spreads ("OAS") widened to an amount not seen since the "taper tantrum" of 2013 (notable de-coupling).

The relationship between MBS/investment pricing and derivative instrument valuations needs to be constantly monitored (which I continually perform). If I start to see a more notable positive/negative relationship unfold, I will inform readers through several avenues within Seeking Alpha (through articles, the live chat feature of The REIT Forum, and/or comments).

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above (using Table 1 as a reference), including additional catalysts/factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate NLY as a SELL when I believe the company's stock price is trading at or greater than a 2.5% premium to my projected CURRENT BV (BV as of 5/29/2020; $8.30 per share), a HOLD when trading at less than a 2.5% premium through less than a (7.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV, and a BUY when trading at or greater than a (7.5%) discount to my projected CURRENT BV. These percentage ranges are unchanged when compared to my last public NLY article (approximately 2.5 months ago).

Therefore, I currently rate NLY as a STRONG BUY.

As such, I currently believe NLY is notably undervalued from a stock price perspective. My current price target for NLY is approximately $8.50 per share. This is currently the price where my recommendation would change to a SELL. The current price where my recommendation would change to a HOLD is approximately $7.70 per share.

Along with the data presented within this article, this recommendation considers the following mREIT catalysts/factors: 1) projected future MBS/investment price movements; 2) projected future derivative valuations; and 3) projected near-term dividend per share rates. This recommendation also considers the four Fed Funds Rate increases by the FOMC during 2018 (this was a more hawkish tone/rhetoric when compared to most of 2017), the three Fed Funds Rate decreases during 2019 due to the more dovish tone/rhetoric regarding overall monetary policy as a result of recent macroeconomic trends/events, and the recent Fed Funds Rate decrease to near 0%. This also considers the previous wind-down/decrease of the Fed's balance sheet through gradual runoff/partial non-reinvestment (which began in October 2017 which increased spread/basis risk) and the recent "easing" of this wind-down starting in May 2019 regarding U.S. Treasuries and August 2019 regarding agency MBS (which should partially reduce spread/basis risk when volatility remains subdued; as I correctly projected markets would experience during the fourth quarter of 2019). This also considers the very recent announcement of the start of another round of "quantitative easing" that includes the Fed specifically purchasing agency MBS (and "rolling over" all principal and interest payments into new agency MBS) which should bolster prices while keeping long-term rates low.

mREIT Sector Recommendations as of 2/21/2020 and 5/29/2020:

Finally, once again using Table 1 above as a reference, I want to highlight to readers what we (myself along with Colorado Wealth Management and his team) conveyed to readers when it came to sector recommendations as of 2/21/2020 (pre sell-off).

As of 2/21/2020, we had a BUY recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) ANH.

As of 2/21/2020, we had a HOLD recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) AI; 2) ARR; 3) CHMI; 4) MITT; 5) GPMT; 6) NRZ; 7) NYMT; and 8) PMT.

As of 2/21/2020, we had a SELL recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) AGNC; 2) CMO; 3) NLY; 4) ORC; 5) DX; 6) EFC; 7) MFA; 8) IVR; 9) TWO; and 10) WMC.

As of 2/21/2020, we had a STRONG SELL recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) CIM; and 2) BXMT.

So, prior to the recent notable sell-off, as of 2/21/2020 I/we had 0 mREITs rated as a STRONG BUY, only 1 rated as a BUY, 8 rated as a HOLD, 10 rated as a SELL (including NLY), and 2 rated as a STRONG SELL. Simply put, out of my seven years of covering this particular sector on Seeking Alpha, this was one of the most "bearish" overall weekly recommendation range classifications I have provided. Investors who "heeded" this advice were, at least, able to "lock-in" some notable gains (as sector valuations "ran up" after positive Q4 2019 earnings) which helped offset subsequent sector/market losses. At this general point in time, this was in direct contradiction to MOST contributors that continually cover the mREIT sector.

Still using Table 1 above as a reference (and including IVR, MFA, and MITT recommendations that are not shown in the table), I want to highlight to readers what we are conveying to subscribers when it comes to sector recommendations as of 5/29/2020 (last week's close).

As of 5/29/2020, we have a STRONG BUY recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above: 1) AI; 2) CHMI; 3) DX; 4) NLY; 5) ANH; 6) CIM; 7) TWO; 8) GPMT; 9) NRZ; and 10) NYMT.

As of 5/29/2020, we currently have a BUY recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) AGNC; 2) ARR; 3) CMO; 4) EFC; 5) MFA; 6) WMC; and 7) PMT.

