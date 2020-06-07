Co-produced with Long Player and The Value Portfolio

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) holds royalty interests in one of the most important oil patches in the world. That’s the Permian Basin, a massive oil-producing region that has been in production since the 1920s. The company’s impressive asset base implies excellent cash flow potential and means it will be able to generate a respectable cash flow yield for shareholders. That position makes it a valuable addition to your portfolio.

Viper Energy Partners Structure Overview

Viper Energy Partners LP is a subsidiary of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (FANG). Diamondback is an independent oil and natural gas company headquartered in Midland, Texas, focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Diamondback owns and controls Viper's general partner, and therefore, often benefits from selling to Viper the mineral or other interests in oil and natural gas-producing properties ("dropdowns"). This allows the company to monetize long-lived producing properties, while retaining a portion of the resulting cash flow through distributions from the limited partner interests in VNOM. In the past, Diamondback Energy has accepted shares in exchange for royalty interests. Other times, Diamondback was paid in cash.

As a royalty company, Viper owns, acquires and exploits oil and natural gas properties, but does not explore or drill, and therefore the most expensive and risky parts of the industry are eliminated. VNOM sells the right to develop and drill the acreage and then takes a percentage of the production revenue. Mineral rights and the related royalties are explained in detail in this publication from Viper Energy: "Introduction to Oil & Gas Minerals."

Viper Energy Partners earns its royalty “off the top,” with only a few deductions before the royalty interest is calculated. The exploration risk of upstream does not exist, and Viper does not operate any properties itself. The continuing administrative costs of a royalty company tend to run low. Viper grows by acquiring other royalty interests, while also benefiting from the development of areas where it already owns a royalty. Each acquisition does have one-time administrative costs associated with the acquisition. In 2018, Viper Energy Partners converted to a C-corp and now issues 1099 tax forms rather than a K-1.

(Source: Viper Energy Partners 1Q20 Investor Presentation)

The way that Viper Energy Partners’ structure works is the company owns mineral rights in oil-producing zones. It does not control development of the leases. Therefore, the company depends upon the operator to pace the development of the leases in which it has a royalty interest. It is extremely important that the land has excellent geology, so that low-cost operations encourage lease development. A royalty interest has no value for leases that cannot be developed profitably.

Cash flow will be reduced during periods of low oil prices. An operator can shut in wells, which would impact royalties received. However, without the expense of exploration and development, a royalty company is more likely to receive cash during a time of pricing weakness as long as the acreage of the royalty interest is low-cost operating acreage.

Note that the unconventional business is a relatively young business. Therefore, recovery factors most likely will increase over time as the unconventional technology continues to improve. The Permian has several layers of potential zones in various places that have yet to be explored. Just as the Austin Chalk in the Eagle Ford has been revived by the improving technology. There are intervals in the Permian that have produced for a while and more intervals that have yet to produce. Despite the frequent moniker “shale oil,” we really produce oil in a tight formation near the shale oil. Several formations, such as the Buda (oil in a limestone formation) and shale oil are not yet cost-competitive to produce (with exceptions like naturally fractured limestone in the Buda). Therefore, this acreage could be producing for an extremely long time.

Company Investment Highlights

Given the overview of the business, the strength of Viper Energy Partners is reflected in how the company performed in 1Q 2020. Note that the first quarter ended with the onset of demand destruction by the coronavirus challenges, combined with an OPEC price war. The market expects the second quarter to be far worse. Fortunately, Viper has a hedging program in place to mitigate the unfavorable volatility expected in the second quarter.

(Source: Viper Energy Partners 1Q20 Investor Presentation)

Viper Energy Partners generated $0.39/unit in cash available for distribution in the 1Q 2020. For reference, the company’s price per share closed at $11.34 on June 3rd, meaning that the annualized cash flow yield was at 13.7%. Previously, it was distributing 100% of its cash flow, meaning that the dividend yield should have been at 13.7%.

However, in Q1 2020, the company chose to only pay out $0.10/share in dividends, in order to maintain its financial strength given the unprecedented oil crisis. While some investors will look at the current dividend yield which stands at 3.5%, the distributable cash flow yield is close to 14%.

It’s worth highlighting here that Viper Energy Partners isn’t a Dividend Aristocrat that focuses on long-term dividend growth. The company’s dividend varies significantly from quarter to quarter. However, its overall financial strength and ability to reward shareholders remains strong.

What unsettles the market is a formula change in distributing the variable income at a time when income investors really need whatever income is available. Variable income vehicles need to project the certainty of the income distribution calculation.

In the case of Viper Energy Partners, 100% of the income was regularly distributed. That policy meant that Viper had no cash on hand for uncertainties like the present conditions. The company has long needed a new distribution model because Mr. Market has been looking askance at periodic capital raises to fund growth or acquisitions. Midstream has already begun changing to the new views of Mr. Market. Viper Energy Partners was able to continue issues of shares because Diamondback Energy was always ready to accept at least some shares for the dropdowns.

