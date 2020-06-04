Take profit now and watch for company's quarterly earnings to be announced on June 11th. It will be the first quarter affected by COVID-19 and will help to reassess FY2020.

60% of company's revenues are in-store sales, the segment which has been virtually closed for the past 2,5 months. It would take doubling of online sales to compensate for it.

LULU's stock has surged past its pre-COVID highs of $276/share, but the world has changed since then. It will hurt not only 2020 results, but will have long-term consequences.

Lululemon's share price more than doubled since it's low on March 16 from $139/share to $300/share and exceeded its pre-COVID highs, while S&P 500 return was 28% for the same period. Now is the good time to take profit on the stock ahead of its earnings announcement, which will show the first impact of COVID-19 on sales and the bottom line.

The reason for the share price recovery to pre-crisis levels are the expectations from the investment community that Lululemon will profit from WFH policies as the customers will buy more athleisure wear through its online distribution channels.

Can online sales compensate for store closures?

Lululemon's stores were closed in China in February and in Europe and the US (its largest market, accounting for 72% of sales) on March 16. As the stores started to open up in China, the company announced only on May 22nd the gradual opening of the stores in Europe and the US. It means that for half of this quarter (Feb-May) the shops remained closed. Can it be compensated by online sales?

Online sales amounted to 33% of company's revenues in 2019. A simple math would mean that in order to reach the pre-covid sales level the Lululemon would need to double its online sales.

In my view it is unrealistic to expect online sales to double in the past 3 months. Let me give you a personal example. Like everyone, I've been staying home and working from home since mid March. During this time I did buy several home-wear items (none of them from Lululemon) and though I do sports regularly, I didn't buy any sports apparel during this time. Overall, my consumption shrank to a minimum in the last three months. What about you? Did you keep your "normal" consumption for apparel during this time?

On a national level, US Census bureau estimates 16,4% drop in retail sales in April, after the initial drop in March. The situation might improve in May as the economies start to reopen, however it will be too late to save Lululemons quarter. Therefore, I do expect a significant drop in company's sales for the quarter.

EBIT will be hurt by the crisis as well

Online sales provide a significantly higher profit margin than in-store sales, since when selling the goods online the company saves on store rent, salaries for sales personnel and associated expenses.

The company has not given any guidance for 2020. In the same quarter last year the company delivered EPS of $0,74 and $96,6m in net income. For this quarter the EPS consensus estimate is $0,25, meaning $32m in net income. I believe the company will struggle to remain in the black this quarter, and the earnings will miss the consensus estimates. Therefore, it would be wise for Lululemon investors to take profit ahead of the quarterly earnings announcement and invest again at a lower level in the future.

Another point to mention is the departure of LULU's CFO, which was announced on April 16th. The news have been largely ignored by the market, however, the skills of a strong finance team might prove to be very handy in times when companies scrap for cash.

From the Balance Sheet as of Feb 2, we know that the company had about $1,1bn in cash and no debt. The company did not announce any plans to take out debt, but it did announce that it planned to pay all employees salaries, even as the stores remained closed. From the Q4 2019 results, the LULU'S COGS in the quarter amounted to $590m and SG&A to another $390m, or $0,9bn in total. It means, should the company rely only on its cash during the quarter of Feb-Apr 2020, it's cash reserves would be virtually depleted by the quarter end. In order to hold on to cash, one of the techniques the companies have used throughout the corona-crisis was to hold on to their cash and not to refund money for the goods returned immediately. There are traces of this practice in the comment sections from company's social media pages.

Marketing is brilliant

Lululemon is known for their legendary $100 leggings and direct to consumer marketing. The company is very responsive when it comes to customer needs and product feedback. Before the crisis that company had additional bonding with customers through the yoga classes held at company stores during after hours. During the corona-crisis that company expanded on Home Workouts section of their website and on social media. The surge in home workouts is one of the reasons why company's stock performed so well since March.

