Investment Thesis

Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) pays a nice shareholder yield, as its business is stable and diversified. The stock is trading at low multiples which indicates a risk-resistant future in the current uncertain economic environment of the pandemic. In this article, I will explore possible opportunities and threats for the company and the stock.

Source: CNBC.com

Business Model

Cisco generates the greatest part of its revenues from infrastructure platforms. In 2019, 58% of the total revenues came from this sector, although it is gradually transforming into a software-based company. Infrastructure platforms incorporate routing, switching, wireless, and data center products that create networking capabilities and transport data. Although the field is mature, the development of an entire technology is bringing new demand to the industry. It is estimated that the router and switch market will exceed $41 billion by 2022, and the sector is expected to improve at 2% CAGR. Certain tailwinds are pushing growth. Mobile operators will likely increase their need for switch and router products as a high concurrence among operators forces them to update their network capabilities aggressively.

As operators make their networks faster, they will spend a large amount on 4G/LTE adoption. Today will be another boom in the sector as 5G developments enter the market. Cisco is trying to become the leader of the pack; management has already announced that the company provides an entire platform for operators to build 5G capabilities and bring 5G services to market.

Another positive contributor to growth is the increasing demand for high-speed Gigabit Ethernet. As companies look for cost-effective ways to connect their data centers, branches, and workers, they will likely increase their ethernet services.

It is estimated that Cisco has a 50% market share in the switching and routing industry. It achieved 48-53% market share during the last 15 quarters and the growing industry will continue to be quite beneficial for the company in upcoming years.

At the same time, management is diversifying by orienting Cisco toward a software-based business. The applications sector is growing its share as well. In FY 2017, this sector represented only 9.5% of revenues, while 2019 showed an increase to 11.1%. Similarly, the security sector was only at a 4.4% share in 2017 but recorded a 5.3% share in 2019.

Source: 10-K Report 2019

The applications industry is related to the infrastructure platforms business, as the software is utilized to provide network and data center platform functions. In the long run, however, we believe the sector will not record higher returns than the main infrastructure platform business.

On the other hand, the company's software business is changing to a more subscription-based model. According to the Q3 2020 presentation, subscriptions amounted to 74% of total software revenue. This trend forms a huge moat around the sector, as consumers become continually more attached to Cisco products.

Source: Q3 Presentation

To sum up, we conclude that although a great trend is appearing in the router and switch industry, the business might experience slow growth, such that we can't expect bombastic returns from the company.

Coronavirus effects

The coronavirus crisis has already impacted the business; in Q3 2020, the company experienced an 8% revenue decline YoY. The most severe impact has been in the infrastructure platforms industry, which declined 15% as a result of businesses postponing their IT infrastructure spending to save for even more turbulent times. A lot of companies will close their doors permanently; thus, we might expect industry disruption in upcoming quarters. Management expects about a double-digit revenue decline for Q4.

The applications sector also recorded a major decline of 5% mainly due to the fact that the sector is largely correlated with infrastructure platforms.

Source: Q3 Presentation

Despite the drop in revenue, management has done a great job in cutting spending. Although revenues dropped 8% in Q3, the bottom line increased by 8%. Management was able to improve gross margin by 200 basis points YoY while operating margin improved 270 basis points. These statistics show that even in long-term disrupted economic conditions, the company is able to maintain its earnings-generating capability - one of the most important considerations for an investor.

Source: Q3 Presentation

Shareholder Yield

The experience of recent years shows that management is inclined to return a great part of its cash flows to shareholders. The company uses dividends and share repurchase tools simultaneously. In the last 7-year period, the shareholder yield averaged 5.5%.

Data by YCharts

Dividends

The company pays a 3.1% dividend, which is considerably higher than the S&P 500's 2.05% average dividend yield. The company has been able to increase dividends in the last 8 years, recording a 13.27% 5-year dividend CAGR. The dividend is relatively safe as the company only pays a 45.8% payout ratio, while the cash dividend ratio is at 40.4%. The operating cash flows are gradually increasing compared to dividends paid, which assures the company's ability to continue increasing its dividends even in a 0 growth case. In this scenario, the company can increase its dividends for 20 years by 5%, while its cash flows might stand flat.