Now it appears that Viper Energy may be ready to keep more cash available for acquisitions in the future. That would match the change that many midstream have now completed and would stop the periodic issuance of more shares. In the future, investors should expect a distribution rate that is less than 100% as determined by the board.

For the remainder of the year, the company expects production slightly lower than where it was in 1Q 2020. Viper Energy Partners' proved reserves have increased significantly YoY, and the company has focused on expanding the number of wells under development. The number of acres under development in its largely undeveloped asset portfolio will support continued cash flow.

Viper Energy Partners Asset Base

Fundamentally, the cash flow of Viper Energy Partners should return to a fast growth rate in the future. Diamondback Energy has long grown its production in excess of 20% a year. That growth should resume once oil prices return to WTI $30’s or better.

The following question and answer from Diamondback's recent conference call was a huge surprise:

Asit Sen (Merrill Lynch analyst)Travis, on a potential restart scenario, how quickly could you restart operations? What are the price signals? And what are some of the other broader considerations would you consider before adding on regular completion crew?Travis Stice (Diamondback CEO)Well, it should only be driven by economics, right. And so, the first thing we would do is, obviously, get our curtailed volumes back into the production equation, and then following that we will get economics about, what is the service sector is going to charge to come back to work, and then we will balance that against with our expectations are for the forward curve and make an economic decision on that, I think I alluded to some form of start in the high 20s and low 30s.But really if you flash all the way out there to what our world used to look like in growth, that is back the prices that you saw last year. So I think as we evolve as an industry into this new order. I think it is going to look a lot different than what historically we have accustomed to.(Source: Diamondback Energy 1Q20 Conference Call)

Probably the biggest thing to come out of the first quarter was the admission by Diamondback Energy management that this company's wells would be reasonably profitable in the WTI $30 range. Otherwise, there is no reason to resume drilling. Diamondback has some of the lowest cash production costs and “all-in” costs in the business. This is very good news for a royalty company that depends upon production growth to mitigate some of the effects of soft oil prices during an industry downturn. Note also that management was careful to state that it was watching prices received after discounts and certain costs.

(Source: Viper Energy Partners 1Q20 Investor Presentation)

Viper Energy Partners has 24,714 net royalty acres, the majority of which are operated by Diamondback Energy. The company saw 4309 gross producing locations (132.7 net 100% NRI wells) and 192 new wells turned to production (4.6 net 100% NRI wells). It has continued to see rig activity, wells, and permits continue supporting continued well development for the company going forward.

Since the above slide and the first-quarter earnings were reported, most major operators have announced material capital budget reductions. The second quarter is likely to have minimal activity on these leases. The third- and fourth-quarter activity will likely depend upon the price of oil and the outlook for future pricing at the time decisions are made. Things are changing very quickly in the oil & gas industry.

Viper Energy’s total near-term inventory represents roughly 17.8 attributable wells. That’s relevant to a roughly 1-year time horizon for the company given permitted wells in addition to work in progress wells. Since Diamondback Energy has significantly reduced completions, anticipating a 1-3 month hiatus on completions, the forecast of Viper Energy is based on resuming completions in 2H 2020.

(Source: Viper Energy Partners 1Q20 Investor Presentation)

However, here we see Viper Energy Partners' strength in the organization of its business. While the company must deal with immediate-term uncertainty, its highly concentrated acreage is mostly undeveloped. <25% of its estimated Midland net royalty acreage is developed and <25% of its Delaware net royalty acreage is developed. That means the company can offer upside with multi-year organic growth and no capital invested.

Across the board, Viper Energy Partners' undeveloped locations total more than 400 million barrels. That means those who invest today would be paying <$2/barrel from a market capitalization point of view and <$4/barrel from an enterprise value point of view. For reference, based on the company’s 1Q 2020 earnings, it earned ~$11 in cash flow (net cash flow) per barrel produced.

That steady cash flow from the company’s impressive asset portfolio will result in significant shareholder rewards.

FCF and Shareholder Rewards

Putting this all together, Viper Energy Partners can generate significant FCF and shareholder returns at a variety of different oil prices.

(Source: Viper Energy Partners 1Q20 Investor Presentation)

Management got a little carried away with the first note above. The cash flow resilience is largely due to the hedging program. The high cash margin does certainly help. But the hedging program does most of the work in retaining cash flow as oil prices drop.

Viper Energy Partners has significant ability to generate a respectable amount of FCF yield at a variety of different oil prices, thanks to the hedges. The company’s FCF yield at the midpoint of its guidance will only drop into the single digits at WTI <$15/barrel. That includes the $35 million in interest expenses based on its debt load. As oil prices recover towards the WTI $40's and WTI $50 (a more normal pricing range), the free cash flow yield would be outstanding at the current price. A further consideration is that Diamondback Energy generally grows production in excess of 20%. That rate of growth would likewise enhance free cash flow in the future.

Overall, we expect the Viper Energy Partners, with its more than $700 million market capitalization, to generate well over $150 million in FCF in 2020. The company’s newly cut dividend ($0.10/share) will cost it ~$30 million across the course of the year.

