On Wednesday, May 27, 2020, dry bulk shipping giant Golden Ocean Group Limited (GOGL) announced its first-quarter 2020 earnings results. At first glance, these results were mixed, as the company beat the expectations of its analysts in terms of top line revenues but failed to beat their earnings expectations. This is something that may be surprising, as the COVID-19 outbreak is widely considered to have had a significant negative impact on the shipping industry. This crisis did not start until the end of the quarter, at least in the United States and Europe, so the full brunt of it may not have hit yet. The fact that the company has ridden it out so well far does reflect well on the strength of its franchise though, and this is something that investors should appreciate.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Golden Ocean Group's first-quarter 2020 earnings report:

Golden Ocean Group brought in total operating revenues of $137.408 million in the first quarter of 2020. This represents a 43.84% decline over the $244.671 million that it brought in during the previous quarter.

The company reported a net operating loss of $117.842 million in the most recent quarter. This compares quite unfavorably to the $45.807 million net operating profit that it had in the last quarter of 2019.

Golden Ocean Group completed all of its planned 23 installations of exhaust gas scrubbers, completing its IMO 2020 compliance program.

It completed the establishment of a joint venture with Frontline (FRO) and Trafigura to supply marine fuels globally.

The company reported a net loss of $160.820 million in the first quarter of 2020. This compares very unfavorably to the $41.043 million net profit that it reported in the fourth quarter of 2019.

One of the defining events during the most recent quarter was the global outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. This outbreak resulted in governments all around the world essentially shutting down their economies in an effort to slow the spread of the disease, which included shutting down or otherwise curtailing shipping traffic. As might be expected, this had a devastating effect on the shipping industry by reducing fleet utilization and, by extension, dayrates. This is clearly shown here:

Source: Golden Ocean Group

As many are no doubt well aware, many nations have now begun to reopen their economies, but it has thus far been a slow process. In particular, industrial activity is continuing at a much lower pace than prior to the shutdown. Thus, shipping demand is still lower than normal, and this will likely be the case over the short term. In the United States alone, for example, the unemployment rate remains at the highest level that we have seen since the Great Depression, which is keeping the demand for all types of goods and services suppressed. This will be the case until the economy returns to a state of normalcy, which could be a multi-year process.

We can see this clearly reflected in Golden Ocean Group's results. One measure that is used by the shipping industry to measure the average daily revenue performance of a vessel from period to period is time charter equivalent, which is essentially a method for determining the average net profit of operating a vessel on a per-day basis. In the first quarter of the year, the company's fleet achieved a time charter equivalent of $11,076 per day in aggregate, compared with $21,668 per day in the fourth quarter. This was mostly due to the aforementioned coronavirus-driven decline in dayrates. It should be fairly obvious why this would have a negative impact on the company's financial performance. After all, if the company receives a lower net profit for each day that its vessels operate, then its corporate-wide measures of financial performance will decrease period-to-period.

Another factor that had a sharply negative impact on the company's financial performance during the quarter was the fact that the company's fleet suffered from an inordinate amount of downtime during the period. In the most recent period, the fleet, in aggregate, had 574 off-hire days compared to 348 days in the fourth quarter. This is important because a ship does not generate any revenues if it is not working. Thus, it should be obvious why an increase in downtime would exert a negative impact on the company's revenues. This lower amount of revenue naturally means that there is less money available to make its way down to earnings and cash flows, all else being equal.

One of the reasons for the increase in downtime was the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, as was the case with some of the other problems that the company suffered from during the period. The pandemic resulted in shipyards having lower staffing levels than usual so as to enforce social distancing rules as well as lockdowns that some authorities imposed on shipyards. As a result, it took longer to complete maintenance or repair work. In addition, the International Maritime Organization has imposed a mandate that all vessels reduce their sulfur emissions to less than 0.5% sulfur from 3.5% by volume by 2020. The easiest way to accomplish this was by installing exhaust gas scrubbers on vessels not already meeting the rules. One of the reasons for the high level of downtime is that the company was installing these scrubbers on thirteen of its vessels. Fortunately, as noted in the highlights, the installation of these scrubbers has completed the program, and Golden Ocean Group is now fully in compliance with the mandate. Therefore, this should not be a problem going forward.

One of the impacts that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the broader market is the creation of a great deal of fear among investors. This has perhaps been most prevalent among those industries that were directly impacted by the shutdowns, such as energy, travel, and shipping. This fear has not only crushed the stock prices of these firms, but has also directly impacted their bonds. Thus, there were some concerns that these firms would have difficulty refinancing their maturing debt, as investors were uncertain about getting paid back. It is therefore somewhat comforting to see that Golden Ocean Group has no debt maturing in 2020. This is shown here:

Source: Golden Ocean Group

As we can see, the company has no debt maturities until March 31, 2021. This is somewhat comforting to see, as it does allow for some time for the industry to recover before it needs to worry about refinancing this tranche of debt. For that reason, Golden Ocean Group does expect that it will be able to accomplish this refinancing prior to the maturity date.

The question, though, is just how long it will take the industry to recover. The shutdown had a devastating effect on many industries, and despite the hopes that some policymakers have of a V-shaped recovery, there is a very real possibility that we will see a global recession. Global Ocean Group's management appears to be more optimistic though, and notes that we have already started to see dayrates improve off of their lows, as shown here:

Source: Golden Ocean Group

With that said though, this is still only a very slight improvement off of historic lows, and dayrates still remain well below the levels that we saw at the beginning of 2020. As we can see too, it was not only the implementation of the COVID-19 shutdown that was responsible for the decline in rates, as they have been in a state of decline since the middle of last year. One positive factor for dayrates, though, could be a rise in vessel scrapping. As we can see here, just over 15% of the global dry bulk carrier fleet is at least 15 years old:

Source: Golden Ocean Group

If dayrates remain low, it makes little economic sense to keep these vessels maintained, particularly since these older vessels tend to be less fuel-efficient than newer modern vessels. In fact, this has already begun happening. In the first four months of 2020, shipping operators scrapped 22 Capesize vessels, compared to 29 in all of 2019. In addition, Vale (VALE) has indicated that it will be releasing 25 very large ore carriers from its fleet through early terminations of contracts. It is quite likely that many of these vessels will also be scrapped as they are released from the contracts. This should help to reduce some of the oversupply in the market, which is a positive for dayrates due to the economic law of supply and demand.

In conclusion, we can certainly see the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the shipping industry in Golden Ocean Group's results. The shipping industry, particularly the dry bulk sector, has been punished severely by declining dayrates and a marked oversupply of ships. Fortunately, however, there are some signs that the industry has begun to recover. Any recovery will be a medium-term one, and we are unlikely to see one this year. Golden Ocean Group does appear to be reasonably well-positioned to weather through until the recovery truly takes off though, and this is something that should comfort investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.