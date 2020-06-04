Vtech Holdings expects Malaysia to account for a quarter of the company's manufacturing capacity by end-FY2021, which will help to mitigate the negative impact of tariffs on its US exports.

Vtech Holdings' dividends per share declined -21% YoY in FY2020, and the dividend payout ratio was cut from 99% in FY2019 to 70% in FY2020.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Hong Kong-listed electronic manufacturing service provider Vtech Holdings Limited (OTCPK:VTKLY) (OTCPK:VTKLF) [303:HK].

Vtech Holdings' dividends per share declined -21% YoY in FY2020, and the dividend payout ratio was cut from 99% in FY2019 to 70% in FY2020, with the aim of conserving cash in uncertain times like these, but this is also reflective of a bleak outlook for the company. Vtech Holdings is facing both cyclical and structural headwinds as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Lockdown measures in various parts of the world have led to lower product demand and sales for Vtech Holdings, while the company's telecommunication products business could suffer from a drop in sales of commercial phones in the medium term if more companies choose to adopt telecommuting measures on a permanent basis.

On the flip side, Vtech Holdings offers a relatively attractive consensus forward FY2021 (YE March) dividend yield of 5.9% based on a dividend payout ratio of 70%-75%. Assuming Vtech Holdings' FY2021 earnings turn out to be better than expected and the company chooses to increase its dividend payout ratio back to almost 100%, there could be significant upside to Vtech Holdings' FY2021 dividends. Higher-than-expected dividends for FY2021, if materialized, are likely to lead to a positive re-rating of the company's shares. Furthermore, Vtech Holdings expects Malaysia to account for a quarter of the company's manufacturing capacity by end-FY2021, which will help to mitigate the negative impact of tariffs on its US exports.

As such, I think that a Neutral rating for Vtech Holdings is warranted.

Readers have the option of trading in Vtech Holdings shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the tickers VTKLY and VTKLF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 303:HK. For Vtech Holdings shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low, and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For Vtech Holdings shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $5.5 million, and market capitalization is above $1.5 billion, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges. Institutional investors which own Vtech Holdings shares listed in Hong Kong include BlackRock Institutional Trust, Capital Research Global Investors, First State Investments, and The Vanguard Group, among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using US brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, or Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

Company Description

Started in 1976 and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 1992, Vtech Holdings is an electronic manufacturing service provider which is the US's largest producer of residential phones, and the largest manufacturer of electronic learning toys globally.

Vtech Holdings derived approximately 43%, 18% and 39% of its FY2020 (YE March) revenue from the electronic learning products, telecommunication products and contract manufacturing services segments, respectively. North America, Europe and Asia Pacific contributed 46%, 41%, and 12% of the company's FY2020 top line, respectively; Vtech Holdings generated the remaining 1% of its FY2020 revenue from other regions.

Vtech Holdings' Electronic Learning Products

Vtech Holdings' Telecommunication Products

Vtech Holdings' Products Manufactured Under The Contract Manufacturing Services Segment

Dividend Cut To Conserve Cash In Uncertain Times

Vtech Holdings offers a historical FY2020 (YE March) dividend yield of 8.4%, and a consensus forward FY2021 dividend yield of 5.9%.

Vtech Holdings announced its FY2020 financial results on May 18, 2020, and the company proposed a final dividend of $0.36 for 2HFY2020, which brought full-year FY2020 dividends per share to $0.53. This represented a -21% YoY decline in absolute terms, and a cut in Vtech Holdings' dividend payout ratio from 99% in FY2019 to 70% in FY2020.

At the company's FY2020 earnings call on May 18, 2020, Vtech Holdings explained that it cut its dividend payout ratio to "conserve a little more cash in the company just in case we have some really rough time going forward", and noted that "uncertainty we are facing is in my 45 years in business is probably I have never seen anything like this."

Vtech Holdings did not commit to a specific dividend payout ratio for FY2021, but the company suggested that there was a possibility of returning to a dividend payout ratio of close to 100% sometime in the future. Vtech Holdings also stressed at the recent earnings call that the cash conserved with the cut in dividend payout ratio could potentially be utilized for investments or acquisitions, highlighting that "we may also see some good opportunities for expansion."