Data by YCharts

Share Repurchases

Besides dividends, the company returns cash flows to shareholders through a share repurchase program. During the recent 10-year period, the company spent 50-70% of its operating cash flows to buy back shares. This has resulted in a sharp drop in shares outstanding. During the recent 20-year period, total shares outstanding dropped by 40%, with an annual average of 4.5%.

Data by YCharts

In 2018 and 2019, the company spent a whopping percentage of its cash flows on a repurchase program. In 2018, it returned more than $18 billion, while in 2019, it returned more than $21.5 billion. Despite the huge numbers, this comes as a result of nonrecurring events, as the company liquidated its large marketable securities. In the 2-year period, more than $37 billion in securities were liquidated, leaving the balance sheet with only $21 billion in short-term investments as compared to 2017's $58 billion result.

On the one hand, the move can be appreciated as the company sold a lot of marketable securities near the end of a decade-long bull market; on the other hand, the company spent considerable cash on buying its stocks at very high prices.

Data by YCharts

Although buying a large amount of stocks in 2018 and 2019 was not a reasonable move, it indicates management's inclination to return its earnings to shareholders. This coin also has a negative side; apparently, management doesn't see opportunities for investment and prefers to returning cash to shareholders. In total in 2018 and 2019, they spent 2-3 times less money on R&D+CapEx+Acquisitions than on dividends and share repurchases.

Risks

A great risk for the company now is the growing US-China trade war. The Chinese router and switch market is expanding rapidly with the rising demand for cloud applications, smartphones and tablet usage, among other fields of interest to enterprise and residential customers. Due to the war, however, Cisco is losing an opportunity to expand its own market share in China, conceding its place to big rival, Huawei.

Cisco has enjoyed a huge gross margin since in 2019, total gross margin stood at 64%. This means that the company receives large sums of money compared to what is spent on producing a product. Considering the huge competition in the industry, we might expect fluctuations and price decreases for Cisco products in upcoming years, which might hit its top line profoundly.

Valuation

The company is trading at rather low multiples. The P/S ratio is at the 3.8 level, which is consistent with the 5-year median result. At the same time, the price to FCF ratio is 13.2, also equal to its 5-year median result. Historically, the stock is at its average level.

Data by YCharts

Generally, it is difficult to value companies like Cisco using the relative valuation model. Its products are unique and the total business is diversified; but for every business sector, there are different rival companies. Thus, I have created a model comparing Cisco with certain of its peers. The model indicates undervaluation as an average intrinsic value standing at $57. This means about a 24% undervaluation and price appreciation opportunity.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

We try to understand how the market values the stock using discounted cash flow models. To calculate the required rate of return, we use a beta coefficient of 0.95, an equity risk premium of 7.7%, and a 0.68% risk-free rate. The inputs show an 8% discount yield for the company.

Using the 2019 OCF of $15.8 billion minus $3.4 billion of 5-year average acquisitions plus a 5- year average CapEx, we get $12.2 billion FCF as a starting point.

Using these inputs, the Gordon Growth formula indicates that the market expects 1.7% perpetual growth for the company. Although the assumption seems controversial, we count on the fact that in the last 10-year period, the company recorded only a 2.6% revenue CAGR. While the sector wasn't yet mature, there was room to grow. Cash flows and earnings rose faster as management found room to cut spending and increase profitability. It might be a sustainable source of growth, so that in the long run, we expect profit to increase in line with revenue growth.

Source: Author's Spreadsheet

Our model indicates that considering a 2% perpetual growth rate, we will see a $48 stock price that approximately corresponds to today's value. Thus, we consider the stock to be fairly valued. Buying the stock today, one might enjoy a 3.1% dividend long term and an approximate 3% buyback yield. The dividends will probably continue on their rising path. At a 2% expected business growth, we might see at least an 8% annual return for the stock. This is quite attractive compared to high-yield bonds' average yields. The 8% yield greatly exceeds US Corporate BB- rated high-yield bonds, which now stand at 5%.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

Cisco operates in a stable and rather mature industry, so it doesn't have much upside potential. The company is generating moats to protect its revenues in a highly competitive market. We think the company will continue its slow growth pattern and expect about an 8% return annually. We consider the stock will perform in line with the market; thus, my rating is Neutral. After all, in today's uncertain and recessionary environment, the stock might be a good stake to protect your investment from possible storms.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.