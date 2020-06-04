The market is pricing the complete demise of the business, but here's why we do not believe in this doom and gloom scenario.

The dividend remains a top priority, but there is no more room for error on the capital allocation side after the value destructive JUUL deal.

Introduction

Last week, we published our monthly shortlist of companies passing our rigorous 3-step stock selection process exclusive for Seeking Alpha readers. As a quick recap, the first filter level preselects companies possessing a wide moat that are available at a discount based on Morningstar's DCF-based valuation. As a second step, we narrow down the list using the best-of-breed sentiment indicator of the EVA framework, the Future Growth Reliance metric. Last but not least, we rank the survivors by their PRVit-score, providing a comprehensive snapshot of the company's quality and valuation ranking compared to the broader market.

In light of Buffett's teachings distilled from his 50+ years of shareholder letters, our analysis is based on the three dimensions that truly matter: operations, capital allocation, and valuation. But before we do that, let's jump into what makes Altria (MO) an interesting candidate today.

So, what's the story at Altria?

Buffett described best why (ethical considerations aside) the tobacco business is so attractive from an investment standpoint:

It costs a penny to make. Sell it for a dollar. It's addictive. And there's fantastic brand loyalty."

The backbone of Altria's success over the past decades has been its legacy combustible cigarette portfolio, dominated by the Marlboro brand. Despite the continuous decline in volumes, Altria has managed to maintain strong pricing power, ensuring that the firm can continue to increase its revenue, earnings, and dividends. The US market, while mature in volume terms, is a highly affordable one relative to other developed markets, which means there is ample room for price increases in the future. Eventually though, there comes a tipping point where consumers will not be willing to accept higher prices. Recognizing the urgent need to diversify its earnings stream, Altria spent erratically on M&A, acquiring a 35% stake in JUUL (JUUL) for a mind-boggling $12.8 billion (of which more than $8 billion has already been written down), and buying a 45% stake in the cannabis company Cronos (OTC:CRON) for $1.8 billion.

Despite the obvious misstep in its JUUL acquisition, we believe Altria still has a couple of aces up its sleeve, like the exclusive right to market Philip Morris International's (PM) IQOS product in the US as well as the potential of gaining a leading position in the evolving North American cannabis market via its Cronos stake. While both areas have the possibility to provide a growth trajectory for the company's top line, it remains to be seen whether this new portfolio will be able to achieve the stellar margins of combustible products. Up until that point, Altria is reliant on the survival of its cash cow tobacco business, with 85% of EBIT coming from traditional cigarette and cigar products. Altria being a US pure play lacks exposure to some of the emerging markets in which total tobacco consumption is increasing. Besides that, the FDA's aggressive approach to cigarette regulation is also a key risk to bear in mind.

Operations

As a general rule of thumb, a company has authentic earnings power when it has both defensive and enterprising profits. Thus, when assessing a firm's operations, we care about two fundamental aspects: it has to pass the cash flow-based stability test, and it must be a consistent shareholder value creator measured in the EVA framework.

Stability: Assessing Cash Flow Consistency

As Hewitt Heiserman writes in his book, "It's Earnings That Count": The most ruinous mistake you can make as a buyer of common stocks is to own a company that goes bankrupt. For this reason, the defensive investor judges the quality of a firm's accrual profit on the basis of its ability to self-fund. That is, whether it produces from ongoing operations more cash than it consumes, and not go deeper into debt or dilute current stockholders. When we look at the conventional financial statements, our primary concern, therefore, is the stability of the company's cash generation.

The tobacco business basically requires no additional investment to puff along, with CapEx standing at 3-4% of OCF in any year, leaving plenty of FCF for Altria. Remind yourselves that while acquisitions are not "officially" a part of CapEx in accounting terms, Altria's $10+ billion M&A activity is undoubtedly a form of growth capital expenditure, even though it does not appear on that particular line. That means, today's Altria is far from a low-CapEx business many would still consider it to be, while the future of its acquired and developing product lines is also uncertain.

Overall, the FCF table may give a false picture of the company's most recent past, still, there could be no question about the monstrous cash-generating capability of the combustible segment, nor about Altria's self-funding status for the foreseeable future.

This holds true even amid the COVID-19 crisis, as the company's new CEO, Billy Gifford underlined during the latest earnings call:

As the quarter progresses we develop liquidity strategies to manage through the impacts of COVID-19. We're fortunate that our businesses are highly cash generative and convert income to cash at over 90%." Source: FY 2020 Q1 Earnings Call

As a result, Altria passes the stability test with flying colors. In the next step, we move on to the EVA framework, examining if the company is able to consistently create shareholder value above its true cost of capital.

