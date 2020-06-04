The company has a well-known product and name that generates revenue growth year after year but not at a level that should earn its shares such a premium valuation.

I have continued my long wait to add shares of the WD-40 Company (WDFC) to my portfolio. Being a user of their product and a fan of buying what you know as an investment style, I always liked the steady revenue growth the company had. However, I never liked that the company generates a significant amount of revenue from one product line. Management has stayed true to its roots and just focused on what has grown the company to its current size. Because of this, the company has performed well and has not veered off course. However, this also enhances risk by being overly dependent on one product line for a majority of revenue. While I would love to have shares in my portfolio, I would only add them at a reasonable price.

Performance Overview

The company recently reported earnings that missed on both the top and bottom line.

This kind of performance should have been expected with the economic shutdown just taking place towards the end of the quarter. It is also presumably going to be notable in the next quarter as well. The effects of the economic shutdown are still unknown as well as how long it will last. The sales drop was attributed to a 31% drop in sales in its Asia Pacific division. This is something investors should pay attention to as the next quarter will see the effects of the U.S. shutdown. While the Americas segment actually saw an increase of 7% in the quarter, being the largest division for the company, the coming quarter is likely to be uglier. About 47% of the company's sales come from the Americas segment and only 11% comes from Asia Pacific. This type of performance and the expected weakness ahead should leave investors concerned and leaves me wondering why shares are only 10% off their all time high.

One of the key things I like to review is, if I could purchase the whole company, would I. And, while I would certainly love to own the company's products, I couldn't justify spending $2.6 billion before debt, just to generate an annualized income of what amounted to $56 million in 2019. The payback period would just be too long especially when considering growth is not significant.

Taking a look at the balance sheet, we see how the company is doing financially.

The current cash position of $30 million is low, but is plenty considering the company only has long-term debt around $61 million.

The company paints its long-term revenue growth target barring any setbacks to be for $700 million in revenue in 2025.

This is not that significant when considering where the shares currently trade and that this is 5 years away from potentially being realized. If we consider the same after tax net income margin, the company will be earning roughly $80-90 million on this revenue. That still does not justify even the current valuation.

Furthermore, the company is targeting most of its growth to come from abroad which has been experiencing an economic slowdown and was exaggerated by the recent pandemic.

If they can achieve their target despite the slowdown, the company expects a CAGR of 8%. This is attractive, but not worth the current 45x estimated forward earnings the shares are trading for.

As we can see, gross margins have been healthy but steady. This indicates little more profit growth can be expected.

The company will continue to face cost pressures in more cases than not. Increased labor costs, increased freight costs, and increased warehousing costs will make it harder to grow margins. However, as we can see below, the company attributes about 35% of the cost of production being due to petroleum based products. With the recent decline in oil prices this can only be expected to improve margins.

Should the price of oil rise, it could significantly impact margins as it is the greatest input cost behind the products it sells. This is something for investors to keep in mind as a key risk going forward. It also paints the picture of why an acquisition would be ideal.

With this year likely being a wash in growth, and an economic recovery only beginning next year, the roadmap to 2025 will likely be a rough one. Investors should not have higher expectations for better result as they will likely be let down. But as we stated before, even if the company can hit its goal, the earnings will be less than double they are now without significant share repurchases. Presuming the company can earn about $7 per share, at today's share price that would leave shares trading at a 29x multiple.

Valuation

While WD-40 is certainly a great brand champion, that does not mean investors should ignore the valuation.

Comparing the company to the acquisition target, we see a higher P/S and forward P/E despite slower growth. Compared to another small consumer products company known as Church & Dwight (CHD), the company trades at loftier valuations and even offers the lowest dividend.

There is not much justification for such a premium to the shares. There is no significant growth, and management itself has not predicted for more than 63% growth in revenue in the next 5 years which seems unattainable given recent events. Also, the company has only managed to grow revenue 10% total in the last 5 years, so how it really plans to accelerate this rapidly is not well known. Should these results not be met, then investor sentiment might start to change.

Even when looking at the historical valuation, for the last 5 years, we see shares are pricey.

Source: Morningstar

The company trades at a higher P/S, forward P/E, P/CF, and P/B than it has on average for the last 5 years. All this signals that the shares are priced for more than perfection and are probably overvalued. I prefer to add shares when undervalued and would look for a 10-15% discount from the 5-year average for a share price of $130 or less to start a position.

Conclusion

While WD-40 Company has been a steady grower, and given investors great returns over the last few years, the shares are currently too expensive for a new position. Unless the company makes a transformative acquisition, the growth goals it has in place may be hard to accomplish, considering the economic cycle and recent events. Even if they can hit these goals more than half a decade away, shares don't offer much if any upside at all. I would look to add shares on a major pullback that offers a discount to the average valuation. Currently, shares are not a buy for me at this time.

