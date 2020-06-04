Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company RusHydro (RSHYY) Management on Q1 2020 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Public Joint-Stock Company Federal Hydro-Generating Company RusHydro (OTCQX:RSHYY) Q1 2020 Earnings Conference Call June 4, 2020 9:00 AM ET

Dmitry Yakovlev - IR Manager

Andrey Kazachenkov - Member of the Management Board, First Deputy Director General

Sergey Beiden - Renaissance Capital

Igor Goncharov - Gazprombank

Sergey Garamita - Raiffeisenbank

Matvey Taits - Sova Capital

Alexey Adonin - Veles Capital

Anastasia Tikhonova - VTB Capital

Vladimir Sklyar - VTB

Dmitry Yakovlev

Dear ladies and gentlemen, thank you for joining us on this call following the release of the consolidated financial results for RusHydro Group for the first quarter of 2020, most recent developments and outlook through the rest of the year.

Participating in the call today is First Deputy CEO [ph], Member of the Management Board, Andrey Kazachenkov as well as line managers from sales, business planning, and operations.

The report and the presentation are available on our website in IR section as well as on the Bloomberg terminal. Please note that some of the information announced during the call may contain projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or future financial performance of RusHydro Group. Please refer to the beginning of the presentation for our full disclaimer.

I will now give the floor to our speaker, First Deputy CEO [ph], Member of the Management Board, Andrey Kazachenkov.

Andrey Kazachenkov

Hello ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for your participation in our conference call. Before I go over the results, I would like to give you a quick update on the COVID-19 situation and its effect on the RusHydro's operations. I'm sure many of you are anticipating this information.

To begin with all our production facilities are operating on schedule. Our investment projects are on track without significant delays or cancellations as well. The majority of personnel is working remotely and our operating personnel is working on rotating shifts.

Emergency Response Teams are constantly monitoring the epidemic status at RusHydro's facilities, subsidiaries, and desolated companies through ongoing collaboration with local sanitary epidemiological authorities.

Today, there has been a limited number of COVID-19 positive cases in RusHydro Group and overall, we do not see any risks of loss of control. I will now cover the main highlights of the first quarter. In terms of output, we had a very favorable first quarter with total production including Boguchanskaya hydropower plant reaching 39 terawatt-hours, an increase of 19.2% over first quarter of 2019. I will talk more about operating results shortly.

In February, we have commissioned Zaramagaskaya hydropower plant 1 in North Ossetia with installed capacity of 346 megawatts. It's built under capacity supply agreements with expected annual contribution revenue at about RUB10 billion.

The Board of Directors approved new investment program for the period of 2020 and 2025. The program is for six-year term and includes four new DPM 2 projects in the Far East with guaranteed return on investment. We have only one project the plant in [Indiscernible] for commission in this year with non-cash impairments affecting first find all year the results for 2020 net profit.

2021 and 2022 will be impairment free in our opinion, with no major project scheduled for commissioning during the period. I would like to highlight that the program is balanced in terms of financial services.

Management's ongoing focus on improving operational efficiency have played out. This quarter our manageable operating costs increased at lower 1.8%, well below inflation. Starting July 1st this year, long-term tariff regulation will be in effect in the Far East contributing to this segment self-sustainability. The mechanisms will be netted [ph] for the next five years and average tariff growth will not exceed 9.9%.

Finally, we have divested our stake in joint stock company, MEK, our company operating in Armenia. Following the transaction, the Group's financial debt has been reduced by $56 million. We no longer have any unhedged foreign currency denominated debt exposure.

Now, let's move over to the results, slides five and six of the presentation please. From production standpoint, the first quarter of the year was very favorable. Total electricity production including Boguchanskaya hydropower plant increased 19%. Our hydropower plant production increased by about 30% on the back of increased water inflows and [Indiscernible].

Water inflows reverse of the hydropower plants on the Volga-Kama cascade were 1.5 to 6.4 times the normal level, inflows to reduced Zhigulevskaya and Kamskaya hydropower plants were at all-time highs historic record.

At the same time, as you see in the slides, electricity production from the less marginal RAO ES East thermal power plants decreased following the rise in hydropower plant production. Favorable production carried over to the month of April as total hydropower plant production was 32% above April of 2019.

Overall, we expect stable production in the second quarter of the year as well with in force to the majority of reserves versus the normal way. In our view, climate change is among the factor behind stronger than expected water inflows. Most importantly, we do not foresee significant volume risks going forward.

