Tracking Al Gore's Generation Investment Management Portfolio - Q1 2020 Update

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Generation Investment Management’s 13F portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Al Gore’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 05/15/2020. Please visit our Tracking Al Gore’s Generation Investment Management Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves in Q4 2019.

This quarter, Al Gore’s 13F portfolio value decreased ~10%, from $15.64B to $14.09B. The number of positions increased from 39 to 41. The top five stakes are Alphabet (GOOG), Charles Schwab (SCHW), Baxter International (BAX), Cognizant Technology (CTSH), and Dentsply Sirona (XRAY). They account for around one-third of the total 13F portfolio value. Generation Investment Management’s whitepapers and Al Gore’s books are good precursors for anyone interested in investing based on sustainability analysis.

New Stakes

Palo Alto Networks (PANW), Gartner Inc. (IT), and Trimble Inc. (TRMB): These are medium-sized new positions established during the quarter. PANW is a ~3% of the portfolio stake purchased at prices between ~$133 and ~$250, and the stock currently trades at ~$227. The 2.81% of the portfolio IT stake was established at prices between ~$83 and ~$164, and it is now at ~$131. TRMB is a 2.56% of the portfolio position purchased at prices between ~$21 and ~$46, and it currently goes for ~$43.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 4.63M sharers (5.2% of the business) of Gartner Inc. This is compared to 3.98M shares in the 13F report. Generation IM is continuing to build the position.

Varian Medical Systems (VAR), A. O. Smith (AOS), and Workday Inc. (WDAY): These are small (less than ~1.3% of the portfolio each) new positions established this quarter.

Stake Disposals

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP): BAP was a ~2% of the portfolio position established in Q2 2017 at prices between $152 and $183, and increased by ~22% in the following quarter at prices between $179 and $213. The four quarters through Q3 2018 had seen a combined ~44% increase at prices between $192 and $236. Q1 2019 saw an ~18% selling at prices between $222 and $251. The elimination this quarter was at prices between ~$124 and ~$220. The stock is now at ~$155.

Automatic Data Processing (ADP): ADP was a 1.55% portfolio stake purchased in Q4 2017 at prices between $109 and $119, and increased by ~160% next quarter at prices between $108 and $124. The four quarters through Q3 2019 had seen a ~50% selling at prices between $122 and $173. That was followed with another one-third selling last quarter at prices between $156 and $172. The disposal this quarter was at prices between ~$109 and ~$181. The stock is now at ~$150.

Deere & Co. (DE): DE was a large (top-five) 5% portfolio stake as of Q3 2019. The position was from 2015 at prices between $75 and $97. There was a two-thirds reduction over the first three quarters of 2017 at prices between $103 and $132. Q1 2018 saw another ~41% selling at prices between $148 and $172. The position was rebuilt over the next three quarters at prices between $131 and $162. Q3 2019 saw an ~11% trimming, and that was followed with an ~85% reduction last quarter at prices between $163 and $180. The small remainder stake was disposed this quarter. The stock is now at ~$161.

Amazon.com (AMZN): The very small 0.52% of the portfolio position in AMZN was sold during the quarter.

Stake Increases

Charles Schwab: SCHW is a large (top-three) ~9% portfolio position. The stake is from Q4 2016 at prices between $31 and $40.50. Q2 2017 saw a two-thirds increase at prices between $37.50 and $43, and that was followed with a ~40% increase in the following quarter at around the same price range. The last six quarters have also seen a ~180% stake increase at prices between ~$30 and ~$50. The stock is now at $41.68.

Note: SCHW has seen a previous round-trip. A large ~7.2M share stake purchased in 2013 in the high teens price range was disposed the following year at much higher prices.

Baxter International: BAX is a large (top-three) 5.86% of the portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between $76.50 and $88.50, and increased by ~50% this quarter at prices between ~$72 and ~$93. The stock currently trades at $88.63.

Cognizant Technology: The large (top-five) 5.28% of the portfolio CTSH stake was purchased in Q2 2019 at prices between $57 and $75. There was a ~42% stake increase over the last two quarters at prices between $58.75 and $66.50. The stock currently trades near the low end of those ranges at $55.60. This quarter also saw a ~7% further increase.