Value Creation: Is A Wide-Moat Rating Warranted?

We are only interested in companies whose businesses are protected by large and enduring economic moats, as buying those companies at the right price generally leads to overperformance, as outlined in our research article. In the EVA framework, the EVA Margin (EVA/Sales) will be our ratio to define a company's moat. A 5% EVA Margin can be used as an indicator for a "good" company, whereas persistence of a 5%+ EVA Margin for 10 years makes a company great and thus "moaty".

Let's start by looking at the chart: Altria's average EVA Margin in the past 10 years has been in the neighborhood of 30%. Clearly, there is nothing to be said here, Altria is an EVA beast by all means. For comparison, truly exceptional companies can achieve 9-10% long-run averages, while our latest candidate, Nike (NKE) managed 6.4%. Starting from already brutal levels in 2009, the firm managed to achieve unprecedented cost savings, both in COGS and SG&A expenses. All this led to a continuous improvement in the EVA Margin, standing at 40% as of today, making Altria a hyper-efficient value-creating machine.

However, we believe that further EVA Margin expansion is highly unlikely, if not completely impossible, due to the questionable tax classification and hence profitability of the new product portfolio when compared to combustibles. Yet, the existence of a wide moat and Altria's status as an immensely profitable company is undisputedly supported by the numbers.

Assessing incremental EVA returns

EVA Momentum measures the growth rate in EVA, scaled to the size of the business (measured by its sales). It is the EVA framework's equivalent for Return On Incremental Invested Capital, or ROIIC. Any positive EVA Momentum is good because it means EVA has increased, and it is an indication that it is worthwhile to reinvest capital in the underlying business. Instead of pinpointing any single-year performance, we prefer to look at the long-term trailing averages in EVA Momentum.

Source: Author's calculation based on data from evaexpress.com

Altria generated an average of 2.86% EVA Momentum from 2010 to 2020 with a stable trend. To put that into perspective, the long-run average for the 90th percentile of the US stock market (represented by the Russel 3000) is 3-3.5% percent. In Altria's case, it is crucial to understand where this growth came from. The EVA Margin has steadily increased from 20% all the way up to 40%, while sales only grew 2% per annum. The growth in EVA was almost entirely driven by improved profitability of legacy product lines, mainly tobacco. It seems unreasonable to expect further margin improvement, however, if Altria can simply maintain this EVA Margin level, each additional dollar of revenue would pump out 40 cents of shareholder value. This means that even a mere 1-2% revenue growth could create significant value for owners.

Our take on the moat

The EVA framework enabled us so far to prove from a rearview-mirror perspective, whether the company has an economic moat based on its historical consistency of shareholder value creation. In our opinion, Altria deserves a wide-moat rating from a qualitative perspective as well, resting heavily on its addictive product, key tobacco brands, and enormous pricing power, coupled with almost insurmountable barriers to entry in the US tobacco industry. Mass marketing is basically banned, which makes it incredibly difficult for new entrants (and even existing players) to gain market share. Tight government regulation and rigorous approval procedures with the FDA don't help either. We estimate, therefore, that Altria will remain the most dominant tobacco company in the US for many years to come, thus we believe the company has a competitive position that enables it to outearn its WACC for decades to come.

Taking a brief snapshot at the company's debt profile, Altria has a BBB credit rating from S&P with a long-term debt-to-capital ratio of 73%. Despite the elevated leverage, the company's consistent cash generation makes it very unlikely that Altria would run into financial troubles, while it undeniably leaves very little breathing room for further acquisition opportunities, were they to present themselves.

Summary of operations - the Quality Score

The EVA framework's Quality Score is a comprehensive way to assess a company's overall quality, by combining its EVA-based Profitability (EVA Margin and Trend) and Risk (e.g. volatility and vulnerability) metrics into a single score, measured against the broader market. In case of extraordinary companies, we would like to see a Quality Score consistently above 80 over a long period of time. As outlined in our research article, the upper quintile tends to outperform the market historically. In case of Altria, the company's Quality Score is nothing but exceptional since it became a standalone company in 2008, consistently sticking to the upper end of the range over the past 10 years.

Last year was an exception when the JUUL transaction heavily affected the company's Risk Score. The capital invested in the business almost doubled, from $15 billion in 2018 to $29 billion in 2019, and since the deal was financed with debt, rising leverage left its mark on the Quality Score. It is great to see that such capital allocation mistakes are readily apparent in the EVA framework.