Markets overview as presented on slide eight, first quarter spot market price performance came in as expected, favorable hydropower production directly affected spot prices as prices in the first and second price zones decreased 9.4% and 11.2% respectively year-on-year.

Nonetheless, quarter-on-quarter performance has rebounded with prices increasing 4.8% and 12.4% in the first and second price zones, respectively. Once again, I would like to remind the [Indiscernible] a price taker; we are less dependent on power consumption than in essence spot prices than most power generation companies do geographic diversification of our fleet and the role of hydro in the power system. The hydropower plants will produce electricity regardless of the market and economic volatility. As a result, the effect of price is usually counterbalance the production volumes.

Slide nine is self-explanatory. As you can see our tariffs right in line with inflation or higher providing stability to our regulated business in the Far Eastern Federal District. As we have communicated earlier, regulated tariffs outlook will change with introduction of long-term regulation in the Far East starting July 1. This mechanism will be in effect for five years contributing to self-sustainability of our Far East business. Moreover, thanks to long-term tariff mechanism, non-cash impairments on our remaining legacy assets should be low well.

Let's now continue to slide 11 and 12 with our financial results. We had a very favorable first quarter falling stronger than expected operating results aided by stable pricing and low base effects.

Moreover, in the first quarter of the year, electricity production and capacity supplied began as Zaramagaskaya hydropower plant contributing additional revenue and EBITDA in the form of DPM payments.

Consolidated revenue in first quarter 2020 increased by almost 7.5% on high electricity and capacity sales. 70% of revenues came from electricity and capacity sales. The majority of the remaining 30% includes heat and hot water sales and government subsidies in the Far East segment. Overall, cost dynamics remained moderate as operating expenses increase duo inflation and at 2.3% year-on-year. Moreover, thanks to effective cost management, our manageable expenses increased even less at 1.8%. Break down operating expenses is presented on slide 12.

Taking into account all of the above mentioned, our first quarter EBITDA increased by 23.8% year-on-year and reached RUB36.6 billion with a healthy margin of 31.1%, up 4.1 basis points from the first quarter of 2019.

Our hydropower segments EBITDA margins stem as remarkable almost 70% level. Given the nature of the business, RusHydro's role in the power system, the segment has significantly overall production costs as compared to fossil fuel electricity production companies.

The segment contributed 66.4% of the consolidated EBITDA of the Group. Nonetheless, the Far East segment financial performance in the first quarter of 2020 has improved significantly. The segment's indeed they increased 23% year-on-year to RUB10.1 billion where it's EBITDA margin reached 15%.

We have indicated earlier that our consolidated EBITDA margins for the year is expected to be in the range 25% to 30%. As you can see, we're still -- we're well on track to deliver such results, and we will do our best to improve them.

Now, let's go to slide 14 and look at RusHydro's financial position. Effective ruble interest rate stands at 7.3%, while 90% of that has fixed rate. Total debt is 100% ruble-denominated [Indiscernible] first full divestment of Armenian subsidiary.

Weighted average maturity is 2.4 years and our net debt to EBITDA was a comfortable ratio of less than 1.2. Central banks related [ph] strength of lowering the key rate has played an important role as well by reducing the cost of funding and consequently the weighted average cost of capital.

Finally, let us look at slide 15, we see what positive factors that will drive our financial performance in 2020 and improve the long-term outlook for business primarily in Far East.

First, we maintain solid operation outlooks through 2020 on the back of strong operational results of the first quarter in new capacity commissioning. Zaramagaskaya hydropower plant 1 a DPM project will contribute to RUB10 billion to our revenue annually and about RUB8 billion in 2020.

Recently, Nizhne-Bureyskaya hydropower plant and Sakhalinskaya GRES-2 will also contribute to electricity production growth and lower fuel consumption and push our total electricity production above 2019 level. Despite the economic downturn in Russia, we expect stable financial performance in 2020 with revenue growth and EBITDA margin in the range 25% to 30%.

In 2020, we aim to increase installed capacity by 162 megawatts through commissioning of thermal power plant in Sovetskaya Gavan South, we will commission three small hydropower plants in the North Caucasus with combined capacity of 21 megawatt and additional 15 megawatts through modernization.

We have pressed our peak impairment year in 2020 and we'll see significant reductions in impairments as we have only one project left to be commissioned in the year. The company is committed for paying guaranteed dividend level of not less than three year average in accordance with dividend policy.

2021 and 2022, I expected to be impairment-free and dividend growth is expected above the planned level. However, all the decisions regarding dividend are subject to primarily government directives and the approval of the Board of Directors.

