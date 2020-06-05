Despite a recent secondary offering and tapping its revolver, if you are optimistic on a FY 2021 and a recovery then I would argue PLAY shares could hit $25.

This is a unique business, with superior economics, and lots of growth potential. This is a business that private equity would love to own.

Dave & Buster's stock got crushed during the month of March 2020 and early April 2020 due to forced store closures.

During the depths of the market slide, the conventional wisdom was that Dave & Buster's (PLAY) might not make it. Pessimism ruled the day and investors indiscriminately sold the stock.

However, to a more discerning investor, I have news for you, D&B is a phenomenal business that is somewhat Amazon-proof. D&B is the adult version of Chuck E. Cheese, but with better food and entertainment. D&B is unique, experiential, and has a durable moat. Private equity loves these types of businesses.

Incidentally, I'm not sure if any readers have been to a Buffalo Wild Wings. The reason I mention it is because Roark Capital (super smart private equity money that focuses on the restaurant space) paid $2.9 billion for Buffalo Wild Wings back in February 2018.

If readers outside the States are unfamiliar with Dave & Buster's, please check out its January 2020 investor slide deck (I pasted slides from that deck in the appendix section as well).

Financials

Given that pessimism, perhaps driven by (false) perceptions, let's look at some rear-view mirror financials.

The company has been aggressively growing its store base, but has consistently generated solid 'net income.'

Source: Dave & Buster's FY 2019 10-K

Turning to Adjusted EBITDA, we are talking about $308 million in FY 2019.

Source: Dave & Buster's FY 2019 10-K

If we look at the composition of revenue, we quickly notice that amusement is 58.4% and that gross margins are higher in this segment (although it's hard to cost allocate the 'other store operating expenses').

Source: Dave & Buster's FY 2019 10-K

Unit Economics

When you invest in a growth stock, like a Dave & Buster's, it's pivotal that you understand the 'unit economics' of this business. We only want to buy companies with exceptional unit economics. For readers unfamiliar with this concept, this translates to evaluating a company's return on assets and if a company can continue to grow via incremental CAPEX programs, at perpetually attractive rates (well above its cost of capital).

As you can see, building out the store base for this unique concept is very capital-intensive on the front end, but it has a proven track record of generating robust 'cash on cash' returns. Moreover, spending $6 million to $8 million per store, depending on the format size, is in of itself a major barrier to entry.

Source: Dave & Buster's January 2020 Presentation

Prior to Covid-19, D&B had 137 stores, but also has lots of 'white space' (a fancy sell-side analyst term) for growth.

Source: Dave & Buster's January 2020 Investor Presentation

If you are curious about the trajectory of unit growth, see below.

Source: Dave & Buster's January 2020 Investor Presentation

Valuation

As of March 30, 2020, PLAY had 30.6 million shares outstanding. In early May 2020, the company raised capital via a secondary offering, when it issued 9.6 million shares at $10.44 per share. On May 18th, the underwriter, Jefferies, elected its over-allocation option and an additional 1 million shares of PLAY were issued at the original $10.44 price. So we are looking at 30.6 million shares plus 10.6 million from the May 2020 secondary for a total of 41.2 million shares.

In terms of debt, as of February 2, 2020, PLAY had $648 million worth of debt.

Source: Dave & Buster's FY 2019 10-K

Per the company's April 2, 2020 update, the company stated that it drew down its entire revolver and had $100 million of cash, as of March 31, 2020.

Drawdown of revolving credit facility: With its recent full drawdown of its revolving credit facility, the Company had approximately $100 million cash on hand as of March 31, 2020.

So is looking at pro-forma debt of $800 million. Plus the company's stores were closed in April 2020 and probably many in May 2020 (in many states). Therefore, we have no idea of the true cash burn rate, but that $110 million equity raise in May 2020 should have been enough to bridge them to reopening.

Source: Dave & Buster's FY 2019 10-K

41.2 million shares x 16.19 per share (its June 3, 2020) closing price = $667 million in market capitalization. So let's say $800 million of debt and adding the two together, we arrive at an enterprise value of $1.467 billion.

Remember, in FY 2019, D&B generated $308 million of FY 2019 Adjusted EBITDA. So $1.467 billion EV/$308 million (normalized/ optimistic 2021 Adjusted EBITDA) is a low multiple of 4.76X. This is a growth business with superior margins and its unique moat should trade at 6X to 8X.

Let me walk you through the math. If PLAY shares traded at $25 that would equal a market capitalization of $1.03 billion for the equity and let's hold the debt constant at $800 million, which gives us a total enterprise value of $1.803 billion. $1.803 billion divided by $308 million (my optimistic FY 2021 figure) equates to multiple of only 5.94X EV/ Adjusted EBITDA!

Moreover, the company has suspended all new CAPEX, its dividend, and share buybacks.

So, we won't see a $229 million type Capex program in FY 2020, like we did in FY 2019. Therefore, upon a full economic reopening, this company could generate some free cash in Q3 FY 2020 and more so Q4 FY 2020. That free cash flow could be used to pay down debt and that would only encourage EV/Adjusted EBITDA expansion.

Source: Dave & Buster's FY 2019 10-K

Short Interest

As of May 15, 2020, there were 6.7 million shares of D&B sold short. So 6.7 million/41.2 million equals 16.3% of the entire count that was sold short, again as May 15th. This enhanced short interest contributes to share price volatility (in both directions). However, if you are a bull, and economy reopens more quickly than anticipated, this elevated short interest (6.7 million shares) is a lot of 'jet fuel' that could propel another leg up.

Source: WSJ

Rent Expense

D&B's leases are long. Rent expense is roughly $120 million per year (roughly 8.9% of FY 2019 revenue). The reason I isolate rent expense is because this gives us a proxy for the monthly cash burn associated with this expense category. So I am sure D&B's management is working on rent deferrals, for at least April 2020, given the long lease terms and the popularity of the business concept (i.e., this is an attraction that drives foot traffic).

Source: Dave & Buster's FY 2019 10-K

Risks

The biggest risk to this story is the unknowable true cash burn while stores were forced to be closed. My assumption is that the $110 million equity raise combined with maxing out the revolver will act as drawbridge to get to the castle and away from the hungry jaws of the alligators in the moat. Secondly, there is an open question as to how quickly group event will recommence and professional sports resume, as sports are a big draw for bar traffic.

Takeaway

If you are an optimist for a vaccine and/or that consumers are stir-crazy because of the government imposed two-month lockdowns, then shares of PLAY are pretty torqued to a business recovery. This is a unique business, with an identifiable moat, that is somewhat Amazon-proof, and that has superior 'cash on cash' unit economics.

For the reason stated above, I think it is compelling! I think 6X EV/Adjusted EBITDA is a reasonable valuation. The only question is how optimistic you are on FY 2021 Adjusted EBITDA. My six-month target is $25 per share. That said, it might be prudent to buy on a pullback, as this stock moves around quite a bit.

Appendix

I copied and pasted a few slides from that January 2020 investor slide deck. Again, I highly encourage readers, considering buying any PLAY shares, to check out the deck.

Exhibit A

Exhibit B

Exhibit C