If you read through the comments section on social media pages, you'll see any overwhelmingly positive response for the product, which is being praised for how it fits and its "butterly" feel. This positive customer feedback is Lululemon's biggest strength, which justifies a somewhat higher price compared to competition. Higher product price translates into higher margins and higher price per share, as shown in the DCF model in the next section.

DCF Analysis Pre- and Post-COVID

Let's start by looking at the DCF model assumptions pre-corona: sales growth of 21% in 2020 and slowing down to the 2% perpetual growth in year 10. By that time Lululemon would triple its revenues to $12bn p.a., which is way more than adidas doubling its revenues in 10-years time or Nike increasing its revenue by 60% in ten years time. But we are starting from a lower basis, so let's assume its feasible.

On EBIT we assume that Lululemon starts with its margin of 22% that double the industry average and then it slowly converges to industry average of 11% by year 10.

As for other parameters, we assume 28% effective tax rate from the past year going forward and company's guidance for CAPEX, which will gradually reduce as the company approaches maturity.

Lululemon's balance sheet remains debt free forever and we discount the future cash flows with 5,5% WACC, increasing to 6% for terminal value.

That will lead us to the fair price per share of $146 as well as 50% downside to the current share price.

Source: Analyst's estimates, company's data

The company shares have been trading along those numbers at the beginning of 2019 or during the recent sell off in March 2020.

Now, what will be the impact of COVID-19 on this valuation?

Given that the stores in the US have been closed for more than 2 months in March-May this year, and now are opening at a limited capacity, let's assume that the company loses 2 months worth of sales for the year and will finish the year with $3,3bn in revenues. That will leave around $200mn in EBIT in 2020, reducing the EBIT margin to 6%.

Best case post-COVID-19 scenario: Assuming that in 2021 Lululemon would be able to carry on with its expansion strategy, and that the company will be able to deliver $5,8bn in revenues in 2021 (staggering 75% growth rate compared to 2019) and 1,1bn in EBIT in 2021, the fair share price according to the DCF model amounts to $139 per share.

As you might notice, this is a very optimistic scenario. The point I would like to make here is that Lululemon shares at $276+ per share have been overpriced before COVID-19 and in the best case scenario, the effect of COVID-19 will be -$7 dollar per share ($146 (pre covid) -$139). In the next scenario I will adjust the future growth to account for a long-term effect of COVID-19.

Realistic post-COVID-19 scenario: 2021 revenues will amount to $4,1bn, due to corona slow down in 2020 and will grow at 10% CAGR till year 10. EBIT margin in 2021 will recover to 2019 levels (22%) and EBIT for the year will sum up to $910mn. This scenario will result in a fair share price according to DCF of $105 per share.

Source: Analyst's estimates, company's data

Bull's story that I would like to address: corona crisis will pass, but the fitness and athleisure trends are here to stay. The advocates of this story suggest that the dip in 2020 revenues and EBIT cause by COVID-19 doesn't matter, since the company will come out stronger to benefit from the long-term trend in athleisure, meaning wearing leggings and sportswear not only to the gym but also at home and even for going out.

The problem with this thesis is, that even if long-term growth continues, Lululemon, as many other companies will be set back by 2020 slow down. Here's the graph of company's projected revenues per year before COVID-19 and taking into consideration the impact of COVID-19. Lululemon will lose about a third of its revenues post-COVID-19 due to the dip in 2020.

Source: Analyst's estimates, company's data

Let's assume that Lululemon has been fairly priced before the crisis at $260 per share. Today, since the company loses more than one year of growth in its revenue, it would translate in at least 11% discount to the pre-COVID-19 price or $230 per share.

Conclusion

Take profit now and watch for company's quarterly earnings to be announced on June 11th. It will be the first quarter affected by COVID-19 and will help to reassess FY2020 and long-term forecast.

Lululemon is everyone's darling right now and the share price is at $300 per share as the investors are betting on the strong sales growth post-COVID-19. However, the assumptions underlying current valuation are too optimistic and will call for share price correction in the future.

Watch for the dip in share price below $230 to reinvest into the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.