Last and not least, I would like to talk about some latest COVID-19 pandemic risks briefly. We have very limited exposure on RusHydro business, delay of payments affects only the retail segment and partially how F of East segment both businesses represent a small share of the Group's EBITDA.

As of the end of April, delays of payments from operations on wholesale electricity and capacity markets increased by RUB835 million or 1.37% of total accounts receivable. Normal level is about 1%.

In our electricity sales retail, RusHydro's subgroup total accounts receivable increased in certain areas by 9% maximum as compared to business plan with delay of payments effect of 5.5%.

Situation reminds me in our Far East business, for example, in [Indiscernible] region, electricity consumption increased following increase of gold production in other regions of the Far East increase of accounts receivable will be partially mitigated by the tariff smoothing mechanism. So, the situation is under control and we hope given the pandemic situation is stabilizing, we will move to the second half of the year with more optimistic results.

So, to sum-up it all, our business remains well-diversified, sustainable and, well-equipped to withstand any temporary economic challenges, including COVID-19. We expect early potential of our business starting to unfold for this year which should spillover into better returns to shareholders and stronger balance sheet.

Our leverage compared to other Russian state-owned companies remain slow and the low rate environment provides us with the opportunity to improve further our debt portfolio and weighted average cost of capital.

Solid first quarter results ongoing improvements in operational efficiency and completion of projects in the Far East presents a positive medium term outlook with focus on shareholder value, transparency and good corporate governance.

We will keep you updated on this and other developments of our conference calls and meetings. On this, I would like to conclude my presentation and move to your questions. Please, you're welcome.

Sergey Beiden

Yes. Good afternoon. Thank you very much for the presentation. I have basically two questions. The first one, if I look at your slide number six, it's written as a title that you expect a stable production in the second quarter this year. On the other hand, if I look at the statistics of the system operator, do see a continuing significant rise in hydro production close to 21%, both in April and May. So, what's your expectation in terms of hydro production for the second quarter of this year? So, that's the first question.

And the second question is do you expect any possible delays for the introduction of new tariff regulation in the Far East, given the current situation, we are currently in and given that it looks like that there are some discussions in terms of a possible tariff regulation changes in the government. And on top of that, you said in the presentation that you expect subsidies for fuel subsidies in the Far East at the same level as in 2019, but we do see quite different dynamics in cost in the Far East this year. So, why don't you expect any changes in the subsidies? Thank you.

Andrey Kazachenkov

Sergey, thank you very much for your questions. So, let's start one-by-one. About hydropower production in the second quarter and this year overall, I referred to the results of the April so its effect. So, April 1 month of the second quarter is well above the blend. It's in trend with the first quarter.

On the -- slide number six, you see the historical trends, as we see what's going on with water, right now, we are pretty much comfortable that we're going to the second half of the year with sealed reservoirs and we will be able to continue to produce significant volumes of the hydro energy.

So, we see second quarter, it's strong and stable. Of course, water and weather are probably only under the gas [ph] control. So, different things might happen. But we started analyzing more and more global warming trends and now we see that probably this changes contributes to more water inflows in different forms into rivers and other water reservoirs.

So, of course, we still need much more time to do the research on that, but given last year and given this year results, we have good perspective in terms of the hydro production.

Your second question about the delay in tariff regulation changes in the Far East. So, final negotiations take place with the federal anti-monopoly service. So, as far as we know now we think that we'll get some results back from the 1st of July subject to the final decision of the government. So, as of now, we're not aware of the delays, but this process is underway. It's under the control of government. So, we'll see how it will be ended in July, and we'll see the results -- the final results.

And subsidies, we expect them at the stable level, they can be a little bit lower due to the reason you mentioned but as you know, some subsidies come to compensate for the previous losses for the previous -- of course, they can be from previous years. So, here the situation is mixed. But as a good guideline, we plan them at a current level. Some fluctuations are possible, but I don't think that it will make a big difference on our final bottom-line for the year.

Sergey Beiden

Great. Thank you very much. Thank you.

Thank you. Next questions from Saito [Indiscernible] from Goldman Sachs. You may proceed sir.

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. Hello. Do you hear me? Not Goldman Sachs but [Indiscernible] as well, actually. Yes, so actually several questions from my side.

Andrey Kazachenkov

Sorry to interrupt you. I also noticed that you were introduced as Goldman Sachs. So, we suggested maybe [Indiscernible] bought Goldman Sachs, but you said no, it's okay. So, we hope you will do it may be in the coming year.

