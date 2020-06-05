Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) is an internally managed business development company, BDC, specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in lower and middle market companies. It doesn't invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

BDCs have been particularly hard hit in the 2020 market pullback, which has affected the vast majority of businesses, large and small. Since BDCs invest in small and medium size businesses, investors have fled this market sub-sector, due to deep concerns about how many of the BDCs' portfolio companies would survive the COVID-19 lockdowns.

CSWC has slightly outperformed the UBS ETRACS Linked to the Wells Fargo Business Development Company ETN (BDCS) over the past month, quarter, and year to date, and has risen 26.48% over the past month, but is still down -27% year to date.

Except for the past month, during which CSWC has gained 26.48%, it has trailed the broad Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLF) and the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) over the past quarter, year, and year to date:

CSWC's management has steadily increased the company's emphasis on lower middle market investments over the past 3 years, taking them from 49% to 84% of CSWC's credit portfolio. The company's credit hierarchy position has also improved, with a 90% weighting in first lien investments, vs. 69% in 2017:

The credit portfolio consists of 34 lower middle market, LMM, and 11 upper middle market companies, UMM, with an average LMM yield of 11.2%, and an average 6.6% UMM yield. Average LMM cost basis is $12.79M, and average UMM cost basis is $8.74M.

CSWC also has a joint venture with Main Street Capital (MAIN), the I-45 SLF LLC, a senior loan fund that invests primarily in syndicated senior secured loans in the upper middle market.

CSWC's 3 biggest sector exposures are in Business Services, at 17%, followed by Media/Marketing/Entertainment, at 10%, and Healthcare Services, at 9%:

Earnings

CSWC's fiscal year ends on March 31st. It just reported its fiscal year and fiscal Q4 earnings this week. All categories showed good growth, except for NAV/Share, which fell -18.74% vs. year ending 3/31/18. The decrease in NAV per share vs. 2019 was primarily due to net unrealized depreciation on the investment portfolio.

Management has been able to keep chipping away at its operating expense % over the past 5 years, bringing the Opex/Asset % down by over 50%, from 4/9% in 2016, to just 2.4% in fiscal year 2020:

Management made $38.1M in new investment commitments during the 1st quarter of 2020, with an average yield to maturity of 9.6%. 5 of these 6 investments were 1st lien, and 4 out of 6 were lower middle market. They also received a $12.6M prepayment from one of their holdings, Digital River.

Portfolio Credit Ratings

Management downgraded 9 of its investments in the quarter ending 3/31/20, a total of $74.4M, based upon its anticipation of COVID-19's impact on these companies.

They said on this week's earnings call:

"While the pandemic has clearly had a negative impact on the market and on our portfolio as evidenced by the quarter-over-quarter 9.6% decline in net asset value per share, and the addition of one portfolio company to our non-accrual list, we feel good about the quality of the assets and earnings power of the portfolio as a whole. Indeed, we ended the year producing a solid $0.40 per share in NII in the March quarter. We instituted a COVID tracker sheet, which complies salient performance data for all of the portfolio companies, including actual and anticipated real-time revenue and EBITDA effects of the economic shutdown, PPP funding eligibility and application status, liquidity status, and any anticipated liquidity needs and covenant breaches. This central repository allows real-time access to the latest status of each portfolio company."

Management further noted on this week's earnings call, that,

"many of our portfolio companies were eligible for the Payment Protection Plan or PPP funding provided within the CARES Act. Across our $550 million balance sheet portfolio, almost $90 million of PPP funding has been applied for and received by 24 of our portfolio companies."

Looking back further, CSWC had a pretty good record of creating shareholder value since its 2015 spin-off, with $4.29 in dividends and NAV, 24.26% return vs. the IPO value of $17.68. However, the most recent 2 quarters show the biggest NAV declines - $1.56/share in Q4 2019 (most of which was due to a special dividend of $1.25/share); and $1.61/share in Q1 '20, (there was a $1.03/share decrease in the I-45 portfolio in Q1 '20):

Distributions

Management previously announced next week's regular quarterly distribution of $.41 and a supplemental $.10/share payout, and this week, announced the same distributions for September. The $0.10 supplemental dividend allows shareholders to participate in successful company exits from CSWC's portfolio. As of 3/31/20, the UTI balance was ~$1.44.

At $15.00, paying $.51/quarter, CSWC yields 13.60%. It pays in a March/June/Sept./Dec. schedule.

Distribution coverage improved substantially in fiscal year 2020, rising to 1.4X, aided by much higher realized gains:

Management began paying a $.10 supplemental quarterly distribution in Q2 '18, and has also paid a rising amount of special dividends over the past 3 years, with Q4 '19 having a large $1.25 payout, in addition to the $.10 supplement:

Taxes

CSWC issues a 1099 at tax time - no K-1. It had 6.95% in qualified dividends, 40.97% in ordinary dividends, and 52% in long-term capital gains for its calendar year distributions in 2019:

Debt & Liquidity

As of 3/31/20, CSWC's Asset/Debt ratio stood at 1.93X, down vs. 2.55X a year earlier. Its Interest coverage ratio was a bit more steady, at 3.91X as of 3/31/20, vs. 4.26X a year earlier:

There are no maturities until December 2022, when CSWC's baby bonds, valued at $77.1M, will mature. Management had previously announced that they would redeem these bonds early, but subsequently cancelled that move, in order to conserve cash during the current uncertain environment.

Management grew the company's balance sheet credit facility from $270 million to $325 million during fiscal 2020. The most recent increase of $30 million included adding two new lenders, which closed during the March quarter subsequent to the COVID-19 outbreak. They also completed a $75M institutionally placed unsecured bond issuance. As of 3/31/20, ~50% of CSWC's balance sheet debt capital was provided by the unsecured bond market.

As of 03/31/2020, CSWC had ~$170 million in availability on its credit facility, and $13.7M in cash. It had $15.2 million in unfunded commitments across its loan portfolio, ~$7.5 million of which was in delayed draw term loans or other revolving loans in which drawing conditions had not been met.

CSWC's bank lender group is comprised by 11 banks, led by ING.

Valuations

At $15.00, CSWC is selling at a discount to NAV of ~-1%, or, put another way, 99% of book value, which is in line with other BDCs, which are averaging a Price/Book of ~0.92X. Its Price/Sales of 10.56X is roughly in line with industry averages, whereas its 13.6% yield is much higher.

Financials

CSWC's ROA, ROE, and EBIT margin are much higher than broad sector medians, while its Debt/NAV and EV/EBIT are in line.

Options

Like many of the other high yield stocks in our recent articles, CSWC has some attractive options yields available. However, its put options have a bit more volume than its call options.

We just added the put-selling trade to our public Cash Secured Puts Table.

There's an out of the money $1250 put strike which expires in September, that pays $0.75, a 6% nominal yield in ~3.5 months, or 20.66% annualized.

With CSWC sitting at $15.00, there's also a more aggressive at the money $15 September put strike, with a bid of $1.90, as of the 6/3/20 market close.

NOTE: We use annualized yields in our options table solely so users can compare trades of differing lengths. Put sellers don't receive dividends.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSWC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Add’l Disclosure: Our DoubleDividendStocks.com service features options selling for dividend stocks.



It's a separate service from our Seeking Alpha Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus service.



Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.