As of 5/29/2020, we currently have a HOLD recommendation on the following mREIT stock analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) ORC; and 2) BXMT.

As of 5/29/2020, we currently have a SELL recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) IVR.

As of 5/29/2020, we currently have a STRONG SELL recommendation on the following mREIT stocks analyzed above (in no particular order): 1) MITT.

So, as of 5/29/2020 we now have 10 mREITs rated as a STRONG BUY, 7 rated as a BUY, only 2 rated as a HOLD, only 1 rated as a SELL, and only 1 rated as a STRONG SELL. Simply put, out of my seven years of covering this particular sector on Seeking Alpha, this is one of the most "bullish" overall weekly recommendation range classifications I have provided.

Important Note on Recent Market Sell-Off/Panic (And Subsequent Partial Reversal):

As a remainder, and I CANNOT STRESS THIS ENOUGH, my/our BUY, SELL or HOLD recommendation ranges are "matched/paired to" the risk rating classifications of each and every mREIT and business development company ("BDC") stock. My assigned risk ratings, for each mREIT and BDC stock, are provided to subscribers of the REIT Forum. These risk ratings run from a scale of 1-6 (1 has the least amount of risk while 6 has the greatest amount of risk). This is EXTREMELY important to understand BEFORE making any purchase or sale decisions. The previously linked weekly recommendation article, provided near the beginning of this article, provides risk ratings for ALL mREIT and BDC stocks I currently cover.

After dividends are declared for the entire mREIT sector for the second quarter of 2020, I will provide PART 2 of this article taking a look at the recent past and current dividend per share rates and yields for NLY and the company's mREIT peers I currently cover (amongst other metrics). I will also provide my dividend projections for the third quarter of 2020.

Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

Current/Recent mREIT Sector Stock Disclosures:

On 3/18/2020, I initiated a position in NLY at a weighted average purchase price of $5.05 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 1/31/2017, I initiated a position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.10 per share. On 6/29/2017, 7/7/2017, and 12/21/2018, I increased my position in NRZ at a weighted average purchase price of $15.775, $15.18, and $14.475 per share, respectively. When combined, my NRZ position had a weighted average purchase price of $14.912 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/6/2020, I sold my entire NRZ position at a weighted average sales price of $17.555 per share as my price target, at the time, of $17.50 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 17.7% and 41.2%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 20 months.

On 6/29/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.425 per share. On 10/6/2017, 10/26/2017, 11/6/2017, 1/29/2018, 10/12/2018, 6/6/2019, 7/23/2019, 9/5/2019, 3/16/2020, and 4/6/2020 I increased my position in CHMI at a weighted average purchase price of $18.015, $18.245, $17.71, $17.145, $17.235, $16.315, $15.325, $12.435, $8.55, and $3.645 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI position has a weighted average purchase price of $7.735 per share (yes, my last 3 purchases were proportionately large). This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 8/31/2017, I initiated a position in CHMI's Series A preferred stock, (CHMI.PA). On 9/12/2017 and 4/6/2020, I increased my position in CHMI-A at a weighted average purchase price of $25.145 and $10.945 per share, respectively. When combined, my CHMI-A position has a weighted average purchase price of $18.071 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 1/29/2018, I initiated a position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $15.155 per share. On 4/17/2019, I increased my position in TWO at a weighted average purchase price of $13.165 per share. When combined, my TWO position had a weighted average purchase price of $13.825 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/3/2020, I sold my entire TWO position at a weighted average sales price of $15.355 per share as my price target, at the time, of $15.25 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average realized gain and total return of 11.0% and 25.2%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 13 months.

On 3/8/2018, I initiated a position in NYMT's Series D preferred stock, (NYMTN). On 4/6/2018, 4/27/2018, 10/12/2018, 12/7/2018, 12/18/2018, and 12/21/2018 I increased my position in NYMTN. When combined, my NYMTN position has a weighted average purchase price of $22.379 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in GPMT at a weighted average purchase price of $18.155 per share. On 5/12/2020, 5/27/2020, and 5/28/2020, I increased my position in GPMT at a weighted average purchase price of $4.745, $5.144, and $5.086 per share, respectively. When combined, my GPMT position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.233 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 10/12/2018, I initiated a position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $17.105 per share. On 4/17/2019 and 6/3/2019, I increased my position in MITT at a weighted average purchase price of $16.22 and $15.52 per share, respectively. When combined, my MITT position had a weighted average purchase price of $15.946 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 5/11/2020, I sold my entire MITT position at a weighted average sales price of $2.115 per share as my price target, at the time, was surpassed (as MITT's estimated BV as of 4/30/2020 was even lower versus my previously projected (75%) quarterly BV decrease [3/31/2020 versus 12/31/2019]). This was my first "realized total loss" within either the mREIT or BDC sector since I began writing here on Seeking Alpha in 2013. With that said, my proportional allocation in MITT (versus the rest of the mREIT sector) was small.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $17.545 per share. On 9/10/2019, I increased my position in ARR at a weighted average purchase price of $16.785 per share. When combined, my ARR position had a weighted average purchase price of $16.975 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/20/2020, I sold my entire ARR position at a weighted average sales price of $21.045 per share as my price target, at the time, of $20.90 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average non-annualized realized gain and total return of 24.0% and 31.0%, respectively. I held this position, on a weighted average basis, for approximately 6 months.