Unidentified Analyst

Let's see. Let's see. Remote work changes things, so we'll see what's going to happen. Okay, so several questions from my site. So, first of all, you presented this wildly discussed tariff initiative for the Far East and you indicated that the tariff growth is to be well -- let's say, at maximum, it should be 9.9%. If I understood it correctly, it's 9.9% a year.

And what I wanted to understand is whether this -- well, let's say that if growth target envisages the compensation off prior period losses and what is the -- well, let's say, the period during which you plan to receive the compensation for prior period losses? This is the first question.

The second question refers to your Far Eastern modernization project. So, actually you incorporated the CapEx related to those projects into your investment plan. Do you now have a final clarity over the rate of return you'll be allowed to earn on these projects? Because actually, this is the second most important point for us. I guess that that's it from my side.

Andrey Kazachenkov

Okay, thank you for your questions. So, 9% level of tariff increase is expected -- not more than 9% level tariffs increase is expected starting from July 1st this year. The tariffs will be established for five years. There are some other compensation amounts of economic value during these five years. So, before final decisions are disclosed, I wouldn't just guarantee that this will come. As mentioned, we have to wait for the final decision of the Federal anti-monopoly service, but our feeling that this decision will improve our financial standing in the Far East. Of course, it will not solve all the problems and it will not make the Far East as profitable as the European part or as the Siberian part or -- as regular thermal plants in this price zone.

But given the current situation, it's -- it can be a good step forward to support our Far Eastern segments. And because it's five year, as you know now, every year we have a new tariff, and it will be a five year tariff. So, if we get some economies, we will be able to keep them.

We are entering this period -- we are probably entering this period with good fuel costs at the start. So, there'll be some compensation for fuel costs historically, this is very important, some rebalancing in between heat and electricity, between electricity and capacity. So, there are some difficult calculations inside this process. But let's wait and see how it will result in the final end. We anticipate some progress here.

Again, I don't want to mislead you and say it will be just another universal business, probably not. But it will be easy, it will be better and combined with our core business, the situation will improve.

Your second question is about rate of return. So, we all know the numbers discussed in the beginning of the regulation process about this project. As of now it's not finalized. Again, let's wait until the decisions are approved. And we'll see the final rates of returns. As of now we don't know the final rates of returns for this project.

Before we get the full documentation on the DPM to mechanisms, we will not start this project. We have to get full documentations of loss -- decrease approved. So, when we have the proper legislation, we will be able to start. Now, we have only projecting of this CapEx projects and we will not go ahead with the CapEx before we understand its projects with guaranteed return on investment.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. Understood. Just one final question from my side if I may. I wanted to clarify the current status of Zagorsk farm storage 2 and well some details. So, actually we've seen that you plan to once again analyze the possibility of, let's say, relaunching the power plant. And I'm just curious what would be the timing and when the final decision is to be made?

Andrey Kazachenkov

Okay, thank you for your question. So, according to the decision of the Board of Directors, we have started to uplift them. The broken part -- the broken unit of the Zagorsk power plant 2, before the start of this works, we did research with international consultants and we did a lot of testing uplift on the testing unit. So, the technology we're using proved that it will be able to uplift their broken unit.

So, now we have started this procedure, the CapEx for this is between RUB3 billion and RUB4 billion. The result of this will be in 2021 and about 2022.

We have to be 100% sure that the problematic units will be in the project condition and their testing must guarantee that it's stable in the long-term. It will not be -- it will not go down again when the station is in operation phase and there are some hydro processes inside. So, only when we have 100% guarantee that the unit is stable in the long-term and the problem is solved, then we will apply to the Board of Directors to start construction works to finalize the whole CapEx project -- the whole Zagorsk power plant 2 project.

So, what does it mean? Now, we have at risk newer amount of investments, RUB3.4 billion, but after that we have a guarantee that we have to go ahead, we still have risks.

At that point, we will make a decision and we will need some more years to complete them, Zagorsk power plant 2. As you know Zagorsk power plant 2 is in the DPM mechanism. So, if the favorable line of events fall, we will recover all the costs including all the construction and reconstruction costs, and we will get the healthy return on investments on the overall project.

But to go ahead with this scenario, we have to achieve the guarantee that the phase 1 of the construction works is complete successfully and we have a guarantee that no further downgrades or shifts of that unit might follow.

So, this situation will be reassessed in 2021-2022. And finally, we will find the way to follow this CapEx project.

Unidentified Analyst

Got it. Thank you.

