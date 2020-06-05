May's Unemployment Report: Whether Bad Or Good, We'll Trade Sideways, Here's Why

My measured move had 3050 as the goal, and we blew right past that

In my defense, at the time we were bumping up against a major resistance level under 2940-2950. The chart formation pointed to a breakout and I did a simple measured move, a simple back-of-the- envelope guestimation of where the S&P 500 could go and 3050 was in our sights. After tarrying around 3000, it dashed to 3050 and blew right past it and marched right up to 3130ish. I cautioned you in my last email that while it looks like the overhead resistance at this point might be illusory, we could at some point hit a pocket of stranded stockholders that wanted out. We may be scraping against some of that resistance now. I did caution you that later this week might cause a sell-off if traders are shocked by the depth of May’s unemployment rate. However, with the surprisingly mild May estimate from ADP, tomorrow’s number will not be as bloody as feared. Today’s weekly number fell in line with expectations and while the market was fairly soft, it certainly did not exhibit concern for tomorrow.

Europe makes nice

With the Fiscal and Financial accommodations (in the form of trillions of euros when totted up) coming out of Europe, I am thinking that our downside is somewhat checked, especially with housing demand remaining so strong. So I am going out on the limb, and say we are not going to drop precipitously, we are likely to move sideways, with sector rotation out of the big cap techs to smaller cap tech, financials, and housing. The FAANGs are likely to go lightly down to sideways direction. I think we can pick out some overhead resistance to the overall S&P Index

Let me show you on a 3-Month SPY Chart

The little oval is an attempt to illustrate what might be a pocket of stranded stockholders. Some technicians might call this an illustration of congestion, though we seem to have gotten snagged on the upper end of the congestion. In any case, it would make a lot of sense for the market to slow its ascent even as you see all this good news. No matter how good the news is, how much the Fed has flooded the zone with permissive credit, and how much fiscal stimulus we get, stocks can’t be worth more than they were back in February. So consolidation is the most likely path. Yes, I was making the case that the market would go sideways with its upper-level at 2950 and that was wrong. However, you can see in this chart that we were in fact making a sideways motion for some weeks until progress against the disease and the states reopening. Let’s be hopeful about tomorrow, but if stock market participants display disappointment, it will only give us an opportunity to deploy our cash and buy some stocks. So let’s talk about stocks.

Further proof that Google is King of Cloud Services

I read an interesting news item on theinformation.com. As most of you know by now Zoom Video (ZM) has been roundly criticized for its poor security from “Zoombombing” episodes to “mistakenly” domiciling services in Communist China. It seems that Alphabet's (GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) Google Cloud Services has the technical chops that no one else has, they have a Web Risk API that Google launched in February as part of a growing portfolio of Google cybersecurity products. The discussion was about using a Google security service that alerts users to the dangers of clicking on links associated with malicious websites. I suspect that it is powered by its world-beating AI capabilities. If Amazon’s (NASDAQ:AMZN) AWS and Microsoft’s (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure management are not looking over their shoulder as this upstart is winning by solving all the really difficult IT problems, they are in for a surprise. Of all the FAANGs, GOOGL is the one that I think will surprise the most in the coming years. In a good way.

Green Shoots in the Auto biz

A substantial jump in annualized auto sales was reported yesterday. April was 8 million units annualized and May soared to 12 million units. The mix favored trucks, especially pickups. Just yesterday GM announced increased manufacturing capacity opening up for Trucks and Pickups. Since rental car demand is nil and normally comprises usually about 20%, this new sales volume is essentially a vote of confidence by consumers who are voting with their wallets about where we are headed. With Car manufacturing and sales coming back and housing staying strong, we have evidence of the economy coming back.

Interesting Earnings

Elastic down substantially today after Q4 beat, light revenue guidance

Elastic (ESTC) sold off today; even though it posted substantial revenue growth, it did guide to the light side for the current quarter and rest of the year. Revenues rose 53% (57% in constant currency) to $123.6M; SaaS revenue rose 110% to $29M. Calculated billings were $175.1M (up 52%); deferred revenue also rose 52%, to $259.7M.

My Take: If you wish you owned Twilio (TWLO) and MongoDB (MDB) when they were relatively cheaper, consider ESTC. It has the same business model, and it is relied upon by all the major web-based consumer services.

Smartsheet (SMAR) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.11 per share versus consensus estimate of a loss of $0.20 and compares to a loss of $0.12 per share a year ago. This was an earnings surprise of 45%. SMAR had revenues of $85.49 million for the quarter compared to year-ago revenues of $56.19 million. The company has topped consensus revenue estimates four times over the last four quarters. SMAR sold off very hard today.

My Take: I think SMAR is a very interesting cloud service name for the enterprise. It’s worth a look after it bottoms out. It is in the same world as Anaplan (PLAN), adding a social network capability to enterprise function to create something new - highly collaborative functionality. The other favorites in this space are Atlassian (TEAM) and Slack (WORK).

Speaking of Slack, it too reported tonight and was sold off really hard, down about 8 points. I did something I never do. I bought some shares in the post-market at $31 and change. The stock traded just about $40, and there was a lot of enthusiasm that it would perform as well as ZM. I am a big believer in WORK and dearly hopes it sells off even more, so I can build a decent position again.

My Trades: Today was the day for the reverse merger of Nikola Trucks into VTIQ to create NKLA. If you bought VTIQ you saw the NKLA symbol. I am lightening up on the position but will keep half my original inventory of warrants - NKLAW until they are called. As I said you can sell the warrants right away if you want to or wait until they are called and convert them. If you are in a taxable account and you are excited about the future of NKLA and zero-emission trucking, you might consider turning in your warrants and buy the NKLA equity at a discount if the warrants are well bought. By converting, you don’t create a taxable event as the warrants are essentially coupons that allow you to buy at a specific price. I am not a tax lawyer or financial advisor, so please check this out for yourself and make sure you are aware of your particular situation. If you are investing from a non-taxable account this is not an issue. Understand what you own when it comes to warrants. I added to my DraftKings (DKNG) position as it sold off a bit, I believe that DKNG will benefit from new ways of betting on sports and from new states opening up to gambling. I also am excited to learn that the NBA is restarting its season July 31. My faith in Expedia (EXPE) has been rewarded as that name is approaching the low $90s. I plan to hold on to it all this month as the airlines bring more routes back on line. I sold my Snapchat (SNAP) the moment the CEO got political, so now all I have in the social space is Pinterest (PINS).

Disclosure: I am/we are long WORK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own DKNG in Call and Stock, I own EXPE, and PINS



The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. I am telling you what I am doing, not what you should do. Before you trade or invest educate yourself thoroughly on the company and stock you are trading or investing in. Those decisions are your responsibility.