Dentsply Sirona: XRAY is a large (top-five) ~5% portfolio stake built in 2014 at prices between $44 and $56. The position has wavered. In recent activity, Q1 2018 saw an ~18% stake increase, and that was followed with a ~65% increase next quarter at prices between $42 and $51. Q3 2018 saw another ~25% increase at prices between $37.50 and $48.50. The stock currently trades at ~$48. Q2 2019 saw a ~20% selling at prices between $49 and $59, while this quarter, there was a ~15% stake increase at prices between ~$32 and $61.

Note: Generation IM has an ~8% ownership stake in Dentsply Sirona.

Henry Schein (HSIC): HSIC became the largest position in Q4 2017, as it saw a ~550% increase at prices between $50.50 and $68.50. There was another ~22% increase next quarter at prices between $47 and $63.50. The five quarters through Q3 2019 saw a combined ~30% reduction at prices between $58 and $71, while this quarter, there was a similar increase at prices between ~$43 and ~$74. The stock is now at $63.28 and the stake at ~5.75% of the portfolio. Generation IM has a ~9% ownership stake in Henry Schein.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the spinoff of Covetrus Inc. last January. Also, HSIC split 2-for-1 in September 2017.

Cooper Companies (COO): The bulk of the 3.54% position in COO was purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $159 and $183. The original stake was doubled in Q1 2018 at prices between $218 and $251, and that was followed with a ~37% increase next quarter at prices between $218 and $237. The stock currently trades well above those ranges at ~$314. The first three quarters of last year had seen a ~53% selling at prices between $246 and $342. This quarter saw an ~18% stake increase at prices between $243 and $360.

Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. (JLL): JLL is a 3.44% long-term position first purchased in 2008. By 2013, that original position was doubled to a fairly large ~5% stake through consistent buying every year. The next two years saw selling: a ~75% overall reduction at prices between $103 and $178. The pattern reversed in 2016: a ~500% increase at prices between $91 and $141. That was followed with a ~30% increase in Q2 2017 at prices between $103 and $125. Since then, the activity has been minor. The stock currently trades at ~$117.

Note: Generation IM has a ~9% ownership stake in Jones Lang LaSalle.

TE Connectivity (TEL): TEL is a medium-sized 3.37% position purchased in Q4 2018 at prices between $71 and $87. Last quarter saw an ~18% stake increase at prices between $85.50 and $96, and that was followed with a ~40% increase this quarter at prices between $53 and $100. The stock currently trades at $88.82.

Illumina Inc. (ILMN): ILMN is a 3.25% of the portfolio position purchased last quarter at prices between $288 and $336, and increased by ~185% this quarter at prices between $209 and $336. The stock is now at ~$358.

Becton, Dickinson (BDX): The 2.80% BDX position was built this quarter at prices between $201 and $286. The stock currently trades at ~$244.

Sensata Technologies (ST): The bulk of the 2.51% ST position was purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $33.50 and $39, and doubled over the next two years at higher prices. Q4 2018 also saw a ~28% increase at prices between $41 and $49.50. The last five quarters have seen only minor adjustments. The stock currently goes for $39.29.

Note: Generation IM has a ~7% ownership stake in Sensata Technologies NV.

Aptiv plc (APTV) (previously Delphi Automotive): APTV is a 2.38% position. It was first purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $46 and $55. The stake has wavered. In recent activity, Q1 2019 saw a ~40% stake increase at prices between $60.50 and $82.50, and that was followed with another one-third increase next quarter at prices between $64 and $91. There was a ~15% stake increase this quarter at prices between $33.50 and $96. The stock currently trades at $83.69.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the Delphi Technologies spinoff in November 2017.

Cerner Corporation (CERN): CERN is a 2.33% of the portfolio position. The stake was established in 2015 and doubled in Q1 2016 at prices between $52 and $60. Q4 2016 also saw another ~50% stake increase at prices between $47 and $62. There was a ~37% selling in Q4 2017 at prices between $64.50 and $73.50, and that was followed with a one-third reduction next quarter at prices between $56.50 and $73. The four quarters through Q3 2019 had also seen a ~60% selling at prices between $49 and $76. Last quarter saw an about-turn: a ~50% stake increase at prices between $65 and $73.50, and that was followed with a ~15% stake increase this quarter. The stock currently trades at $71.37.