Igor Goncharov

Yes, thank you very much for the opportunity. Just to follow-up on the regulation in the tariff. Just I'm not sure quite fully understand the idea of the regulation. I mean, you're saying that tariff growth will not exceed effectively 10% -- 9.9% which is clearly much higher inflation. At the same time, try to understand the idea with current subsidies mechanism, its target -- it is targeting to have tariffs not higher than the average tariffs in Russia.

So, if we have this gross of 10% per year in the Far East, it will pretty soon exceed the average levels in Russia because they grow at a slower pace. Could you please explain how these two things fall away?

So, on one hand, I understand you want to keep tariffs lower -- the same low as countrywide. On the other hand, the targeted growth is higher than the countrywide growth. And how -- and also within this mechanism, how the subsidies mechanism will fit, existing subsidies mechanics will fit into this indexation scheme? That's it. Thank you very much.

Andrey Kazachenkov

Thank you very much. I would like to clarify that this expected not more than 9.9% tariff growth will be -- will start from July 1st of 2019 and that doesn't mean that we will have each year 10% growth.

So, this is not what I wanted to convey in this discussion with number a first to the source -- source point of the long-term period. During the next years, the indexation will take place, but I'm not saying it will be 10% each year. So, the mechanics of the tariff regulation is difficult, in a sense, so we have some meetings discussions with our tariff people. So, if you want the specific discussion on tariffs we should organize a separate meeting probably, but then the mechanics is really difficult. So, I try to make it more simple, like very balance in between electricity capacity, heat and electricity, the reconsideration of fuel costs, of repair costs. So, -- but the movement of numbers and mechanics inside is very difficult for those who are not in tariff regulation for the life.

But -- so, to present it to you in a more simple manner, I'm trying to convey that the concept, the trend. The details are more difficult to understand, so about subsidies. So, given that your questions refer that you probably suppose that we got like 50% tariff growth in the Far East for the next five years that would mean that their tariff growth in the Far East goes up and we have to smooth it through this surcharge mechanism.

So, we will have to smooth like 50% Tarff growth, where the amount of tariff growth will be lower and their tariff smoothing mechanism will work as now. So, there are not exceptional increases in tariffs during this period to smooth it in in a different manner.

Igor Goncharov

Okay. Thank you very much.

Sergey Garamita

Yes. Can you hear me?

Andrey Kazachenkov

Yes.

Sergey Garamita

Yes. Once again, congratulations on great results. Actually I have just a very small question on the strong performance of retail business EBITDA wise. So why is that? So what's the rationale behind the terms? Do you expect this throughout the year 2020?

And probably a second small one on the exchange of parties and assets. When do you expect it to build? Do you have any expectations? Thank you.

Andrey Kazachenkov

Okay. Thank you very much for your questions. So the results of the retail business show that we do our best to improve the efficiency of this business. So there is a good team of management at our retail business unit, so they started their efforts a couple of years ago, and now they -- their results come into effect. So this is first quarter the results are good, and given the COVID-19 situation and as I said that most capital debt comes to retail business, we have to go through second and third quarter to understand what the result will be.

We'll do our best to sustain this result, but some risks from COVID-19 situation on retail business is in place. But overall, the result comes as I said from the great effort of retail business unit team. And from the top managers in RusHydro leading them retail business unit. So we are also very glad that we achieved these results for retail business for the first quarter and we’ll do our best to sustain this trend.

Your second question was about the swap of assets in the Far East. So we are in the negotiations with the Sovet Group [ph]. It's difficult to say for, how these negotiations might progress, but they own the first level of management and at the top management level. So we're discussing the details. Let's wait some time and see whether this deal might be complete in the near future or later.

Sergey Garamita

Yes. Thank you. And maybe a small one. You mentioned that you wouldn't start saving CapEx on the modernization program. Before the legislation there are set, and the presentation is done. But where do you -- when do you expect to start the CapEx at least maybe a little bit this year or next year, right? Thank you.

Andrey Kazachenkov

I think not earlier than next year.

Sergey Garamita

Thank you.

Matvey Taits

Hello. Hello, Hi. It’s Matvey Taits from Sova Capital. So, thank you very much for this opportunity and congratulations with a very strong results. So you said in the presentation that you expect 2021, 2022 to be free of impairments. But what about 2020? Can you give us the guidance about like potential impairments for this year? This is first one.

Second one is about your CapEx expectations for this year. In terms of IFRS numbers, how much do you plan to spend on the investments this year, measuring like in IFRS results? And also what's the timing for dividends for 2019? When do you expect the announcements from the Board, when it will be approximately this year, and maybe also on the divestment of the non-controlling stakes and in particular in this Irkutsk region, I think you still have this 40% stake in Irkutsk distribution company. Do you plan to sell it anytime soon? Thank you.

