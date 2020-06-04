Mortgage REITs Rip Higher

We’re including a few recent ratings along with the index cards for those REITs. The estimated book value within the index cards uses current (as of this week) estimates.

We’ve included tables to reflect the discounts to trailing book value. The subscriber series uses current estimates for book value, which results in different ratios.

We’ve been telling investors for the last 2 months that price-to-book ratios were too good (too low) to last.

The topics we discuss are going to be extremely relevant to the residential mortgage REITs. The table below uses BV as of Q1 2020 (if the company has reported earnings):

Ticker Ticker Company Name Focus Price to Trailing BV BV Q1 2020 Price ORC (ORC) Orchid Island Capital Agency 0.98 $4.65 $4.55 AGNC (AGNC) American Capital Agency Corp. Agency 0.95 $14.55 $13.88 NLY (NLY) Annaly Capital Management Agency 0.90 $7.50 $6.72 DX (DX) Dynex Capital Agency 0.89 $16.07 $14.26 CMO (CMO) Capstead Mortgage Corporation Agency 0.86 $6.07 $5.20 ARR (ARR) ARMOUR Residential REIT Agency 0.81 $11.10 $9.03 TWO (TWO) Two Harbors Investment Corp. Agency 0.78 $6.96 $5.44 CHMI (CHMI) Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Agency 0.70 $13.73 $9.65 AI (AI) Arlington Asset Investment Corporation Agency 0.53 $5.28 $2.79 CIM (CIM) Chimera Investment Corporation Hybrid 0.81 $12.45 $10.05 EFC (EFC) Ellington Financial Hybrid 0.76 $15.06 $11.51 WMC (WMC) Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp. Hybrid 0.76 $3.41 $2.59 ANH (ANH) Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation Hybrid 0.66 $2.69 $1.78 IVR (IVR) Invesco Mortgage Capital Hybrid $3.59 MFA (MFA) MFA Financial Hybrid $2.32 MITT (MITT) AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Hybrid $2.81 PMT (PMT) PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Multipurpose 0.92 $15.16 $13.94 NRZ (NRZ) New Residential Investment Corp. Multipurpose 0.77 $10.71 $8.27 NYMT (NYMT) New York Mortgage Trust Multipurpose 0.70 3.89 $2.73 (REM) iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF ETF (MORT) VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF ETF

Note: Some mortgage REITs such as AGNC and ORC have reported material gains to book value during Q2 2020. They aren’t the only mortgage REITs who should see book value higher as of 6/4/2020 than it was on 3/31/2020.

Price-to-Book Value

The next image provides a graphical representation:

Sector Overview

Discounts to book remain exceptionally large. Consequently, there are plenty of opportunities. However, the sector has demonstrated incredible upwards momentum over the last few days. Prices roared dramatically higher and made bears look downright silly.

As a reminder, Scott Kennedy also is an author for the REIT Forum. You may see his commentary featured in our articles and may notice an extremely high amount of overlap in our ratings, so subscribers reading this article should see Scott’s latest REIT Forum sector update for more detail.

Bears Got Stomped Out

It’s time for the bears on mortgage REITs to own up to their mistakes.

The sector ripped higher:

Despite this rally, several mortgage REITs and preferred shares still have room to run. Too many bears built their entire argument on:

“The price is down, so anyone who buys now is dumb!”

It still shocks me to see how many investors don’t understand that buying a stock means getting the returns going forward, not backward.

The Fear Impulse

Fear is a natural human reaction and sadly it can cause investors to react in the wrong manner.

Some investors lost faith around April 3rd, 2020:

If you read that image closely, you'll notice NRZ was one getting a downgrade. Shares closed at $3.33 that day, the single lowest close in company history. While writing this article, NRZ shares traded at $8.26. That's up 148% from April 3rd, 2020. It would've been a great time to buy, however, I must admit that we missed buying that day. Fortunately, we did buy on 3/31/2020 and 4/06/2020 and again on 4/14/2020:

Those trades were all disclosed in real time:

What Can We Buy?

You want to know some of the REITs that still get a bullish rating? Alright, we can do that. Here are a few ratings where we get to stay bullish.