Huazhu Group (HTHT), CBRE Group (CBRE), Microchip Technology (MCHP), Penumbra Inc. (PEN), and Waters Corp. (WAT): These small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) stakes were increased during the quarter.

Stake Decreases

Alphabet Inc.: GOOG is currently the largest position at ~8.25% of the portfolio. The bulk of the stake was established in the three quarters through Q1 2019 at prices between $975 and $1268. Q2 and Q3 2019 had also seen a ~45% stake increase at prices between $1110 and $1250. The stock currently trades at ~$1412. The last two quarters have seen a combined ~12% trimming.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO): TMO is a 3.85% portfolio position first purchased in Q3 2016 and more than doubled the following quarter at prices between $141 and $159. Q2 2017 saw another ~20% increase at prices between $152 and $176. There was a one-third selling last year at prices between $221 and $327. The stock currently goes for ~$348. This quarter also saw a ~7% trimming.

Texas Instruments (TXN): The vast majority of the 3.38% TXN stake was purchased in Q4 2018 at prices between $88 and $109. The stock currently trades at ~$129. The last three quarters have seen a combined ~17% trimming.

MercadoLibre (MELI): The 2.30% MELI stake was established in Q2 2018 at prices between $285 and $356, and it now goes for ~$840. The four quarters through Q3 2019 had seen a ~42% selling at prices between $285 and $690. Generation IM is harvesting gains. There was a ~5% trimming this quarter.

Note: MELI had a previous round-trip: it was a very small 0.51% stake established in Q4 2017 at prices between $222 and $329, and disposed next quarter at prices between $315 and $414.

Salesforce.com (CRM): The original CRM stake was established in 2016 at prices between $60 and $84. Q3 2019 saw a stake doubling at prices between $140 and $160. The stock currently trades at ~$171, and the stake is at 1.94% of the portfolio. This quarter saw a ~15% trimming.

Equifax Inc. (EFX): The 1.88% EFX stake was purchased in Q1 2019 at prices between $91 and $115, and the stock currently trades well above that range at ~$177. Q2 2019 saw a ~27% stake increase at prices between $116 and $136, while next quarter, there was similar selling at prices between $135 and $147. Last quarter saw a ~7% stake increase, while this quarter there was a similar reduction.

Analog Devices (ADI): ADI position is now at 1.76% of the portfolio. It was established in Q2 2018 at prices between $87 and $102, and doubled next quarter at prices between $91 and $100. Q4 2018 saw another ~25% stake increase at prices between $78 and $94. There was a ~50% selling in Q2 2019 at prices between $96 and $117, and that was followed with a similar reduction over the next two quarters at prices between $104 and $125. The stock currently trades at ~$122. There was a marginal reduction this quarter.

Nutanix (NTNX): NTNX is a 1.57% position established in Q2 2019 at prices between $24.50 and $43.50, and it is now below that range at $24.28. This quarter saw a ~4% trimming. Generation IM has an ~8% ownership stake in Nutanix.

Twilio Inc. (TWLO): TWLO is a 1.45% of the portfolio stake established in Q3 2019 at prices between $107 and $150, and increased by ~260% last quarter at prices between $91 and $117. The stock currently trades at ~$193. This quarter saw a one-third selling at prices between ~$71 and ~$132.

Trane Technologies plc (TT) (previously Ingersoll-Rand plc): TT was a ~2% portfolio position first purchased in 2015 at prices between $51 and $71. The position has wavered. In recent activity, last year saw a ~27% selling at prices between $93 and $135, and this quarter saw another ~18% reduction at prices between ~$71 and ~$147. The stock is now at $95.54.

Acuity Brands (AYI), Applied Materials (AMAT), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY), Stericycle Inc. (SRCL), and Taiwan Semi (TSM): These small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) positions were reduced this quarter.

Note: Generation IM controls ~5% of AYI.

Kept Steady

None.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN, GOOGL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.