On 6/3/2019, I initiated a position in IVR at a weighted average purchase price of $15.49 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. On 2/14/2020, I sold my entire IVR position at a weighted average sales price of $17.965 per share as my price target, at the time, of $17.95 per share was surpassed. This calculates to a weighted average non-annualized realized gain and total return of 16.0% and 25.0%, respectively. I held this position for approximately 8 months.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in ANH at a weighted average purchase price of $3.475 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 11/22/2019, I initiated a position in AI's Senior Notes Due 2023 (AIW) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.13 per share ($25 being par). On 3/10/2020, 3/13/2020, and 3/19/2020, I increased by position in AIW at a weighted average purchase price of $23.50, $19.75, and $9.31 per share, respectively. When combined, my AIW has a weighted average purchase price of $14.804 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded.

On 12/31/2019, I initiated a position in AI's Senior Notes Due 2025 (AIC) at a weighted average purchase price of $24.00 per share ($25 being par). On 3/10/2020 and 3/19/2020, I increased by position in AIC at a weighted average purchase price of $23.72 and $8.71 per share, respectively. When combined, my AIC has a weighted average purchase price of $16.182 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all interest received/compounded.

On 1/2/2020, I initiated a position in AI at a weighted average purchase price of $5.57 per share. On 1/9/2019 and 3/16/2020, I increased my position in AI at a weighted average purchase price of $5.59 and $3.25 per share, respectively. When combined, my AI position has a weighted average purchase price of $4.027 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 3/18/2020, I once again initiated a position in AGNC at a weighted average purchase price of $7.115 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

On 4/6/2020, I initiated a position in CHMI's Series B preferred stock, (CHMI.PB) at a weighted average purchase price of $10.65 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested.

Final Note: All trades/investments I have performed over the past several years have been disclosed to readers in "real time" (that day at the latest) via either the StockTalks feature of Seeking Alpha or, more recently, the "live chat" feature of the Marketplace Service the REIT Forum (which cannot be changed/altered). Through these resources, readers can look up all my prior disclosures (buys/sells) regarding all companies I cover here at Seeking Alpha (see my profile page for a list of all stocks covered). Through StockTalk disclosures and/or the live chat feature of the REIT Forum, at the end of May 2020 I had an unrealized/realized gain "success rate" of 83.6% and a total return (includes dividends received) success rate of 89.1% out of 55 total past and present positions (updated monthly; multiple purchases/sales in one stock count as one overall position until fully closed out). I have only 1 realized "total loss" in any of my past/sold positions (disclosed above; MITT). Both percentages experienced another minor-modest increase, when compared to April 2020, as a direct result of the recent partial market rally to counter previous fears/panic surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, in early April 2020, I initiated several new positions and increased several existing positions at attractive-very attractive prices versus pricing as of 5/31/2020. I encourage other Seeking Alpha contributors to provide real time buy and sell updates for their readers which would ultimately lead to greater transparency/credibility. Starting in January 2020, I have transitioned all my real-time purchase and sale disclosures solely to members of the REIT Forum. All applicable public articles will still have my sector purchase and sale disclosures (just not in real time).

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY, AGNC, AI, AIC, AIW, ANH, CHMI, CHMI.PA, CHMI.PB, GPMT, NYMTN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in ARR, BXMT, CIM, CMO, DX, EFC, IVR, MFA, MITT, MORT, NRZ, NYMT, ORC, PMT, REM, REML, TWO, or WMC.



Colorado Wealth Management currently has a position in AGNCO, AIC, ANH, ANH-C, CIM, IVR-C, MFA-C, MFO, NLY, NLY-F, NLY-I, NRZ, NYMTM, NYMTN, and TWO-B.