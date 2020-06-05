The combined project will have resources over 3 million toz gold that is almost warranted to grow further.

Last week, when I was writing an article about First Mining Gold (OTCQX:FFMGF), and I stated "given the recent exploration success, it is only a question of time before Springpole and Goldlund (and maybe even the whole company) also attract some more serious interest," I didn't expect that this prediction will come true so quickly. Only yesterday, First Mining Gold announced that it will sell its Goldlund project to Treasury Metals (OTCQX:TSRMF).

According to the news release, Treasury Metals will pay 130 million of its own shares, 35 million warrants with a strike price of $0.5 and 3-year maturity. Moreover, First Mining Gold will retain a 1.5% NSR royalty on the Goldlund property and it will be eligible to milestone payments worth up to $5 million. Yesterday's Treasury Metals' closing price was $0.25, which values the share compensation at $32.5 million. Together with the warrants, royalty, and milestone payments, it is more than $40 million.

What is interesting, First Mining Gold promised to distribute all the received warrants and the majority of the received shares to its shareholders. The distribution should happen over the next 12 months. First Mining Gold will retain only 19.9% equity interest in Treasury Metals.

The deal should be positive for shareholders of both companies, as Goldlund is located near Treasury Metals' Goliath project. The aim of Treasury Metals is to merge the two projects and extract the synergies.

According to Greg Ferron, the CEO of Treasury Metals:

This combination recognizes the advanced stage of Goliath with a completed Federal EA, and importantly will result in significant synergies between the Goliath-Goldlund deposits and greater development flexibility owing to the scale and proximity of resources at Goldlund.

Dan Wilton, the CEO of First Mining Gold, stated:

We are very excited to be part of this regional consolidation in Ontario. Combining our Goldlund asset with Goliath creates an attractive opportunity to immediately establish shareholder value through the potential synergies that these two assets share, given their regional proximity. We look forward to having our shareholder base directly benefit from the exciting growth and development of the projects, and to First Mining becoming a partner and significant shareholder of Treasury.

Source: Treasury Metals

As shown in the map above, both properties are in close proximity. And both deposits, Goliath and Goldlund, are less than 30 km far away. The Goldlund property covering an area of more than 280 km² will also significantly expand Treasury Metals' presence in the highly prospective region of north-western Ontario.

The combined resources are quite respectable. Goliath alone has measured and indicated resources of almost 1.2 million toz gold and 4.3 million toz silver and inferred resources of 222,000 toz gold and 569,000 toz silver. Goldlund has measured and indicated resources of 809,200 toz gold and inferred resources of 876,954 toz gold. The combined projects have measured and indicated resources of approximately 2 million toz gold at a gold grade of 2.14 g/t and 4.3 million toz silver at a silver grade of 8.2 g/t, and inferred resources of nearly 1.1 million toz gold at a gold grade of 1.68 g/t and 569,000 toz silver at a silver grade of 8.81 g/t.

Source: own processing, using data of First Mining Gold and Treasury Metals

And there is a very good probability that the resources will grow further. The Goliath deposit is still open at depth and along strike. Moreover, Treasury Metals has identified an 11-km long trend leading from Goliath to the east, towards the Goldlund property. Several exploration targets on this trend have been already identified (map below) and should be further explored during the 2020 campaign.

Source: Treasury Metals

Also the Goldlund property has significant exploration potential. There are numerous exploration targets on the property (map below). Moreover, last year First Mining Gold focused on drilling the Miller Prospect, where some very nice intersections, including 1.57 g/t gold over 207 meters or 1.09 g/t gold over 182 meters, were made. Miller remains open at depth and to the north-east and it hasn't been included in the resource estimate yet.

Source: First Mining Gold

The idea is to use the Goliath processing facilities for both Goliath and Goldlund and also for their potential satellite deposits. The combination of the two projects should unlock some synergies and also speed up the Goldlund project development, as Goliath already has some key permits under its belt. Back in August 2019, it was granted the Federal Environmental Assessment Approval. Although some provincial permits are still missing, the whole process is notably derisked now.

According to the 2017 PEA, Goliath should be able to produce 87,850 toz gold per year on average, over its 13-year mine life. The AISC is very attractive, only $611/toz gold. And the initial CAPEX was estimated at only C$133 million ($101 million). At a base-case gold price of $1,225/toz, silver price of $17/toz and USD/CAD exchange rate of 1.32, the after-tax NPV(5%) was calculated at C$306 million ($232 million) and the after-tax IRR at 25%. At the current gold price and after including the Goldlund synergies, the attractiveness of the project will be even higher.

Conclusion

The deal looks good to me. First Mining Gold's shareholders will receive shares and warrants of Treasury Metals, which means that they will retain some exposure to Goldlund. Moreover, they will also gain exposure to another attractive project, that is more advanced than Goldlund. Treasury Metals' shareholders will gain exposure to Goldlund and although their interest in Goliath and Treasury Metals' other projects will be diluted, the exploration potential of the sizeable Goldlund properties should more than compensate for the dilution over time. Moreover, as the combined project will have total resources of over 3 million toz gold, with further growth almost warranted, it may attract the interest of a bigger company quite easily.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in FFMGF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.