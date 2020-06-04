In A Key Move, Treasuries Continue Moving Lower (Technically Speaking For 6/4)

The Treasury market continues to sell off in a positive development for the bulls.

The Bank of Canada maintained rates at 0.25% and noted that the Canadian economy is in a sharp contraction.

The Bank of Canada maintained interest rates at 25 basis points (0.25%). The statement contained this assessment of the Canadian economy:

In Canada, the pandemic has led to historic losses in output and jobs. Still, the Canadian economy appears to have avoided the most severe scenario presented in the Bank's April Monetary Policy Report (MPR). The level of real GDP in the first quarter was 2.1 percent lower than in the fourth quarter of 2019. This GDP reading is in the middle of the Bank's April monitoring range and reflects the combined impact of falling oil prices and widespread shutdowns. The level of real GDP in the second quarter will likely show a further decline of 10-20 percent, as continued shutdowns and sharply lower investment in the energy sector take a further toll on output. Decisive and targeted fiscal actions, combined with lower interest rates, are buffering the impact of the shutdown on disposable income and helping to lay the foundation for economic recovery. While the outlook for the second half of 2020 and beyond remains heavily clouded, the Bank expects the economy to resume growth in the third quarter.

All recent central bank statements follow the same script:

1Q20 growth was weak 2Q20 growth will be historically low Growth will resume in 3Q20 The outlook is clouded.

Canada is more oil and export dependent than most other developed countries, so its recovery may be slower.

Germany has approved a stimulus plan:

Germans will receive 300 euros, or about $336, per child, pay less tax on daily items and be charged less for electricity, under a €130 billion, or about $146 billion, stimulus plan agreed to by Chancellor Angela Merkel's government.

Germany is a notoriously tight-fisted country; it led the successful fight against a Greek bailout after the Great Recession. If it is opening its fiscal wallet, you know the situation is dire.

The ECB announced several new initiatives to support the EU economy:

First, the Governing Council decided to increase the envelope for the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP) by €600 billion to a total of €1,350 billion. Second, we decided to extend the horizon for net purchases under the PEPP to at least the end of June 2021. Third, the Governing Council decided to reinvest the maturing principal payments from securities purchased under the PEPP until at least the end of 2022. Fourth, net purchases under our asset purchase programme (APP) will continue at a monthly pace of €20 billion, together with the purchases under the additional €120 billion temporary envelope until the end of the year. Fifth, we intend to continue reinvesting, in full, the principal payments from maturing securities purchased under the APP for an extended period of time past the date when we start raising the key ECB interest rates,

These are very large increases in central bank support for the economy. This is also not the end of the line; the ECB still has room to add more.

Let's take a look at today's performance tables:

Yes, most equity indexes were down. But the largest drop was the 0.72% decline in the QQQ, which really isn't that much. More important is the continued decline in the long end of the Treasury curve.

Financials and industrials continue to rally. Notice that defensive sectors are again at the bottom.

Today's price action was very muted. Here's the 1-minute chart of today's SPY:

The index spent most of the day underwater and trending lower. But the loss was minimal - it was only down a few points.

The big news is the continued sell-off in the long end of the Treasury market. Let's start with the TLH's 30-day chart:

It continued to move lower today, which is better illustrated on its daily chart:

The chart has printed a second downward bar. Also notice the large increase in volume today, indicating more sellers are taking profits.

The TLT has the same pattern:

The TLT continued to move lower today on the 30-day chart...

...which is clearer on its daily chart.

This is actually a very important development. Until now, we were getting conflicting messages from the markets: the bond market was recessionary which meant that the stock market was acting like growth was around the corner. If the developments over the last two days continue, we can say that the Treasury market blinked.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.