Andrey Kazachenkov

Thank you for your questions. So about impairment, we will probably have an impairment on Sovetskaya Gavan project, if we commission this project this year. We plan to do it and commission this year. As of now, the timing is not changed. To give you the exact number of impairment now, I will not there to do so. And given that the regulation will take place from the 1st of July. So even if we calculate the impairment given the formalrules. There will be some recalculation from the 1st of July probably.

Matvey Taits

Okay.

Andrey Kazachenkov

So let's wait and see what is that. About CapEx on slide number 17, you can see our CapEx program that is approved by the Board of Directors, its maximum level. So if you look back, we always go lower in comparison to the approved level, so this is the maximum level. So all the years before the annual capital between RUB80 billion and RUB90 billion, so I would take these numbers as a good indication in the mid-term of our CapEx.

What else? Dividend, so we are waiting for the final approval for the government and the decision will be taken in our view in June. And about Irkutsk, great company. So, we did have some options to divest this unit in our common projects with the RUSAL Group. And so it was discussed, but given that we stopped negotiations about aluminium projects with RUSAL. So those options are not valid now. So we will have to reevaluate how we should proceed with this subsidiary, of course, it's non-core. And of course, we should think, how to divest that.

But given that we closed negotiations with RUSALs or with RUSAL on new aluminium projects as of now, so those options are not viable at the moment.

Matvey Taits

Okay. Okay. Thank you very much. Just to make it clear on this page number 17, this new investment program. When was it the approved? When this number appears first time? Sorry, yes, I see it. Sorry, yes, it’s March. Yes, it is in March. Okay. Thank you very much, sorry.

Andrey Kazachenkov

But it can. I would like to emphasize these are the maximum numbers so if you take the same approved numbers from the previous five years, and you take the actual spending, you'll see the difference 20% to 30%. And it's not like for one year, it's a trend, it's for each year. So here we submit the maximum to be able to maneuver inside this CapEx program. In the final end, it's usually a much forward.

Matvey Taits

Thank you. And maybe one more question. So now we have this very low like interest rate in Russia as well. So we'll see like small distribution companies raising cash more a like below 6%. So, at what extent do you think RusHydro is able to decrease its average cost of debt by the end of 2020 like in because like the structure like what do you think? Thank you.

Andrey Kazachenkov

So, we have -- so we will go with the market. So, I think you should take the average market numbers and project the lower cost of debt for the year and so, of course, we will raise debt at the most efficient levels, low level, we will see and we will wait for the decision about key rate in June and after each decision we renegotiate with banks, the decrease of the interest rates and they reduce interest rates. So I think we will at monthly annual rate to give you the final number, that because I haven't calculated yet. So I can take it from somewhere. But you know me, I don't want to mislead you. You're an analyst. You, of course, can calculate that even probably better than we can. So all the numbers about our debt are open.

Matvey Taits

Okay. Thank you so much. Thank you.

Alexey Adonin

Hello. Congratulations on good results. I have a couple of minor questions from my side. The first one is connected to VTB forward. Yes, we know that it's been like prolongs till 2025. But still, I'd like to ask maybe we could see some news about this deal quite sooner than in 2025. And what could be a trigger for that? That's my first question.

And the second question is still about CapEx about new modernization projects on Far East CapEx. Can you name one more time, the deadline for like capacity payments? When will we get the formula or the return rate or some decree from the government, which will stay the concrete capacity payments for this project? Thank you.

Andrey Kazachenkov

Thank you very much for your questions. So about modernization, we're anticipating the final document this year. And we're all waiting for them this year to go ahead with this project going forward to the next year.

About VTB forward, as of now, no discussions about prepayment of this financial instrument or pre-settlement of that is effective when from the cost side. So as you know that cost of this instrument is key rate plus one minus dividend. So if you calculate that, so it's very more than a cost of funding. So, what might be the trigger to go ahead with the VTB forward, economic reasons? So if we have a good share price and other economic reasons to go ahead with the discussion with the VTB, how to change the structure, we'll do that. But as of now, no, no such plans are discussed.

Alexey Adonin

Okay. Thank you.

