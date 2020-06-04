Discount retailers have been among the best performing stocks since the March low in the market with several of them outpacing the market by a significant margin. The one that stands out the most is Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI), which has more than tripled since falling below $30 in March. The stock has moved higher in each of the last 12 weeks, and barring a selloff at the end of this week, the streak should reach 13 weeks.

Ollie's reported earnings on May 28, and the company blew away estimates. The consensus EPS was at $0.33, and the actual figure came in at $0.49. The EPS results were up 7% over the fiscal first quarter of 2019. Over the last three years, Ollie's has seen EPS grow by an average of 28% per year, while revenue has grown by 16% per year. Revenue increased by 8% for the first quarter of 2020 when compared to Q1 2019. Analysts expect earnings to grow by 17% for fiscal 2020 and revenue to grow by 9.9%.

The company shows a return on equity of 12.9% and a profit margin of 12.7%. The P/E ratio is elevated at this time with a reading just below 45. But that's after the big run-up in the stock. Looking at Investor's Business Daily's rankings, Ollie's ranks second overall behind Dollar General (DG). That ranking takes in to account the fundamental ratings as well as the relative price strength. Dollar General has performed well over the past year, but it has basically kept pace with the S&P since the March low. Ollie's has performed far better since the March low.

The Rally has Caused the Stock to Reach Overbought Levels

As you can imagine, seeing the stock triple from its March low has caused the overbought/oversold indicators to scream higher. The 10-week RSI is just below the 80 level at this point, and that has been an area of concern in the past. The RSI hit oversold territory just over a year ago, and then, the stock fell from over $100 a share to the March low below $30. Prior to that, the RSI last hit the 80 level back in August '18. After the indicator reached that point, the stock rose a little before tumbling down to the $60 area later that year.

The weekly stochastic indicators are above the 90 level and have been for several weeks now. While the RSI hasn't remained above the 80 level for long periods of time, the stochastic indicators have remained in overbought territory for extended periods in the past.

Ollie's easily moved back above all three of the weekly moving averages on the chart that represent one quarter, one year, and two years. The rally didn't stall at any of them, and now, we see the 13-week is poised to make a bullish crossover of the 52-week, probably in the next week or two.

The overall technical strength has been incredible, but my only concern is how much longer can the weekly winning streak go? With the 10-week RSI at the 80 level and with the stochastic readings above 90, I have my concerns.

Negative Sentiment is Likely Helping the Rally

One of the biggest things that caught my attention about Ollie's is the sentiment. For a company that has performed so well on a fundamental basis and for a stock that has performed so well, the sentiment indicators are awfully bearish.

There are currently 15 analysts following the stock with 10 "buy" ratings and five "hold" ratings. This puts the buy percentage at 66.7%, and that is on the low side of the average range. Unfortunately, the ratings from three months ago didn't come up when I pulled up the analyst ratings on the Wall Street Journal's website.

The short interest ratio is high at 7.8, and considering how the company has performed and how well the stock has done, it is extremely high. The number of shares sold short dropped from 15.3 million to 14.1 million in the most recent report, and that means the ratio was probably even higher prior to the mid-May short interest report.

The put/call ratio is at 1.985, and that is also extremely high. There are 19,538 puts open and 9,843 calls open at this time. The average put/call ratio falls around 1.0 at this time, so Ollie's is extremely high compared to other stocks. Looking at the ratio over the last few months, it has been over 1.5 for most of the last three months.

Overall, we see a short interest ratio and a put/call ratio that are extremely high, and the buy percentage from analysts is lower than it should be for a stock of Ollie's caliber. This pessimism is likely part of the reason the stock has been able to move up as much as it has in the last few months.

My Current Take on Ollie's Bargain Outlet

I love Ollie's as a long-term investment, but I have a hard time justifying buying it right now. The overbought levels on the weekly chart are the main reason and also the winning streak. I just don't think it can keep going up much longer, and I believe we will see a pullback in the stock within the next month or so.

If I am an owner of the stock, which I am not currently, I would consider taking some profits off the table, depending on what price I bought it at. If you don't want to sell any of your shares, you may want to consider buying some puts as insurance against a pullback.

One thing I am considering for my service, the Hedged Alpha Strategy, is selling out of the money puts in hopes of picking up the shares at a lower price. The bid on the July 77.50 strike puts is currently at $1.35. That means the put sellers would collect $135 for each option they write, and the net margin requirement is currently $775. If the options expire worthless on July 17, the return on investment would be 17.4%. If the stock drops down below $77.50 and the shares get put to us, we own the stock at $76.15 ($77.50- $1.35), and that is 17% below the current price.

There are a number of stocks that I am considering writing puts against at this time, but Ollie's really stood out because of the bearish sentiment, the ROI on the put-write, and the fundamental strength of the company.

If you would like to learn more about protecting and growing your portfolio in all market environments, please consider joining The Hedged Alpha Strategy. One new intermediate to long-term stock or ETF recommendation per week One or two option recommendations per month Bullish and bearish recommendations to help you weather different market conditions A weekly update with my views on the market, events to keep an eye on, and updates on active recommendations

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.