As a final assessment, Altria is a highly profitable company with impressive shareholder value creation consistency in the past. Stellar EVA Margins are hard to ignore, and even though the success of the firm's smokeless products is far from certain, the consistency of the tobacco segment makes Altria a reasonable investment candidate from an operations standpoint. There is hardly any further room for error though because if the company's recent bets do not pay off, the elevated debt level coupled with the declining core business could be a Sword of Damocles hanging over Altria's dividend.

Capital Allocation

After looking at the operations dimension, we continue investigating the company through the capital allocation lens. Remember, incremental return on invested capital (measured by EVA Momentum) is a crucial element when it comes to the assessment of successful capital allocation by management. If the company can earn a positive EVA by reinvesting all the cash generated by the underlying business, shareholders are better off if the firm retains most of its earnings. In the table below, we have dissected all the possible uses of cash for Altria over the past decade.

Source: Morningstar

Altria reinvests incredibly low levels of capital as CapEx (as % of OCF) to keep the business running, but we have already mentioned that acquisitions, amounting to nearly $15 billion, should be treated as capital expenditures in case of Altria, as those are aimed to ensure the company's survival going forward. Altria invested negligible amounts prior to the purchase of JUUL to improve operational efficiency, which has been tremendously successful, hence the sky-high EVA Margin improvements and 2.9% EVA Momentum. The core cigarette business requires almost zero reinvestment while producing tons of cash, so in case of Altria, it is totally sensible to pay out most of its free cash flow in the form of dividends and repurchases.

Source: Author's illustration based on Morningstar data

On the graph above, you can see that Altria returns all the available free cash to its owners. Between 2010 and 2019, the company generated an aggregate of $48.28 billion in free cash flow, while buybacks and dividend payments amounted to $53.14 billion, or 110% of FCF (the difference was funded by long-term debt issuance).

Share Buybacks

Repurchase programs are usually authorized each year, and the majority of them have been fully completed. On average, Altria has bought back over $1 billion worth of stock each year since 2012, reducing the share count by 10% in the last 10 years. Regrettably, these buybacks were anything but opportunistic, with a large program completed at peak prices in 2017 at a time when the Future Growth Reliance was historically elevated. Were they to skip buybacks, they could have taken advantage of much lower valuations in 2018 and 2019.

However, it is always easy to look smart in hindsight, and management may also have had a different opinion about the valuation of the company at the time. It is worth noting, that due to the recent pandemic situation, Altria's board has prudently halted its most recent repurchase authorization:

This week, the Board rescinded our existing share repurchase program, which had a $500 million balance to further strengthen our liquidity position." Source: CEO, Q1 2020 Earnings Call

Dividend

For Altria, the first thing that excites every investor is the juicy dividend it's paying out. The firm has increased its dividend 54 times in 50 years, and this pretty much sums up what a reliable income machine this stock can be. In our view, the higher payout ratios are not something to be concerned about with tobacco companies, as they are proven to be resilient free cash flow generators. In the latest earnings call, management had the following to say about the dividend:

We understand that our dividend is important to our investors and it remains a top priority for us. Our objective continues to be a dividend payout ratio target of approximately 80% of adjusted diluted EPS. [...] For 2020, we expect to recommend a quarterly dividend rate to our Board that reflects among other things our strong cash generation and the strength of our balance sheet." Source: CEO, Q1 2020 Earnings Call

In light of COVID-19, it seems that the payout ratio could temporarily climb above the communicated 80% target due to a weakness in EPS this year (mostly due to Altria's stake in AB InBev). Since Altria plans to maintain the 80% target, dividend increases are highly unlikely to exceed mid-single digits in the foreseeable future, while the 8.6% entry yield is enticing, and the commitment is unquestionably there.

Acquisitions

It is self-evident that the purchase of the 35% stake in JUUL happened at an unjustifiable valuation. The $12.8 billion investment valued the vaping competitor at a whopping $38 billion, or 40 times sales and 150 times EBITDA. Even if management's rosy long-term cash flow targets are met, this purchase price is a hard pill to swallow.

After Howard Willard's retirement as Chairman and CEO, Altria's board announced a leadership change in April 2020, with the company's previous CFO, Billy Gifford taking the helm, along with a favorable move of splitting the roles of CEO and chairman.

