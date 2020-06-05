However, the positive outlook has attracted the attention of many investors, and now the market is being overly optimistic about the company.

Article Thesis

Bakkafrost (OTCPK:BKFKF) has had an outstanding performance over the past decade, thanks to its solid and profitable business in an industry that experienced significant growth. Looking forward, analysts expect the company to continue growing at high rates. Consequently, the stock price has been climbing year after year and has almost tripled since June 2015. Unfortunately, the stock valuation is nowadays too high, which reduces the upside potential and the possibility of a high return on the investment. Even today, despite the impact of the current global crisis and the prevailing uncertainty, Bakkafrost is trading at very high ratios. Wait for a better valuation to make an entry on this company.

Activity and description of the company

Bakkafrost is the largest fish farming company in the Faroe Islands. There is a great global demand for the salmon produced in this country due to its natural conditions for farming, its quality and low supply - the Faroe Islands only produce about 2.7% of the world’s salmon. The Faroe Islands aquaculture industry is recognized as producing the largest Atlantic salmon in the world. In 2019, the average weight of Bakkafrost salmon was 5.55 kg (gutted weight), and salmons over 6 kg achieved a considerable price premium. Moreover, the company does not use any antibiotics and uses only non-GMO ingredients in feed. These comparative strengths allow it to maintain a very profitable business and higher margins than its peers.

(Source: Bakkafrost Annual Report 2019)

Bakkafrost uses the Danish krone (DKK) to present its results. The company had total revenue of USD 677 million (DKK 4,511 million) in 2019. Salmon farming in the Faroe Islands is the most important activity for the company. It accounted for almost 55% of Bakkafrost’s sales, while the VAP (value added products) segment represented 21% approximately. The FOF (fishmeal, oil and feed) segment is relevant for the company, but most of its production is used internally for the farming activity. In 2019, Bakkafrost raised new share capital - USD 560 million approximately - for the first time since 2010 and acquired around 96% of the shares in The Scottish Salmon Company (OTC:SCLMF). Bakkafrost expects this new acquisition to represent an important percentage of its future revenue. Analyzing sales by geography, Europe is the most important market for the company, representing 55% of total revenue in 2019, while eastern Europe accounted for 10%. Bakkafrost aims to diversify its client portfolio and has been making efforts to position its products in the USA and China, which nowadays represent almost 18% of total sales each.

A brief overview of the salmon industry

I analyzed the salmon industry more in-depth in a recent article. Salmon is available from wild and farmed sources, and nowadays, about 72% of the world’s salmon harvest is farmed. Most of it comes from Norway, Chile, Scotland and Canada. Atlantic salmon is the most farmed species of salmonids in the world. In 2019, the total farmed Atlantic salmon was over 2.6 million tonnes, while the wild salmon catch was 1 million tonnes approximately. Bakkafrost is among the largest global producer, but it still represents a small percentage of the total harvested volume.

(Source: Bakkafrost Annual Report 2019)

Like most companies in this industry, Bakkafrost was impacted by the significant market disruption from COVID-19 towards the end of the quarter. The global supply of Atlantic salmon was around 0.5% lower in Q1 2020, compared to Q1 2019. However, analysts still expect that the global harvest of Atlantic salmon for 2020 will increase to around 2-4%, compared to 2019. Looking forward, the growth rate of harvested volumes is expected to decrease. The supply of Atlantic salmon grew at an annual rate of 6% in the period 2009-2018 and is expected to diminish to a 4% annual growth from 2018 to 2022.

(Source: Salmon Farming Industry Handbook 2019)

One of the main reasons for this slowdown in supply is because the industry has reached a production level where biological boundaries are being pushed. Moreover, the industry has significant barriers to entry. To increase capacity, there are many regulations to fulfill, and a license is a key prerequisite. Besides, salmon farming activity is capital-intensive and volatile.

On the other hand, salmon demand is expected to remain strong and increase in the future due to an increase in the global population and a higher demand for high-quality proteins. This imbalance between supply and demand would be beneficial for salmon companies, since it may push salmon prices higher in the years to come and increase the already profitable margins.

Profitability

Net profit margin (TTM) Net Income Margin (5-yr. avg.) Return on avg. assets (TTM) Return on avg. assets (5-yr. avg.) Return on investment (5-yr. avg.) Asset Turnover 9.2% 25.3% 4.8% 15.5% 17.2% 0.52

(Source: Created by the author using data from the Financial Times)

Although Bakkafrost is far from being the largest producer in the world, it is the largest producer in the Faroe Islands, a place with a premium on the salmon price. This allows the company to have one of the highest EBIT/kg (ratio used within the industry to measure the efficiency of a company) compared to peers. Due to the impact of the coronavirus crisis, the current net margin and return on average assets are much lower than the 5-year average ratios. However, despite the uncertainties imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, long-term market balances in the world market for salmon products will most likely remain favorable for Bakkafrost.

Significant growth expectations

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 E 2021 E Revenue (DKK) 2,850 3,203 3,770 3,177 4,511 4,980 5,890 Growth 12% 18% -16% 42% 10% 18%

(Source: Created by the author using data from the Financial Times)

Its high profitability allowed the company to invest and grow the company at a fast pace, reaching very good results up to now. In 2019, Bakkafrost’s net income was DKK 802 million (USD 120 million) and its net income 5-year growth rate is 4.6%. Management has been deploying substantial sums of money in different projects in recent years; the acquisition of The Scottish Salmon Company (USD 560 million), an investment program for the period 2018-2022 to build capacity for 100,000 tonnes in the Faroe Islands (USD 150 million), and a generous dividend policy. Yet, part of these investments is being financed with debt too, which will be described below. Looking forward, analysts estimate that Bakkafrost will grow its revenue in 2020 despite the drop in demand and the high volatility in the salmon price in Q1 and Q2. The company's sales are expected to grow by 10% in 2020 and by 18% in 2021.