On the flip side, Vtech Holdings' cut in FY2020 dividend payout ratio could be reflective of the bleak outlook in FY2021, with the coronavirus pandemic having a negative impact on the company's product sales.

Market consensus expects Vtech Holdings' dividends per share to further decline by -30% YoY from $0.53 in FY2020 to $0.37 in FY2021, and for the company's dividend payout ratio to remain in the 70%-75% range. Vtech Holdings' revenue and earnings per share are expected to decrease by -16% YoY and -32% YoY to $1,826 million and $0.51, respectively.

Cyclical And Structural Headwinds As A Result Of The Coronavirus Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic and the lock-down measures implemented in various parts of the world have led to both cyclical and structural headwinds for Vtech Holdings.

A cyclical slowdown for Vtech Holdings' businesses is inevitable. In the company's FY2020 results press release, Vtech Holdings guided that "revenues from all businesses for the financial year 2021 are expected to decrease", considering that "the Group's key markets still in different stages of lock-down, resulting in lower orders and demand for products." Vtech Holdings also disclosed at its FY2020 earnings call on May 18, 2020 that revenue in April 2020 and early-May 2020 is "down as compared to the same period last year" and "the orders for this coming fiscal year will definitely be lower."

On the positive side of things, Vtech Holdings noted at the FY2020 earnings call on May 18, 2020 that 1QFY2020 (March 31, 2020 to June 30, 2020) should be the bottom, assuming that lock-down measures globally continue to be eased going forward.

With respect to structural headwinds, Vtech Holdings' telecommunication products business is at risk. The company's telecommunication products business was the only segment to register a YoY decline in revenue for FY2020. Vtech Holdings' electronic learning products business and contract manufacturing services business saw their segment revenue grow by +0.9% YoY and +4.3% YoY in FY2020, respectively, while top line for the telecommunication products business decreased by -8.9% YoY over the same period.

In the medium term, demand for Vtech Holdings' commercial phones could potentially decline, if an increasing number of companies adopt working from home or telecommuting practices on a large scale going forward, a trend that has been accelerated as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Vtech Holdings also noted at its FY2020 earnings call on May 18, 2020, that "the residential phone business is on a structural decline."

On the flip side, Vtech Holdings' telecommunication products business does have products meant for home offices, Also, the company has been diversifying into non-phone telecommunication products such as baby monitors and wireless monitoring systems, which currently account for approximately half of the segment's revenue. Furthermore, Vtech Holdings' electronic learning products business is witnessing an increase in the sale of toy products, as parents try to keep their children entertained at home.

New Malaysian Factory To Mitigate Negative Impact Of Tariffs

Even prior to the coronavirus pandemic, Vtech Holdings was already a victim of US-China trade tensions and US tariffs on China-made products, as a Chinese manufacturer exporting its products to North America which accounts for close to half of its revenue.

As it stands now following the Phase One trade deal signed between the US and China on January 15, 2020, a significant number of Vtech Holdings' products exported to the US are still subject to tariffs, which includes the majority of Vtech Holdings' electronic learning products. There is still a 7.5% tariff on residential cordless phones sold in the US, while products sold to certain customers in the contract manufacturing services segment are subject to tariffs between 7.5% and 25%.

As a means of mitigating the negative impact of US tariffs, Vtech Holdings inked a deal to buy a new production facility in Penang, Malaysia in December 2019, which will start operations by end-FY2021 for the purpose of producing electronic learning products and telecommunication products exported to the US. Vtech Holdings will also be expanding its manufacturing capacity for its existing contract manufacturing services production facility in Muar, Malaysia.

Notably, Vtech Holdings expects Malaysia to account for a quarter of the company's manufacturing capacity by end-FY2021, which will help to mitigate the negative impact of tariffs on its US product sales.

Valuation

Vtech Holdings trades at 8.3 times trailing twelve months' P/E and 12.2 times consensus forward next twelve months' P/E based on its share price of HK$48.50 as of June 3, 2020. As a comparison, the stock's historical five-year and 10-year mean consensus forward next twelve months' P/E multiples were 14.4 times and 14.1 times, respectively.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Vtech Holdings include lower-than-expected dividends going forward, weaker-than-expected global economic growth as a result of the coronavirus pandemic which negatively impacts the company's product sales, and an increase in tariffs on China-made products sold in the US with the escalation in US-China trade tensions.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Vtech Holdings listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