Anastasia Tikhonova

Hi. Yes. Hello, thank you for the opportunity to ask questions. Actually, most of the key ones were already answered. So just a few one please, also a follow-up on the forward actually in the first Q numbers that we see relatively small interest payments sort of form out actually some 300 I think while were usually --

Andrey Kazachenkov

Anastasia, I'm sorry to interrupt you. Some problems with connection maybe. So we don't hear you, just speak to the microphone please. It was very, very -- not.

Anastasia Tikhonova

Thank you. Now is better now? Is it better now?

Andrey Kazachenkov

Yes.

Anastasia Tikhonova

Thank you. Sorry for that. So a small question on forward, in first Q number we see a very small interest payment as part of forward usually you have payment that is three or four times higher. Could you please explain the reason why it is so soon in the first quarter? Secondly, you also have some nice contribution for us to open your plan in swap. Could you please elaborate what it relates to? And the third question is about the full year Far East subsidy you expect so there was a nice growth in the first quarter while for full year 2020 you were guiding for some RUB40 billion subsidy, so what are the current expectations? Thank you.

Andrey Kazachenkov

Okay. So let's start from the end, subsidies for 2020 should be in line with subsidies for 2019. You asked about some swap differentials in the financial statements, if I got your question correctly. So we have a swap on yuan Eurobond. So we hitched yuan exposure to rubles. So for us, the final payment is in rubles. And there are probably sound interim fluctuations inside periods. So there might be some effects inside this period, but in the end, this is the ruble exposure for us and no, no, no foreign exchange is here at all.

About forward, as I know we paid your payments. If you give me a couple of minutes because our guys work remotely, I can connect to them and ask what's the reason we pay less, but less not more, but no extra ordinary reasons for that. So we pay on schedule on this contract. So if it's important I will need two minutes to get the answer to your question, more exact answer. Anastasia --

Anastasia Tikhonova

No problem, I'll probably just -- you know I can follow-up later on. So thank you.

Andrey Kazachenkov

Okay. Dmitry, will get back to you.

Igor Goncharov

Yes. Thank you very much. Just a couple of follow-up question from strategic investments and on the dividends. On the investments Sovetskaya Gavan, you said, you prefer to be commissioned for this year, are we talking about the end of the year or somewhere before that? Because -- and previously I think you were talking about middle of the year. So, when approximately the station -- you expect the station to be completed or is there any risk that it may be moved to the 2021?

And the second question on the CapEx, again new CapEx program the slide number 17 which you said it's kind of the higher south high bond for possible range. If we take 2020 you have RUB109 billion of which RUB13 billion basically for modernization project, you mentioned that you are not planning to do investment something like renovation this year, so if we take out RUB13 billion out of RUB109 billion and get to RUB95 billion probably is it the number RUB95 billion is it the number that we should look at for this year of investments, including VAT, or would it be a lower number?

And also, now question number three on -- three on the dividends. I mean, you have a slightly different policy, which we know pretty well. Do you ever consider kind of removing the non-monetary adjustments from the dividend from the base of calculation of the dividends? As for example, a large state company Gazprom has done in its new dividend policy. In this case, the situation with dividends would become much more predictable and the issue with some impairment would disappear, would become irrelevant, basically? That's it. So, two questions on investments and one on dividend. Thank you.

Andrey Kazachenkov

So, Sovetskaya Gavan, they are discussing September, something like that. So, and as far as I understand, there are some COVID-19 effects on the construction process in terms of logistics. So, some months of the year logistics was limited, people were limited to move freely in the Russian Federation. So that took some effect on the condition times, so we still hope to commission this project and plan to commission this project in 2020. But now our construction people are discussing September. So we'll see how the situation goes forward.

In terms of CapEx, with -- as far as I understand in 2020, the number we see on the slide 17, we have modernization program of Hydro business as well. So it's not this is that is it today deduct. So we don't have investments for Far East segment this year. So I answered to Matvey, I would take the average factual CapEx spending for the last couple of years it's something RUB80 billion, RUB90 billion and I would take this number as a good indication for this year. So previous year, the year before previous are good indication for what we plan to spend.

And about dividends, I think we discussed this question during the last call. So thank you for your question for your proposal. So we have approved dividend policy as of now, and we keep on working ahead, so we'll see what happens. So as of now, we work according to our approved documents.

Igor Goncharov

Thank you very much. Very clear.

Vladimir Sklyar

Yes. Hello. Congratulations on your strong results, very impressive. I have few questions. So first of all about the situation with non-payments, you mentioned that from what you see right now it's all within 4% or 5% reduction of payment discipline in the areas where your company operates. I have two questions.

