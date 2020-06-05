Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (05/29/20)

We took a brief hiatus from our weekly series Open Insights to update our oil thesis. Here's our most recent thoughts. We’re now back to looking at the EIA’s Weekly Petroleum Status Report (“WPSR”) for the week of May 29, 2020.

EIA reported a crude draw of 2.1M barrels for the week, but this excludes a build of 4.0M barrels in SPR stocks as the US government continues to lease space to producers for storage. Net, we’re looking at a 1.9M barrel build for the week. Imports have retreated from last week's high, but this is temporary and, in fact, surprising, as we expected the Saudi crude armada to continue its unloading (and for the customs data to reflect the transfer of supplies from offshore to onshore). We’d expect import data to bounce higher for the next 2-3 weeks.

Gasoline inventories increased by 2.8M barrels, and distillate inventories leapt higher by 9.9M barrels. Overall products increased by 17.2M barrels versus the average 5-year build of 10.0M barrels, largely because of the increase in the Big 3 (gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel).

Total crude and products increased by 15.1 million barrels for the week, compared with an 11.6M build for the 5-year average.

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

OPEC+ discussions to extend its increased production cuts for the month of July makes sense from our standpoint. Global refinery demand continues to be weak, as product prices and refinery margins aren’t springing up, which is another way to say that product demand (jet, gas, diesel, etc.) is still depressed given refinery throughput. Although we’re starting to see those trend higher, normalizing will be a long and drawn-out process. Certainly, shorter-distance commutes, domestic airline flights, and industrial activity will be the first to bounce, but even then, if we were to normalize demand back at 95M bpd, we’d still need to wait for jet travel to really ramp up to recover the remaining 4-6M bpd, and when we say jet travel, we really mean the long-haul international flights.

Nonetheless, crude prices have rebounded to March levels, around the time the Saudis began their price war and producers decried these price levels to be unsustainable. Yet, we're hearing now that $30s are the new $50s, that production will ramp higher now. Nonsense, as the debt and equity markets are still shut. The $30s/$40s are effectively purgatory, a level that's too low to incentivize drilling in a low-demand world but too high to prevent massive/immediate bankruptcies of producers. It’s more of a slow-motion train wreck for most producers as bank lines are redetermined (lower), decline rates increase, and the financial bleeding continues. $35/barrel WTI simply doesn't work, and production will grind down just as demand rises.

Now comes June. On one side, we have increasing demand coupled with increasing decline rates, and on the other side, increasing supplies as shut-ins return. If the two collide, which will win? We believe the former. In the end though, all of this will still come down to refinery demand. We can't rebalance the crude side if the product demand side doesn't trend higher, so we'll be paying attention to that.

Lastly, for the week, the contemporaneous data is showing a build of 28 million barrels (7 million barrels of crude and 20 million barrels of products) globally.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.