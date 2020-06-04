It's been just under 6 months since I wrote about Illinois Tool Works (ITW), and the shares have had a tumultuous ride in that time. They are up slightly since then, compared to a 1.5% loss for the S&P 500. Since the company has obviously posted results since then, I thought I'd look in on the name again. In particular, I want to judge whether the dividend is safe at the moment. I'll also review the stock as a thing distinct from the actual business, because I am of the view that the more an investor pays for a stream of future cash flows (i.e. a "stock"), the lower will be their subsequent returns. I'll also offer an update on the short put trade that I recommended in my previous piece.

For those who can stand neither the suspense, nor my writing, I'll come directly to the point. I think this is a fine company, and I think the dividend is very well covered. The problem now, as back in December, is that the shares are overpriced in my view. They are trading for a very similar multiple now as they were at the end of last year, in spite of a significant deterioration in the business. That's unjustified in my view, and I therefore recommend avoiding the name or selling. I'll expand on my reasoning below.

Financial Snapshot

Before I spend some time looking at the long-term trends here, I will focus on the short term. Like many companies, ITW has removed guidance for the full year as a result of the impact of COVID-19, but they have stated that they expect a revenue decline of between 30-40% in Q2. The company believes that it will achieve ~$200-$400 million in operating income and $500 million of free cash flow for the quarter. In other words, investors should expect poor financial performance for the rest of this year at least.

Stepping back and looking more broadly, the financial history here has been impressive in some ways. In spite of the fact that both revenue and net income have been on slow decline for years, the company has managed to increase both earnings per share and dividends per share. Since 2014, the former has grown at a CAGR of 8.8%, and the latter has grown at a CAGR of about 15.5%. These improvements are the result of buybacks and dividend increases, obviously. Over the past 6 ¼ years, management has spent about $13 billion on stock buybacks, and has spent over $6 billion in the form of ever growing dividends. I think these dividends are of significant importance to investors here, and so I'll spend some time writing about them.

Dividend Sustainability

I think the question of whether or not a particular dividend is sustainable is of critical importance to investors, and so I want to spend some time focusing on that question. In order to judge the sustainability, I compare the size and timing of future financial obligations with the company's resources. In the following table, I've outlined the timing and approximate size of the company's upcoming obligations. I write "approximate", because capital expenditure is imprecise. For instance, there is no explicit mention of "capital expenditure" in neither the company's most recent 10-K, nor any of the presentations done in 2020. I've derived my "CAPEX" figure of $329 million by averaging the last three years of expenditure on additions to plant and equipment (found on the cash flow statement). This isn't meant to be scientifically precise. It's more about getting a sense of whether the company can meet its obligations or not. Please note that the following figures are in millions of dollars.

Against these obligations, the company has cash on hand of just over $1.4 billion, and an additional undrawn revolving credit facility of $2.5 billion. This suggests to me that the firm has more than enough liquidity to cover the next few years, so I conclude that the dividend is quite safe at current levels.

The Stock

There's only so many ways to say the same thing, and even fewer ways to frame something as dry an idea as the relationship between price and value. For that reason, I need to apologize yet again to my regular readers for showing my tendency to repeat myself. There is a (very strong) relationship between a stock's valuation and subsequent returns. This means that a great business can be a terrible investment at the wrong price, and a troubled company can be an excellent investment at the right price. To be absolutely clear "right price" equals "cheap price" in my estimation.

I judge whether a stock is cheap or not in a host of ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. Simply, I look at the ratio of stock price to some measure of economic value like free cash flow, earnings and the like. In my previous article, I made much of the fact that the shares were overpriced, given that they were well ahead of their long-term average P/E multiple. At the time, the P/E multiple was about 23, and the ratio has hardly budged since, per the following.

While a P/E of 23 might have been justified when I last wrote about the company, this valuation seems quite stretched at a time when the company is forecasting a significant decline in revenues.

In addition to looking at simple ratios of price to some value, I want to try to understand the market's current assumptions about a given company's future. In order to do this, I turn to the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they might isolate the "g" (growth) variable in a standard finance formula to work out what the market must be assuming about the future. Applying this methodology to ITW at the moment suggests that the market is forecasting a growth rate here of about 6.5%. I consider this to be a fairly optimistic forecast, and for that reason I can't recommend buying the shares at current levels.

Options Update

In my previous article, I suggested that investors should eschew the shares because of valuation concerns, but I recommended selling June 2020 put options with a strike price of $140. At the time, these were bid-asked at $2.40-$2.60. I wrote five of these puts myself, and was exercised at a net price of ~$137.60. Now that I'm the proud owner of (rather a lot of) Illinois Tool Works, it's necessary to work out what to do with the shares. Given that I consider the shares overpriced at the moment, it would make little sense for me to write covered calls, as the income received wouldn't necessarily offset any losses incurred on the share price. In addition, I haven't been able to find short puts that offer an adequate combination of decent premium and reasonable strike price on this name. For that reason, I'm not going to enter another options trade, and will instead sell my shares. I hope I haven't disappointed my regular readers who I imagine are always excited to learn which short put I recommend this time. Unfortunately, there are none at the moment. If the shares drop in price as I suspect they will, I'll revisit the options market and may make a trade recommendation then.

Conclusion

I continue to think Illinois Tool Works is a fine company and that the dividend is well protected, in spite of the immediate slowdown in business. In addition, I think management has treated shareholders reasonably well over the past several years. That said, investors access the future cash flows of a given company via the stock, and the price of the stock moves up and down according to forces that have little to do with the underlying company. A compelling case could be made to suggest that these shares have risen because of the actions of central bankers, and in my view that's not sufficient reason to buy. For that reason, I can't recommend buying these shares at these levels. Normally, I would recommend selling puts at this point, but the premia on offer are too thin in my view. Thus, I have nothing to do but to sell my shares and wait for them to drop in price or for short put premia to become attractive again. I think price and value can remain unmoored for some time, but will eventually meet. I think investors would be wise to sell now before price drops to match value here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ITW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Although I own 500 shares at the moment, I'll be unloading these over the next few days.