First of all, if let's imagine the current 5% of non-payments will last until the year ends, if there is such scenario, which will materialize. How do you expect to cover the working capital gap? Do you plan to use your own available resources or your -- you would be looking for government programs which will tackle the non-payments to extend, if government programs are fine with you, do you see any risks to your ability to pay dividends in the future? That's my first question.

My second question is about your sentence on impairment free 2021, 2022. So, besides Sovetskaya Gavan, there are no other impairments, which you expect to happen in 2021 2022, am I correct in understanding that? So, you will not be revaluing your PP&E using new GCF and using new assumptions and so on and so forth, right? So, only Sovetskaya Gavan is the only viable impairment charge in the next essentially 36 months.

Next one is about Sovetskaya Gavan you mentioned that there are some logistics issues arising from currency and measures imposed in the region of construction. We already see some other companies like Unipro moving the commissioning of their projects by as much as three months, either a chance that's Sovetskaya Gavan might fall into 2021, or you're certain that this will be completed in the current year?

And finally, final question more general one, but good chance to demo projects, what what's your view on the latest? Are you comfortable with current shareholder structure? Are there any thoughts about potentially splitting the assets into aluminium smelter and hydro plants and consolidated as it seems it's right now in obviously a much more profitable stage maybe it is time to consolidate that asset into your own financial. Thank you very much.

Andrey Kazachenkov

Vladimir, thank you very much for your questions. You are a gentleman -- you are a gentleman, let the lady first. And now came up with some additional very interesting question. Thank you.

So, about non-payment as I mentioned, for RusHydro, main aberrations their payment is 1% -- 1.5% so this is very close to the normal level and we are -- we have passed April and May. So we understand that during this month, nothing tragic has happened yet. So, we don't know how the situation will progress. But the first forecast that their no-payments will be 10, 15 and more to send given the crisis and the pandemic situations business realize -- have not realized. So, even if we have some partial amount payments for the certain parts of the group, we are very well equipped to withstand this credit situation. So, we have a financial stability we have good liquidity. So, we will overcome this situation.

In terms of applying for the state support, we are state owned company, so we have the direct access to the government in case we need it. As of now, we don't need it. So the company's stable, is profitable, is aggregating with very efficient developers you see. So I don't think that these aspects could lead to the negative changes in dividend payments. So we don't anticipate such changes. So, and I hardly can forecast the negative changes that can make the situation much worse.

So, of course, if we imagine the furious second wave for their pandemic situation, but as we look at the current situation now, wherever financial markets, our financial results, wholesale markets electricity, electricity consumption, you will be surprised but in the Far East, the electricity consumption is still growing in certain area at least.

So, our assets and our business model are very strong to withstand these difficulties and will not affect our dividends and financial results. [Indiscernible] commission in this year or next year as you imply, if we are informed by our CapEx people. They plan to commission this of CapEx project this year, they're discussing September, it can be plus/minus September. I cannot guarantee that we will be on September 1st of 2020, but official information that this will happen this year.

Of course, construction is a very difficult process. And there are some risks involved. So, we cannot guarantee that no risks will realize, but official information and Dario information from the most recent meetings with our CapEx people is that the plan is this year September or around that.

And about Burma [ph], as of now, no discussions of the split of this project or any changes to this project. To have a dream -- we have a dream, but to as you discover that of course, there hydro business is our core business; the aluminium business is non-core so we know how to operate hydro business presented like a dream, of course, we would like to concentrate on our core business and this is what we do in our strategy.

But as of now, the reality is that no discussions and no real plans to split it to divest or to change the ownership structure. If we see the window for such opportunity, we will discuss it internally and we will discuss it to -- with the state, with the government and we will proceed as the government approaches. But as of now the project is stable.

And the impairment -- yes, and Vladimir, I just missed a part of your question, and I'm sorry. So, if Sovetskaya Gavan is commissioned as we anticipate in 2020, there will not be major impairments in 2021 and 2022. And you can model in different ways given this information.

Vladimir Sklyar

Yes, yes. Thank you very much. Thank you.

Operator

Andrey Kazachenkov

Let me add some final comments. Thank you very much for your questions, for your interest in RusHydro. So, we did our best to present you the best result possible that we have from the first quarter. All management team is focused to continue the good performance of the RusHydro Group and to provide the results to our shareholders and investors.

So, we trust in RusHydro and we hope that you will do it with us. So we provided some proofs of our solid position in our presence in RusHydro with this result. Thank you very much and we go ahead with our work. We wish you to stay healthy and to stay healthy for your family members and for all the community around. So, thank you very much for your support. We're with you.

