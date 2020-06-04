Don't Get Too Comfortable: The Next Wave Is Coming

The Fed says it can do a lot, but mainly, it is just printing more money, both physically and digitally.

After all, "re-openings" and racial riots could exacerbate the spread of the virus.

However, what if a second wave of the Wuhan coronavirus starts to disrupt markets again?

Market participants have become quite complacent in recent weeks and appear to be factoring in only favorable developments for the economy going forward.

Market participants have become extremely complacent in recent weeks and appear to be solely focused on the "positive" factors surrounding the economy. What about the novel coronavirus? Not many people seem to be concerned of a possible second wave disrupting markets, and if they are, the stock market certainly is not reflecting this concern. What about the race riots and the sky-rocketing unemployment. America is literally burning, yet the stock market just simply continues to melt higher.

The S&P 500/SPX (SP500) is approaching our near to intermediate-term top target of 3,150. This is likely a good time to decrease, hedge, or to rotate positions into the GSM and other sectors. Gold and GSM assets in general should perform extremely well due to unprecedented Fed balance sheet, and monetary base expansion. Furthermore, many stocks in this segment have gone through significant corrections, appear to be entering buy in target ranges, and have a great deal of upside going forward, in my view.

So, What's the Fed Do?

What will the Fed do if or when the next wave of the Wuhan coronavirus crashes into the economy? Fed Chair Powell was clear that the Fed had plenty of ammunition left, but it all boils down to printing or digitizing more dollars.

The Fed’s balance sheet, along with the U.S.’s monetary base and the U.S. debt, is exploding. This will very likely lead to heightened inflation, devaluation, low economic growth, and other detrimental factors down the line.

Additionally, a few crucial factors that the Fed cannot influence substantially are consumer confidence, corporate profits, and overall GDP growth, in my view. Yes, the Fed is providing unprecedented stimulus, and it is clearly beneficial for asset prices right now. Nevertheless, this “scheme” will very likely enable unintended consequences like inflation, devaluation, bubbles, and other damaging factors to develop in time.

The Fed’s balance sheet has already ballooned to over $7 trillion, and the monetary base is at roughly $5 trillion. The Fed’s balance sheet has increased by around 8 fold since 2008, and it is likely to go substantially higher from here.

Some analysts say $10 trillion by early 2021, some economists say $11 trillion. In my view, the Fed’s balance sheet could reach around $12 trillion by this time next year. Therefore, I expect a lot of capital to look for attractive places in the market, certain asset prices are likely to balloon extensively, and substantially higher inflation should be expected going forward.

How This Policy Impacts Markets

Let us discuss the gold/GSM market first, as the price of gold has been closely correlated with the expansion of the U.S.’s monetary base ever since the demise of the gold standard. Since the decoupling from the gold standard, gold has appreciated by roughly 4,500%, while the U.S.’s monetary base has surged by around 6,000% in the same time frame. Before the recent explosion in the Fed’s balance sheet, percentage gains were nearly identical, but that is OK, because gold is bound to catch up in my view.

Gold prices can lag the rate of monetary expansion, but ultimately, the price of gold should closely reflect the inflated monetary base. Percentage wise, they should remain very similar with time. With the Fed printing numerous trillions of dollars and flooding the financial system with nearly limitless liquidity, the U.S.’s monetary base could very plausibly reach around $10 trillion by about this time next year.

This would represent a percentage gain of roughly 100%. Therefore, we can presume that gold could move in similar percentage terms over the next year or so. Right now, gold is trading at around $1,700, but this unprecedented monetary expansion could put the price of gold at around $3,500 by this time next year.

Even if gold’s price lags monetary base expansion, the yellow metal could still move into the $2,500 - $3,000 rather comfortably, in my view.

Gold and the GSM Market

We see gold fluctuating between around $1,700 and $1,750 for roughly a month now. The overall correction (from peak to trough) has been roughly 6% throughout this time. Right now, we are watching the $1,700 - $1,670 area for support, and we expect that a buying opportunity will materialize in gold as well as in gold related assets around this level.

There is a slight chance that the gold correction could continue to around the $1,650 level or possibly slightly lower. Nevertheless, in the intermediate to long term, the technical image as well as the economic backdrop favor much higher gold and GSM prices in general.

Deals in the Market

We continue to like silver and gold miners. Some of our favorite names in this space include:

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC): Forward P/E ratio (consensus) 9.9, 2021 revenue growth (consensus) 10%.

Pan American Silver (PAAS): Forward P/E ratio (consensus) 17.3, 2021 revenue growth (consensus) 24%.

PAAS's correction has been around 15% thus far, but we can probably see a pullback down to the $26 level, equating to a correction of roughly 20%.

Kirkland Lake Gold (KL): Forward P/E ratio (consensus) 10.4, 2021 revenue growth (consensus) 44%. The abnormally high revenue growth rate is likely due to KL’s recent acquisition. The figure would likely be around 15-20% organically, in my view.

KL's correction has been around 8% so far, but I do not expect the stock to go substantially lower from here, possibly another 5% downside, in my view.

Newmont Mining (NEM): Forward P/E ratio (consensus) 18.85, 2021 revenue growth (consensus) 11%.

NEM's decline has been substantial, roughly 18%, which puts it in a prime buying position here or slightly lower.

Fortuna Silver (FSM): Forward P/E ratio (consensus) 12.67, 2021 revenue growth (consensus) -2%.

The correction here has been about 17%, but this one is volatile, thus a move towards the $3.75-$3.50 level seems plausible.

Alamos Gold (AGI): Forward P/E ratio (consensus) 34, 2021 revenue growth (consensus) 23%.

AGI's correction has been roughly 15% thus far, but we could see a drift lower to around the $7-$6.50 level before a true bottom is found here.

Norilsk Nickel (OTCPK:NILSY) Trailing P/E ratio 7.4, 2021 revenue growth (consensus) 7.74%.

Norilsk is a bit of a different company, and I do not expect a significant correction in this name in the near term. Also, we can tell by the 5-year chart that this stock has done quite well in recent years. I expect a similar level of outperformance to continue going forward.

Despite Norilsk being a broad metals miner, it has significant operations in gold as well. Norilsk’s market cap is about $50 billion. The company pays out a 5.4% dividend and is one of the biggest and most powerful mining companies in the world.

The Bottom Line

Many of these stocks have had significant corrections from their recent highs, and it is likely a good time to initiate or add to positions at current levels. If these stocks fall marginally lower, I will simply buy more because longer term, 1-3 years from now, these names are likely to be worth much more than they are today.

These are a few of our favorite GSM companies. Most we own in our portfolio, and we are ready to increase positions today or in upcoming sessions. Right now, our GSM position is at around 18% of portfolio holdings. However, due to fundamental and technical factors, we want to increase this position to around 25% of portfolio holdings in upcoming sessions.

Naturally, we also like and have positions in various ETFs in the GSM sector.

Some of our favorite ETFs include: VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (GDXJ), Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL), and iShares MSCI Global Silver and Metals Miners ETF (SLVP).

ETFs offer convenience to invest in multiple companies with the ease of a click. The underlying ETFs have been extremely profitable investments throughout this quarter, last year, and should resume their outperformance going forward, in my view.

Disclosure: Thus far, the GSM segment of our portfolio has returned around 36% in Q2 2020.