Financial health

(Source: Bakkafrost Annual Report 2019)

Bakkafrost's total debt has increased considerably over the past 12 months. Most of this debt has been used to carry out its investment plans in the Faroe Islands as well as in Scotland. By the end of Q1, it had a total gross debt of DKK 1,790 million (USD 266 million), which matures in 2024. However, despite the increase in leverage, the company has a strong financial position. A net debt/EBITDA ratio above three or four is considered high leverage, and Bakkafrost’s ratio is only 0.83. In the short term, the company seems very liquid too, with a quick ratio of 1.48, well above the adequate minimum of 1.

Net Debt / EBITDA Quick Ratio Total Debt-to-Capital 0.83 1.48 22%

(Source: Created by the author using data from the Financial Times)

Dividend

2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 E 2021 E Dividend (DKK) 8.25 25.20 10.49 0.00 8.31 6.96 9.17 Growth 205% -58% -100% -- -16% 32%

(Source: Created by the author using data from the Financial Times)

Salmon companies tend to have a very volatile dividend payment, and Bakkafrost is no exemption to this. Due to the coronavirus crisis, management decided to postpone the dividend payment of 2019 until August 2020. Although analysts estimate a decrease of 16% approximately for the dividend this year, they are optimistic that it will increase substantially in 2021. The long-term trend for Bakkafrost dividend has been positive, and it is expected to continue growing in the future. The company has a generous dividend policy, and its goal is to pay out as dividend 30-50% of adjusted EPS.

Risk factors

In the short term, the highest risk continues to be the disturbance caused by the COVID-19, which can still adversely affect Bakkafrost's operations, as well as its customers and suppliers. Moreover, given the drop in demand from the HORECA (Hotel, Restaurants and Catering) segment, the price premium achieved in Q1 has not been the same in the retail segment. Although there are positive signs that the European market is reopening, management estimates that at least over the next couple of months, the lower demand and the high salmon volumes available will affect Bakkafrost's ability to achieve a price premium. Over the long term, the main risk factors are:

Salmon diseases

Salmon companies are exposed to the biological risk in the seawater grow-out stage. Examples of such risks are direct threats to the fish, such as diseases, sea lice, and algae blooms. With the introduction of vaccines, a considerable number of bacterial and viral health issues have been effectively controlled. Even the best-managed farms may have to use medicines from time to time. For several viral diseases, no effective vaccines are currently available.

FX

Bakkafrost is exposed to currency fluctuations, as most of the salmon it produces is exported. Most of the salmon is exported to countries within the EU and is traded in EUR, but its sales are also denominated in DKK, USD, and GBP.

Regulatory issues

Regulatory authorities may impose restrictions or sudden changes in the industry framework due to environmental or animal welfare concerns, which may affect the operations and financial condition of the company. As mentioned before, salmon farming is regulated by licenses.

Current valuation

(Source: Financial Times)

Bakkafrost trades with the ticker BAKKA in the Oslo Stock Exchange, and for American investors, it is possible to invest in this company through the ticker BKFKF. As it happens with other salmon companies, such as Mowi (OTCPK:MHGVY), there is a considerable difference in return between the two tickers. The depreciation of the Norwegian krone explains part of the difference but not all of it. The ticker BAKKA tends to outperform the ticker BKFKF. If you decide to invest in this company, you may want to evaluate whether to invest in the BKFKF ticker and expect an eventual lower return or invest on the BAKKA ticker and be more exposed to FX risk.

Price (USD) Price (NOK) EPS (NOK) excl. extraordinary items, TTM Price/ earnings (TTM) Price/ book value Price/ cash flow (TTM) Price/ sales (TTM) 61.6 611.0 13.11 47.1 3.1 30.4 5.2

(Source: Created by the author using data from the Financial Times)

Although the current high valuation ratios of the company are being affected by the low results achieved in Q1, the company would be trading at an inflated price even under normal circumstances. The P/E ratio and P/S ratio of 47.1 and 5.2, respectively, are shocking. The good results achieved in recent years, the strengths and profitability of its business and the high growth expectations of the company have attracted the attention of many investors. Even before the coronavirus, Bakkafrost was trading at a high valuation, when its P/E ratio was above 20. The market is being too confident and optimistic about the future of Bakkafrost, which leaves little room for upside surprises. Even in these circumstances, when there is still a high level of uncertainty and the growth expectations have decreased compared with the pre-pandemic projections, the company continues to trade at much higher valuation ratios than its peers.

Besides, I analyzed Bakkafrost's valuation through a discounted cash flow model and got a similar result. The company’s revenue grew at an average rate of 10.9% in the past 5 years, and I assumed its average growth rate will be 9.6% over the next decade. Using a discount rate of 9% and a Terminal Value of 15 times earnings, I got a value per share of USD 52.8 - almost 15% lower than the current price of USD 61.1. I know these valuation methods have their shortfalls, but they give us an idea about what the market is expecting, and the market is being overly optimistic about this company.

(Source: Created by the author using data from Bakkafrost Annual Report 2019)

Conclusions

Bakkafrost is a solid company, and it is well-positioned to maintain its profitability and growth rate in the future. However, its valuation is too high, which limits the upside potential and increases the downside potential to any unforeseen negative event. Given the current uncertainty about future demand and the expected strong supply of salmon in the short term, the current P/E above 40 is a high price to pay. Moreover, there are other salmon companies with strong balance sheets and significant growth opportunities that are trading at a lower valuation and can provide a better return over the long term. I’ll give Bakkafrost a “Neutral” rating and wait for a lower valuation to make an entry for a long-term investment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.