We’re still bullish on NLY:

We told you to buy shares recently when we said NLY was Ready to Rise. Shares are up about 5.7% since then, but they are still at a huge discount to projected book value.

NLY is the largest mortgage REIT and most of their capital is invested in agency RMBS. They usually trade at a higher-than-average price-to-book ratio. Normal for NLY is somewhere around 1.00, rather than the 0.81 we are seeing today.

We’re still bullish on NRZ:

If you don’t mind a business model that includes MSRs (mortgage servicing rights), NRZ may be a great fit for you. They have a long history of excellent performance. Essentially, anything prior to March 2020 looked great.

Perhaps you want an even bigger discount to book? Perhaps you think a .76 price-to-book ratio is too high.

ANH has rallied significantly, but still trades at a massive discount to book value:

ANH mostly owns agency RMBS, but they also include a little credit risk in their portfolio. Consequently, we consider them a hybrid mortgage REIT. The low price-to-book is the major appeal here. We aren’t saying ANH is the best mortgage REIT, but the discount to book value here is quite massive.

If you like big discounts to book value, AI carries one of the biggest. This is a high-risk choice in our view, but the upside remains absolutely massive:

Shares trade at a massive discount to book value, which gives them more room to rally. The ideal scenario for shareholders would be a buyout. They aren't looking to find that "forever" stock, just a pop higher on the price-to-book ratio. We warn investors that the common shares of mortgage REITs are meant for trading, and that's certainly the case here. You aren't seeing a suggestion to have shares for passing onto your kids, but the shares have a decent probability of bouncing towards a higher price-to-book ratio.

Perhaps you prefer lower risk or want to hedge against short-term interest rates rising? You get both of those things with AGNCP. This is a preferred share from AGNC Investment Corporation:

The dividend yield isn’t huge on AGNCP, but the volatility is lower and it would be expected to benefit if short-term rates eventually increase. We aren’t saying that it will happen, but we don’t want to write it off entirely either. In the meantime, getting a 7.2% stripped yield isn’t bad at all.

Steepening Curve

So what’s helping the mortgage REITs rally so much lately? One factor could be the steepening yield curve. As of 6/4/2020, the spread between 2-year Treasuries and 10-year Treasuries is 62 basis points. That may not sound like much, but it is quite a bit steeper than we’ve seen lately:

Source: Federal Reserve

That isn’t enough to warrant such a big rally by itself, but we have to consider the broader equity markets.

Equity Markets

The S&P 500 (SPY) isn’t trading that far off prior highs. Investors are looking for opportunities to put capital to work. When they realize mortgage REITs trade at dramatic discounts to book value, that starts to look pretty favorable. After all, many of these mortgage REITs often traded around book value prior to the crisis.

Book values declined in Q1 2020, but share prices declined dramatically further. The result was bargain pricing throughout the sector. As before, some opportunities are much more attractive than others. We may put together a few articles to highlight some of the shares where the market may have reacted a little too positively.

Headlines

Remember when every headline about mortgages was tied to forbearance?

Here’s a fun fact. The pace of borrowers requesting forbearance continues to slow. Housingwire.com reports:

The pace of borrowers seeking delayed mortgage payments is slowing, according to data released Monday by the Mortgage Bankers Association. The number of loans in forbearance increased 10 basis points for the week ending May 24, to 8.46% of outstanding home loans from 8.36% the prior week, the MBA said. That’s the smallest increase reported week-over-week since the week of March 9.

They went on to report:

Weekly call center volume has also declined to the lowest level since the forbearance survey series started the week of March 2, MBA said, to 6.6% from 8.6% of servicing portfolio volume.

Conclusion

The sector is filled with opportunities. Some of those opportunities are much more attractive than others. If you aren’t careful, you could wind up with one of the very few mortgage REITs trading at a premium to current book value. If you want to learn more about opportunities in the sector, start by clicking the "Follow" button beside my name.

Ratings:

Bullish on common shares: NLY, NRZ, AI, and ANH

Bullish on preferred share: AGNCP

