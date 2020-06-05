The stock price is undervalued relative to its peers but is breaking out to new 52-week high along with other stocks involved with identity security.

The company has strong recurring revenue growth, positive free cash flow and sufficient cash to weather the pandemic and emerge from it in good shape.

OneSpan is in the middle of its own transformation from H/W and sales to a SaaS-based business model. The transformation is clouding the company's true financial performance.

The pandemic has resulted in an increased need for remote digital banking and cloud-based anti-fraud technologies. OneSpan is ideally positioned to capitalize.

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) is one of several companies involved in combatting identity fraud within the cybersecurity industry. While other players such as Okta Inc (OKTA), Zscaler Inc (ZS), Ping Identity Holding Corp (PING), and SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc (SAIL) provide zero trust solutions for the generic cybersecurity industry, OneSpan has both hardware and cloud-based solutions to combat identity fraud.

In fact, the company already has a foot in the door with many global financial institutions sporting a pretty impressive list of customers, making it difficult for competitors to make inroads.

(Source: OneSpan)

Up to now, OneSpan's revenue model has mostly been based on perpetual licenses, but that is changing, albeit slowly. OneSpan is undergoing its own digital transformation, and this is "clouding" it's own financial performance. (Sorry for the pun).

(Source: OneSpan)

The company's dependence on software and hardware-based sales is waning and being replaced by cloud-delivered software services. Recurring revenues will provide better consistency in revenue growth over the long term and in fact more revenue than would be achieved with perpetual licenses.

This transformation also aligns with the needs of the financial industry as it combats the emergence of digital banking and strives for improved customer experience.

(Source: OneSpan)

The major problem with digital transformation is that there is a window in time where revenue is under-reported and margins are compressed. Analysts are almost always confused by this phenomenon, and it results in an excellent investment opportunity for savvy investors.

Readers that follow my work will recognize that the Rule of 40 is one of my favorite metrics for high-growth companies. Unfortunately, OneSpan fails on this metric but this is primarily a result of the digital transformation the company is undergoing, not an underlying financial health issue.

OneSpan has a unique opportunity to capitalize on the pandemic-driven accelerated shift towards digital banking and associated identity fraud. The company also has a strong balance sheet with more than $100 million in cash and cash equivalents, minimal debt, and positive free cash flow. These factors will keep this company running throughout the pandemic and even a prolonged global recession. To add icing to the cake, I believe that OneSpan's share price is quite undervalued and is in the process of breaking out to a 52-week high. Therefore, I am quite happy to give OneSpan a very bullish rating.

OneSpan is Breaking Out

OneSpan is a stock on the move with a recent breakout to a 52-week high, doubling in price in a couple of months from a low of less than $11 to a recent price of $21.55.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

But this shouldn't come as a surprise because many of OpenSpan's identity-management peers, including Okta, Zscaler, and Ping, are also breaking out to new highs.

(Source: Yahoo Finance/MS Paint)

The only straggler in the group is SailPoint, and I explained some of the issues with the company here.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The rule provides a single metric for evaluating both high-growth companies that aren't profitable and mature companies that have lower growth but are profitable. Revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) must add up to at least 40% in order to fulfill the rule. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can tolerate some level of negative free cash flow. But if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth. This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so ones.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to a previous article I have written.

The two factors required for calculating the Rule of 40 are revenue growth and free cash flow margin. OneSpan's annual revenue growth is 23% which is quite surprising, given the ongoing company transformation. The company's TTM free cash flow margin, on the other hand, is positive but only 4%. As I discussed earlier, the margin is likely compressed due to the company transformation.

(Source: Portfolio123/MS Paint)

Therefore, the Rule of 40 calculation for OneSpan is as follows:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 23% + 4% = 27%

The score is lower than the necessary 40% needed to fulfill the rule of thumb. However, given the company transformation, I believe that the result is not bad at all. The Rule of 40 is a rule of thumb and not an absolute criterion. When a company fails on this metric, I like to examine the SG&A expenses in order to get a feeling as to whether the company is living beyond its means.

NOTE: The SG&A expense margin includes R&D expenses and SBC.

(Source: Portfolio123)

In the case of OneSpan, the SG&A expense margin is 57% of revenue intake. This level of expense is quite reasonable for a (reasonably) high-growth stock. I believe that OneSpan isn't spending an excessive amount of money or excessively issuing SBC.

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 150+ stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward sales estimate, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how OneSpan stacks up against other stocks on a relative basis based on forward gross profits multiple.

(Source: Portfolio123/private software)

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the accepted valuation. In this instance, OneSpan is positioned well below the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is undervalued on a relative basis relative to other digital transformation stocks.

FYI - other lower growth identity management companies such as SailPoint and Ping are also underappreciated by the market, whereas companies carrying high-growth expectations such as Okta and ZS are very much overappreciated by the markets.

OneSpan definitely fits in the growth-at-a-reasonable=rpice (GARP) investment category.

Investment Risks

There are several risks that investors should consider before investing in OneSpan. First of all, I apologize for sounding like a broken record, but as I have mentioned in previous articles, the current stock market is reminiscent of the Dot.com era, immediately prior to the crash starting in 2000. Back then, it was pretty much impossible not to be making money. Technology stocks were hopping. But it wasn't long before the market turned into a disaster, and the same could happen here.

While I consider OneSpan to be undervalued, some of its software peers are extremely overvalued. Companies such as Zoom (ZM), Shopify (SHOP), and Datadog (DDOG) are at 20,000 feet. These high stock valuations could lead to a market crash and OneSpan would likely get swept along with the crowd.

While I believe that OneSpan is navigating the current economic environment investors must keep in mind that there is no guidebook for how the future will play out. As time goes on, banks may request to renegotiate the terms of their agreements or attempt to delay payments.

Summary and Conclusions

OneSpan is breaking out to a new 52-week high, along with its cybersecurity peers in the identity management niche. This bullish price action confirms the macro trends (digital remote banking and identity fraud) that are accelerating with the pandemic. The breakout suggests that there is more to come.

OneSpan is in a strong position to weather the pandemic and global recession, given the strong balance sheet, positive free cash flow and minimal debt. The company is not expending exorbitant amounts on SG&A expenses.

This company's stock price is undervalued and the stock breakout has caught my attention. Therefore, OneSpan gets a very bullish rating.