We applaud the company's focus on maximizing cash flow from the declining cigarette business while maintaining market share and leveraging pricing power, however, with such a strong core business that "any fool can run", management's key strength should be identifying and integrating transformative acquisition targets as the only possible growth path ahead. While historical numbers are still pleasant to look at, it is an open question whether Altria can realize any EVA on its most recent acquisitions, based on the price paid for these businesses. After these fiascos, the company has very little financial firepower left for further maneuvers, leading us to the conclusion that Altria's management deserves a poor stewardship rating, in accordance with what Morningstar's analysts believe. When you become a shareholder of Altria, you must be ready to bet that the company's new management team will successfully set the course for future growth outside the core combustible business, without destroying more value.

All in all, Altria is a company where wonderful operations meet horrendous capital allocation. Your guess is as good as ours whether the recent governance moves will turn things in the right direction. There is a stark contrast between Altria and Philip Morris International in terms of strategy, with the latter recognizing the need for in-house development with IQOS, making it our high-quality pick in the tobacco space.

Valuation

Future Growth Reliance

Our prime historical valuation indicator in the EVA world is the Future Growth Reliance (FGR), which is the percent proportion of the firm's market value that is derived from, and depends on, growth in EVA. As outlined in our research article, it is the best-of-breed sentiment indicator that addresses accounting distortions, thus gives us a true picture of which wide-moat companies seem attractively valued in historical terms.

When we look at the chart, Altria seems incredibly cheap today, compared to historical norms. Numerically, it stands at -145% as of today, while long-run averages are hovering around -30% to -35%. To put that into context, an FGR of -145% is saying that the firm is priced as if it's going to destroy more value than what the firm is worth today. It implies that the market views Altria as a dead company that might have liability losses that could wipe everything out. It is interesting to see that since being a standalone company, Altria was basically always priced as if it would destroy value (an FGR below 0%). Yet, during the same timeframe, its EVA grew from $3 billion to $8 billion per year, while this operational performance has never been translated into higher expectations for future growth. Such a disconnect between performance and market expectations is rare to come by. Based on this metric, it is hard to make a case that there is no value in Altria today since baked-in expectations are so low that it might be very easy to surprise on the upside.

Morningstar DCF

As a second step, we use Morningstar's valuation system, where analysts create industry and company-specific assumptions, and then all the inputs are used in a discounted cash flow model. In order to reflect all moving parts within the business, Morningstar also evaluates the level of uncertainty with all the stocks they cover. Morningstar assigns Altria a medium uncertainty rating with a $54 fair value. The thresholds between the different star ratings are illustrated below:

With the stock currently trading at $39 as of June 1, a 4-star rating is warranted, implying that Altria's shares are somewhat undervalued based on Morningstar's estimate. Although the FGR metric implies extreme undervaluation, we feel comfortable with a more pessimistic fair value estimate in the $50-60 range, while even with an FGR of -100% (implying that the market is pricing the company's Enterprise Value to go to zero), we would arrive at a share price of $46, which means that Altria seems to provide good value with a sufficient margin of safety at today's levels.

Summary of the investment thesis

PRVit score - heat map vs. market

After all our due diligence, we turn to the PRVit model for a final judgment of the overall attractiveness of a stock. The PRVit is a multi-factor quantitative stock selection model based on EVA-centric measures of Performance, Risk, and Valuation. Combining a company's Quality Score with its actual Valuation Score can be visualized on a heat map like the one below, where the gradient diagonal line signals fair value. We want to see a stock in the upper-right hand corner of this heat map, but we are more concerned with the Quality Score, as we believe that over the long-run, we are better off with a truly exceptional business bought at a fair price, rather than a fair company bought at an exceptionally attractive price.

As you can see on the heat map, Altria scores incredibly well on the Quality axis, thanks to its productivity gains in the last decade. While we love a business with a 40% EVA Margin, the sustainability of such extreme levels of EVA generation is questionable with Altria's product portfolio outside of the combustibles segment. Since the capital allocation side of this story leaves a lot to be desired, we want to be very conservative with our entry price.

In terms of valuation, we feel buying a position may be warranted with a purchase price below $45 with an entry yield over 7.5%, which is somewhere around the utterly conservative -100% FGR scenario. From those levels, we couldn't come up with an annualized total return potential below double-digits, however hard we tried. At today's price, we would load up on the stock, in case we would not already own a decently sized position. (Truth be told, we would be willing to size our PM position even bigger since we consider it a superior company by a considerable margin.)

Although Altria might be a suitable addition to any income-oriented portfolio with a compelling entry yield, considering the state of Altria's non-combustible pipeline after the capital allocation blunders, and the company's strong exposure to regulatory changes in the US market, cautious position-sizing may be warranted.

