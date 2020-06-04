I think Teranga should be trading above its net asset value as it has a tier one gold project on its hands.

Introduction

Teranga Gold (OTCQX:TGCDF) owns the Sabodala and Wahgnion gold mines in Senegal and Burkina Faso, respectively. It's an intermediate gold producer with a 2020 production guidance of 345,000 - 355,000 ounces of gold at all-in sustaining costs of $950 - $1,075 per ounce. At the moment, Teranga seems fairly valued at around 0.8 times net asset value (NAV) since most African peers are trading at 0.9 times NAV.

However, these numbers don't tell the whole story as the successful integration of Sabodala with the adjacent Massawa project is set to create a tier one asset on the African continent. This still does not appear to be reflected in Teranga's valuation.

The future Sabodala-Massawa complex

(Source: Teranga Gold)

Sabodala is a relatively large gold mine located in Senegal close to the border with Mali. It has reserves of 2.2 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.33 g/t and is expected to produce around 215,000 ounces of gold at AISC of $900 - $975 per ounce in 2020. The mine has a 4 Mtpa CIL plant, and its remaining mine life is currently around 12 years.

(Source: Teranga Gold)

The adjacent Massawa project, in turn, is one of the best undeveloped high-grade open-pit gold projects in Africa with a reserve base of 2.6Moz at an average grade of 3.94g/t, almost triple the one of Sabodala.

Teranga recently bought a 90% interest in Massawa for $380 million in cash and shares plus a gold price-linked contingent payment which can add up to $50 million.

According to a feasibility study for Massawa as a standalone mine, the net present value of the project is over $800 million at $1,500 per ounce of gold using a 5% discount rate.

(Source: Teranga Gold)

There's free-milling ore at the Sofia deposit and most of CZ, and a refractory portion in the northern part of CZ as well as NZ and Delya. This is why Teranga plans to start with production from Massawa's high-grade deposits, which are expected to be integrated with Sabodala in Q3 2020. The company will need to make some upgrades at the mill due to the high-grade ore, including carbon regeneration, electrowinning and the elution circuit. In order to start mining Sofia, Teranga needs to invest only $5-10 million to extend the existing haul road and build some site infrastructure.

There's a pre-feasibility study underway for the combined gold complex, and I expect it to be completed sometime in 2020. Teranga can achieve significant synergies from the integration of the two projects as it wouldn't have to construct a new mill. However, it would still need to invest around $80 million into the construction of a bacterial oxidation plant to process the refractory ore from Massawa. It will also have to build a gravity circuit for phase two of the project, which should cost around $20-30 million.

(Source: Barrick Gold)

The Wahgnion mine

Teranga recently became a multi-asset gold producer as its Wahgnion mine in Burkina Faso achieved commercial production in November 2019. The mine is located near the border with Ivory Coast and was previously known as Banfora.

(Source: Teranga Gold)

It has reserves of 1.6 million ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.61 g/t and is expected to produce around 130,000-140,000 ounces of gold at AISC of $850-$950 per ounce in 2020. The mine life is 13 years, and average annual production is expected to be around 114,000 ounces at AISC of close to $900 per ounce. I think Wahgnion's mill is much a carbon copy of the Sabodala mill.

In Q1 2020, throughput at Wahgnion exceeded design capacity, and I think the 2020 guidance for the mine can be improved if this keeps up in the second quarter of the year.

Major risks

Among the major risks for gold mining companies are low gold prices, high fuel prices as well as security and regulatory uncertainty.

For Teranga, the smooth integration of Massawa and Sabodala is key for its future, and any delays or technical issues are likely to create doubts whether the company presents a compelling investment opportunity.

Regarding the security situation, I have concerns about Wahgnion as Burkina Faso has been rocked by several attacks from Islamist groups over the past year, as you can see here and here. So far, most of the attacks have been occurring near the borders, but I think it's possible that armed conflicts start to spread in the inner parts of the country over the future.

Looking at liquidity, I think daily trading volumes are relatively low as they usually don't pass 1.5 million shares on all stock exchanges (Teranga is listed on the TSX and the OTC). This means that volatility is relatively high.

(Source: Teranga Gold)

Conclusion

Intermediate gold producers tend to be valued at around 0.9 or 1.0 times NPV, but I think Teranga should be trading above its net asset value as it's close to having a tier one project with the combination of Sabodala and Massawa.

The company can cut most of the initial capex needed for phase one of developing Massawa, thanks to existing infrastructure at Sabodala and focusing on high-grade ore early on in the mine life will maximize free cash flow. Also, a lot of operating synergies that can be realized in the future, including G&A expenses and mining costs.

Overall, I think Teranga looks undervalued at the current gold price and should be worth at least $11 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser. All articles are my opinion - they are not suggestions to buy or sell any securities. Perform your own due diligence and consult a financial professional before trading.