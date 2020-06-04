Thesis Summary

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) has been badly beaten down by the pandemic. Its latest performance has not been great and it has paid the price of regulatory constraints and regulations. However, the worst may be behind us in terms of the pandemic and Wells Fargo is also looking at an improved outlook. With the asset ban at least temporarily lifted and an impending economic recovery, we could see the company deliver some stellar returns.

Source: Joylibby.com

Company Overview

Wells Fargo has been providing financial services for over 100 years. The bank is a lot smaller in size than some of the other big names due to regulatory limitations but it has still made a name for itself in the industry. It operates in three main segments; community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth, and Investment Management. Below, we can see an extract from the companies latest quarterly report.

Source: 10-Q

The table above shows a summary of financial information for the latest two quarters and the precious years’ first quarter. We can see the effect of the pandemic reflected in many of these numbers, First off, EPS came in at $0.01, well below the previous years’ $1.20. This can be attributed to a much lower net income and also lower profitability. Despite a better efficiency ratio the company had to $1.7 billion in credit losses, a 142% increase vs last year.

Wells Fargo is certainly not like every other bank. Over the last 2 years, the stock has returned -50%, but to their credit, the company has maintained an average yield of around 3%. With the company now trading at a discounted price and offering the investor a 7% implied forward yield we must ask ourselves if now might be the time to invest. To answer these questions we must first look at how Wells Fargo fares against its competition, and then assess the overall prospects of the banking sector.

Peer Comparison

To assess the investment hypothesis in Wells Fargo, I have constructed a table with what I have considered some of the most important metrics. The data has been obtained from each bank’s respective financials and seeking alpha.

WFC JPM BOA NIM 2.58% 2.17% 2.33% NCO 0.38 0.62 0.46 CET1 10.7 11.5 10.8 ER 74 60 59 Return on Assets 0.75% 1.02% 0.97% P/E Non-GAAP TTM 6,55 8,88 9,17 Dividend Yield FWD 7.71% 3.70% 2.99%

Source: Author’s work using data from Seeking Alpha

The table above compares Wells Fargo with JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corp (BAC).

First off, we have Net Interest Margin; WFC has the highest margin out of all. But NIM must be viewed together with credit quality. which is where Net Charge Offs comes in. Here again, WFC wins with NCO of 0.35% as opposed to JPM’s 0-62% and BOA’s 0.46%. However, what seems like superior operational performance is marred by the higher Efficiency Ratio of 74%. This can be in part explained by the fall in revenues at Wells Fargo, but the company has historically had a higher Efficiency ratio than its peers even in good times. Overall, if we look at the return on assets, WFC falls behind with 0.75% as compared to JPM and BOA which are both close to 1%. This can also be explained because Wells Fargo has been under regulatory scrutiny since 2016 and has paid over $3 billion in fines.

Of course, the appeal of these banks is very different. One thing that sets aside Wells Fargo is the higher dividend. With a 7.71% FWD yield, the company’s payout is more than twice that of JPM and BOA. Despite this Wells Fargo trades at a lower P/E, 6.55%. The simple explanation for this is growth. In the last year, Wells Fargo has lost close to 10% of revenues. 5-year CAGR is -2% while JPM grew 2% and BOA remained almost flat. This is due to the asset cap Wells Fargo has been under. However, at the time of writing this, the Fed has lifted its asset Cap on WFC and we could see growth return to the company.

On top of this, the company is under new management and is also changing its internal workings. Both of these things could come together as growth catalysts. But there is little point in looking at Wells Fargo’s growth possibilities if the banking sector as a whole can’t shake off this recent set-back.

The Sector

I already covered some of my views on the financial sector in my last Bank of America article but I will summarise and expand on them here.

First off, it is obvious that the recovery of financial is dependent on economic recovery. With the country opening up I certainly feel the worst is behind us. Secondly, the nature of this crisis was not financial, and far from being the problem, banks have been part of the solution. Most big banks, including Wells Fargo, have deferred payments and are instrumental in the process of financing businesses be it through private or public credit. On top of that, banks are now a lot better prepared to deal with hardship thanks to the regulations imposed by Basel III which include much higher capitalization.

The most significant threat that banks are facing, is that of negative interest rates. Japan and Europe have already entered this territory, so why not the U.S? While this is a possibility, I believe the Fed will do everything it can to avoid this. One reason is that there is no real evidence that negative interest rates have helped the economy in Europe or Japan. But most importantly, I don’t think the country can afford negative interest rates, especially on the treasury. As I mentioned recently in a market outlook article, the U.S dollar holds a privileged position in global finance as it is regarded as a haven, much like gold. However, the dollar has the added benefit that it also pays a return, by which I mean treasuries do. If this return evaporates, we may very well see a shift in the current monetary dynamics in play, which would be very detrimental for the countries long-term outlook.

The bottom line is, financials have been beaten down hard in this recession, and I think it has been somewhat unfair. Even as I write this we are seeing financials catch-up to the broader market and I still think there is value to be found.

Takeaway

The banking sector is playing catch-up with other stocks, and Wells Fargo is playing catch-up with its peers. With the asset ban lifted and the prospects of an economic recovery, the stock is well-positioned to deliver some nice in the form of both dividend and capital appreciation. As a company, it is certainly of a higher risk profile than JPM and Bank of America. At the same time though, the bank is, in my opinion, the best positioned to deliver stellar returns which is why I will consider adding a small position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WFC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.