In fact, this is part of the reason why we see an enormous opportunity in Viper Energy Partners. It will perform quite well in 2020E because of hedges. Investors are pricing in no recovery going into 2021, and therefore, a drop in the company’s cash flows. However, as we’ll discuss later, we feel this is incredibly unlikely from our perspective of oil prices.

Investors are also not pricing in the low Diamondback Energy operating costs that would enable drilling to resume at low pricing levels. Robust growth could be a very unexpected surprise to Mr. Market. Location, location, and location are very important to royalty companies. This one has that assets and great operators as a bonus.

Customer Risk

The operator financial strength is important. Should an operator go bankrupt, then the leases could show no production for a considerable amount of time. Besides bankruptcy courts can review terms and conditions for reasonableness. Therefore, to reduce a lot of potential challenges and uncertainty, operators should be financially strong.

(Source: Viper Energy Partners 1Q20 Investor Presentation)

Viper Energy Partners has a well-distributed asset base; however, it does have some concentration risk. The company’s top 3 customers by total current production make up almost 75% of the company’s oil production exposure. However, with that said, these large producers are some of the best shale producers in the United States. Diamondback Energy, Concho Resources (CXO), and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) can all handle the oil collapse.

The rest of the list reads like a “who’s who” of the energy industry. Many of these companies will be among the first to recover from the current downturn. These producers focus on quality production and low breakeven, and wouldn’t be invested in assets that didn’t provide solid profitability to shareholders.

Oil Price Forecast and Recommendation

Past Viper Energy Partners’ 2020 hedges, what defines the company’s results in the upcoming years will be oil prices and thereby exploration spending.

(Source: Oil and Gas Journal)

Fortunately, we expect that the oil demand and supply imbalance caused by COVID-19 will be solved over the next year. Specifically, we are bullish on oil prices going into 2021, and Viper Energy Partners will be a great way to play this recovery. Viper benefits from increasing oil prices and increasing production without the exploration risk of upstream companies. The original demand/supply imbalance caused by COVID-19 is clearly visible, however, the company is already noting that much of the worst of it has already passed.

What doesn’t quickly recover is production that has suffered from a dramatic reduction in capital expenditures. As a result, going into later 2020 and 2021, there’s expected to be a demand surplus. That demand surplus is expected to result in a rapid recovery in prices and significant demand for the company’s quality producing assets. At the same time, we expect Viper Energy Partners’ reliable FCF yield to be much better priced into its share price.

That means that going into late 2021, by 3Q and 4Q 2021, we expect the company’s share price, on top of its dividend, to more than double. That would enable continued shareholder rewards in a low interest environment, and it’s something that shareholders should pay close attention to. The recovery that’s being set up now will reward those who take this opportunity to invest.

A reasonable expectation would be a return to the fiscal year 2019 dividend rate in excess of $1.40 in fiscal year 2021. Even though Viper Energy Partners is expected to keep some cash as a more conservative management strategy, Diamondback Energy grows production in excess of 20% under more usual industry conditions. Those with a long memory may remember that the original budget called for 28% production growth within cash flow before the OPEC price war and the coronavirus demand destruction. That type of growth will provide a very comfortable, though cyclical (or variable), income from the current price. The low costs of Diamondback Energy allow for continued fast production growth once the current situation fades.

Conclusion

Viper Energy Partners is a royalty owner of one of the most productive oil patches in the world. Its share price has been, like that of all other oil companies, severely punished as a result of the 2020 volatility in oil prices. However, despite this, Viper is continuing to execute well on its business. At the same time, the company’s strong 2020 hedges mean it’ll generate a double-digit cash flow yield even after accounting for interest expenses and debt repayment. The cash flow yield is currently close to 14% based on the last quarter.

(Source: Seeking Alpha, June 3, 2020)

The time to buy a variable distribution entity is when it is completely out of favor. The recent distribution cut may well mark a significant bottom for the stock price. To summarize the situation again, historically, VNOM was paying 100% of its cash flow to shareholders, which would have resulted in a 13.7% dividend yield today. VNOM decided to be conservative and pay only 25% of its cash flow to shareholders, resulting in a current dividend yield of only 3.5%. This has impacted the share price possibly due to investors' misunderstanding of the situation.

Going into 2021, we are very bullish on oil price, and VNOM's cash flow should be significantly higher from here. As oil price increases, the company's cash flow will also increase. Furthermore, VNOM should be able to pay out more than just 25% of its cash flow to shareholders, and the dividend yield in 2021 (based on the current price) could easily reach 20%.

The company has two risks, namely oil price risk and the concentration of its tenants. These are clear-cut risks. Its dividend tends to have some variability; however, the company’s Free Cash Flow will remain strong, and that’s what matters. Going into 2021, we expect continued strength, making Viper Energy Partners a quality investment. VNOM could easily double in price in 2021 as oil prices move much higher, and the dividend dollar amount should also be much higher than today. VNOM has a great advantage in that it issues 1099s (no K-1 tax forms), and it is a great way to bank on higher oil prices going into the future.

